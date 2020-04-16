Digital Process Automation Market – Global Competition Outlook by 2025

Digital Process Automation Market report 2018, discusses various factors driving or restraining the market, which will help the future market to grow with promising CAGR. The Digital Process Automation Market research Reports offers an extensive collection of reports on different markets covering crucial details. The report studies the competitive environment of the Digital Process Automation Market is based on company profiles and their efforts on increasing product value and production.

This Report covers the manufacturers’ data, including: shipment, price, revenue, gross profit, interview record, business distribution etc., these data help the consumer know about the competitors better. This report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows a regional development status, including market size, volume and value, as well as price data.

The report analyzes the market of Digital Process Automation by main manufactures and geographic regions. The report includes Digital Process Automation definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure, development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development and market status.

By Market Players:

Key Players

Some of the key players in the digital process automation market are IBM Corporation, Newgen Software Technologies Limited, Infosys Limited, BP Logix, Appian, TIBCO Software Inc., OpenText Corp., DST Systems, Inc., Pegasystems, Oracle, SourceCode Technology Holdings, Inc. (K2), Cognizant, and various others.

Many Tier-1 players (manufacturers and vendors offering Digital Process Automation solutions) of the market are focusing on partnering with various solution providers for enhancing its product offerings and for strengthening its position in the market. For instance, in July 2017, IBM partnered with Automation Anywhere for enhancing the end-user experience and for streamlining the operations of various business enterprises though its digital process automation software.

Digital Process Automation Market: Regional Overview

By geography, the Digital Process Automation market can be segmented across North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, China, Japan, SEA and others in Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, in terms of value, North America, especially the U.S., is expected to dominate the global digital process automation market during the forecast period, owing to high adoption of digital process automation solutions by various business enterprises across industry verticals, such as retail and BFSI, in the region. Asia Pacific (including Japan and China) and Europe are expected to follow North America in the global Digital Process Automation market. China is, however, expected to exhibit highest growth rate during the forecast period owing to increasing penetration of digitalization witnessed, and establishment of small and medium sized enterprises in the country.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Global Digital Process Automation market segments

Global Digital Process Automation market dynamics

Historical actual market size, 2012 – 2016

Global Digital Process Automation market size & forecast 2017 to 2027

Supply & demand value chain for Digital Process Automation market

Global Digital Process Automation market current trends/issues/challenges

Competition & companies involved in Digital Process Automation market

Digital Process Automation technology

Value Chain of Digital Process Automation

Global Digital Process Automation market drivers and restraints

Regional analysis for global Digital Process Automation market includes

North America Intelligent Power Meters market U.S. Canada

Latin America Intelligent Power Meters market Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America

Western Europe Intelligent Power Meters market Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Nordic Benelux Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Intelligent Power Meters market Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

SEA and other Asia Pacific countries Intelligent Power Meters market India Indonesia Oceania Singapore Philippines Malaysia Thailand Rest of SEA and other Asia Pacific countries

Japan Intelligent Power Meters market

China Intelligent Power Meters market

Middle East and Africa Intelligent Power Meters market GCC Countries Turkey North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics of the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

