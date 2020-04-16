Electric Power Substation Automation System Market – Global Industry Analysis by Size Share Growth Trends and Forecast 2020 – 2025

In 2018, the global Electric Power Substation Automation System market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

Substation automation refers to using data from Intelligent electronic devices (IED), control and automation capabilities within the substation, and control commands from remote users to control power-system devices. Electric power substation has improved the way substations were controlled earlier and have enhanced the way critical data were accumulated.

The Electric Power Substation Automation market is mainly driven by the factors including rising demand for effective energy usage, growing adoption of renewable energy and need for efficient grid infrastructure. The increasing demand for efficient and reliable electricity supply has led to an increased demand for Electric Power Substation Automations. These systems are more essential to be installed in the remote areas and off grid locations as they can facilitate real-time notification alerts during circuit outage to enable the power utility to address the situation within time.

This report focuses on the global Electric Power Substation Automation System status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Electric Power Substation Automation System development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Ingeteam

ABB

Schneider Electric

Siemens

Amperion

General Electric

Alstom

Cisco Systems

Eaton Corporation

Schweitzer Engg Lab

Market analysis by product type

Substation automation

Feeder automation

Consumer side automation

Market analysis by market

Industrial

Commercial

Residential

Market analysis by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Electric Power Substation Automation System status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Electric Power Substation Automation System development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Electric Power Substation Automation System are as follows:

History Year: 2018-2019

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.2 Substation automation

1.4.3 Feeder automation

1.4.4 Consumer side automation

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Electric Power Substation Automation System Market Share by Application (2018-2025)

1.5.2 Industrial

1.5.3 Commercial

1.5.4 Residential

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

2.1 Electric Power Substation Automation System Market Size

2.2 Electric Power Substation Automation System Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Electric Power Substation Automation System Market Size by Regions (2018-2025)

2.2.2 Electric Power Substation Automation System Market Share by Regions (2018-2025)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Use Cases

Chapter Three: Key Players

3.1 Electric Power Substation Automation System Revenue by Manufacturers (2018-2019)

3.2 Electric Power Substation Automation System Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Electric Power Substation Automation System Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Electric Power Substation Automation System Market

3.5 Key Players Electric Power Substation Automation System Funding/Investment Analysis

3.6 Global Key Players Electric Power Substation Automation System Valuation & Market Capitalization

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Electric Power Substation Automation System Market Size by Type (2018-2025)

4.2 Global Electric Power Substation Automation System Market Size by Application (2017-2025)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Electric Power Substation Automation System Market Size (2018-2025)

5.2 Electric Power Substation Automation System Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Electric Power Substation Automation System Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Electric Power Substation Automation System Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Electric Power Substation Automation System Market Size (2018-2025)

6.2 Electric Power Substation Automation System Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Electric Power Substation Automation System Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Electric Power Substation Automation System Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Electric Power Substation Automation System Market Size (2018-2025)

7.2 Electric Power Substation Automation System Key Players in China

7.3 China Electric Power Substation Automation System Market Size by Type

7.4 China Electric Power Substation Automation System Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Rest of World

8.1 Japan

8.1.1 Japan Electric Power Substation Automation System Market Analysis

8.1.2 Key Players in

8.2 Southeast Asia

8.2.1 Southeast Asia Electric Power Substation Automation System Market Analysis

8.2.2 Key Players in Southeast Asia

8.3 India

8.3.1 India Electric Power Substation Automation System Market Analysis

8.3.2 Key Players in India

Chapter Nine: International Players Profiles

9.1 Ingeteam

9.1.1 Ingeteam Company Details

9.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

9.1.3 Electric Power Substation Automation System Introduction

9.1.4 Ingeteam Revenue in Electric Power Substation Automation System Business (2018-2019)

9.1.5 Ingeteam Recent Development

9.2 ABB

9.2.1 ABB Company Details

9.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

9.2.3 Electric Power Substation Automation System Introduction

9.2.4 ABB Revenue in Electric Power Substation Automation System Business (2018-2019)

9.2.5 ABB Recent Development

9.3 Schneider Electric

9.3.1 Schneider Electric Company Details

9.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

9.3.3 Electric Power Substation Automation System Introduction

9.3.4 Schneider Electric Revenue in Electric Power Substation Automation System Business (2018-2019)

9.3.5 Schneider Electric Recent Development

9.4 Siemens

9.4.1 Siemens Company Details

9.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

9.4.3 Electric Power Substation Automation System Introduction

9.4.4 Siemens Revenue in Electric Power Substation Automation System Business (2018-2019)

9.4.5 Siemens Recent Development

9.5 Amperion

9.5.1 Amperion Company Details

9.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

9.5.3 Electric Power Substation Automation System Introduction

9.5.4 Amperion Revenue in Electric Power Substation Automation System Business (2017-2018)

9.5.5 Amperion Recent Development

9.6 General Electric

9.6.1 General Electric Company Details

9.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

9.6.3 Electric Power Substation Automation System Introduction

9.6.4 General Electric Revenue in Electric Power Substation Automation System Business (2017-2018)

9.6.5 General Electric Recent Development

9.7 Alstom

9.7.1 Alstom Company Details

9.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

9.7.3 Electric Power Substation Automation System Introduction

9.7.4 Alstom Revenue in Electric Power Substation Automation System Business (2018-2019)

9.7.5 Alstom Recent Development

9.8 Cisco Systems

9.8.1 Cisco Systems Company Details

9.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

9.8.3 Electric Power Substation Automation System Introduction

9.8.4 Cisco Systems Revenue in Electric Power Substation Automation System Business (2018-2019)

9.8.5 Cisco Systems Recent Development

9.9 Eaton Corporation

9.9.1 Eaton Corporation Company Details

9.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

9.9.3 Electric Power Substation Automation System Introduction

9.9.4 Eaton Corporation Revenue in Electric Power Substation Automation System Business (2018-2019)

9.9.5 Eaton Corporation Recent Development

9.10 Schweitzer Engg Lab

9.10.1 Schweitzer Engg Lab Company Details

9.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

9.10.3 Electric Power Substation Automation System Introduction

9.10.4 Schweitzer Engg Lab Revenue in Electric Power Substation Automation System Business (2018-2019)

9.10.5 Schweitzer Engg Lab Recent Development

Chapter Ten: Market Dynamics

10.1 Drivers

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Challenges

10.4 Market Ecosystem

10.5 Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter Eleven: Key Findings in This Report

Chapter Twelve: Appendix

12.1 Research Methodology

12.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.1.2 Data Source

12.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.1.2.2 Primary Sources

12.2 Disclaimer

12.3 Author Details

