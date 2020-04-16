Exclusive Research Report on Vegan Pasta Market, Size, Analytical Overview, Growth Factors, Demand and Trends Forecast to 2027

The trend of vegan food has witnessed significant traction over the last few years, and manufacturers operating in food and beverage industries are focused on reinventing their products to tap this opportunity for increasing their sales and market presence. Vegan pasta market is one of the beneficiary markets and has gained significant traction as the pasta has already been amongst the most consumed convenience foods, globally. Popular brands including Ronzoni Explore Cuisine, Mueller’s and Barilla are focused on offering a variety of vegan pasta, which is pushing the market growth to a greater extent. These brands are prod0omaintly focused on selling their products through Aldi, Walmart, and other retailers. Historically, the growth of the vegan pasta market in developed regions such as North America and Europe witnessed higher growth. However, over the forecast period, developing countries in ASIAN countries are anticipated to showcase ample growth, creating lucrative opportunities for manufacturers.

Some of the key players of Vegan Pasta Market:

Barilla Group, Ebro Foods, Inc., TreeHouse Foods Inc., Dakota Growers Pasta Company, De Cecco Company, Nestle S.A., Delverde Industrie Alimentari S.p.a., RFM Corporation, Grupo La Moderna, General Mills, Inc.

Vegan Pasta Market report provides in-depth statistics and analysis available on the market status of the Vegan Pasta key players and is a valuable method of obtaining guidance and direction for companies and business enterprise insider considering the Vegan Pasta market. It contains the analysis of drivers, challenges, and restraints impacting the industry.

Product Type Segmentation:

Penne

Spaghetti

Elbows

Fettuccine and Linguine

Filled Pasta

Others

Distribution Channel Segmentation:

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Discount Stores

Food and Drink Specialty Stores

Independent Small Groceries

E-Commerce (Online Retail)

Major Regions play vital role in Vegan Pasta market are:

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Middle East & Africa, India, South America, Others

Research objectives

