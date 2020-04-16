End-of-Line Packaging Market Application Development Potential, Competitive Market Share 2026 | Krones AG; Robert Bosch Packaging Technology GmbH; DS Smith

End-of-Line Packaging Market Overview:

The End-of-Line Packaging Market size is expected to witness significant gains owing to business expansion and introduction of various technologies in the market. Increasing its usage in Materials & Packaging industries should drive End-of-Line Packaging market size. Global end-of-line packaging market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 6199.06 million by 2026, registering a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

End-of-line packaging is the collection of machinery/equipments that are used to finalize the package for shipping. These equipments include carton erectors, packers & sealers, while also including palletizers, stretch wrappers, along with the inclusion of accompany accessory equipments required for the finalization of packaging that is ready for transportation. These equipments sometimes also include optional equipments such as printing, labelling and coding machineries depending upon the requirement of the users.

Major Market Players covered in the Market are:

Krones AG; Robert Bosch Packaging Technology GmbH; DS Smith; Combi Packaging, LLC; ProMach; Schneider Packaging Equipment Company, Inc.; Festo AG & Co. KG; IMA; Sidel; OPTIMA packaging group GmbH; Schneider Packaging Equipment Company, Inc.; Massman LLC; B&R; Busch Machinery; RADPAK; FlexLink; Synerlink; Shemesh Automation; Uhlmann; AKASH PACK TECH PVT. LTD.; Lantech; EndFlex LLC; Endoline Machinery Ltd; Duravant and Fromm Holding

By Technology (Automatic, Semi-Automatic),



By Function (Stand Alone, Integrated),



By Order Type (Customized Order, Standard Order),



By End-Use Industry (Food, Pharmaceutical, Electronics & Semiconductor, Automotive, Chemical Products, Consumer Products, Others)



Based on regions, the End-of-Line Packaging Market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Market Drivers:

Increasing demand for packaging products and services has resulted in the packaging industry relying on automation of processes to increase their efficiency; is expected to positively affect the growth of the market

Better utilization of human resources as they can be utilized in processes where they can outperform the automated equipments; is expected to drive the growth of the market

Reduced training costs and better productivity while providing customized packaging solutions as these equipments can be programmed into providing customized products without the requirement of training modules; is expected to drive the growth of the market

Rising demand for constant customizations in packaging products requiring alternatives of operations to better service the customer needs is expected to drive the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Requirement of large-scale investments for the integration and establishment of these machineries is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Increased unemployment rates associated with the adoption of these automated equipments; this factor is expected to hinder the growth of the market

Key Developments in the Market:

In December 2018, Duravant announced that they had acquired Wulftec International, Inc. This acquisition will further expand the existing portfolio of Duravant’s end-of-line packaging offerings as they look to expand their revenue streams through the client portfolio that Wulftec has built. This acquisition will significantly extend the offerings of end-of-line stretch wrapping packaging equipments.

In January 2018, Fromm Holding announced that they had acquired Octomeca OY, extending their solutions to the packaging industry by integrating Octomeca’s wrapping machines. This acquisition and further planned investments by the company are set to establish them as the leader of end-of-line packaging services.

