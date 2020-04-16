Exploration and Production (E&P) in Oil and Gas Industry Market Overview Industry Demand, Development and Growth Forecast Report 2026|CNOOC Ltd, EOG Resources Inc, PJSC Tatneft

Complete study of the global Exploration and Production (E&P) in Oil and Gas Industry market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Exploration and Production (E&P) in Oil and Gas Industry industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Exploration and Production (E&P) in Oil and Gas Industry production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.
Key companies operating in the global Exploration and Production (E&P) in Oil and Gas Industry market include _, ConocoPhillips, CNOOC Ltd, EOG Resources Inc, PJSC Tatneft, PAO NOVATEK, Canadian Natural Resources Ltd, Concho Resources Inc, Woodside Petroleum Ltd, Pioneer Natural Resources Co, Marathon Oil Corp, Chesapeake Energy Corp, Encana Corp, Continental Resources Inc, Inpex Corp, Anadarko Petroleum Corp, Devon Energy Corp, Aker BP ASA, Cimarex Energy Co, Santos Ltd, CNX Resources Corp Exploration and Production (E&P) in Oil and Gas Industry
Segmental Analysis
The report has classified the global Exploration and Production (E&P) in Oil and Gas Industry industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Exploration and Production (E&P) in Oil and Gas Industry manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Exploration and Production (E&P) in Oil and Gas Industry industry.
Global Exploration and Production (E&P) in Oil and Gas Industry Market Segment By Type:
, Onshore, Offshore
Global Exploration and Production (E&P) in Oil and Gas Industry Market Segment By Application:
, Gasoline or Petrol, Kerosene, Jet Fuel, Diesel Oil, Fuel Oils, Lubricants, Waxes and Asphalt, Natural Gas, Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), Others
Competitive Landscape
It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Exploration and Production (E&P) in Oil and Gas Industry industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Exploration and Production (E&P) in Oil and Gas Industry market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Exploration and Production (E&P) in Oil and Gas Industry industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Exploration and Production (E&P) in Oil and Gas Industry market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Exploration and Production (E&P) in Oil and Gas Industry market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Exploration and Production (E&P) in Oil and Gas Industry market?
TOC
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Exploration and Production (E&P) in Oil and Gas Industry Revenue
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Exploration and Production (E&P) in Oil and Gas Industry Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026
1.4.2 Onshore
1.4.3 Offshore
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Exploration and Production (E&P) in Oil and Gas Industry Market Size Growth Rate by Application: 2020 VS 2026
1.5.2 Gasoline or Petrol
1.5.3 Kerosene
1.5.4 Jet Fuel
1.5.5 Diesel Oil
1.5.6 Fuel Oils
1.5.7 Lubricants
1.5.8 Waxes and Asphalt
1.5.9 Natural Gas
1.5.10 Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG)
1.5.11 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trend
2.1 Global Exploration and Production (E&P) in Oil and Gas Industry Market Perspective (2015-2026)
2.2 Exploration and Production (E&P) in Oil and Gas Industry Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Exploration and Production (E&P) in Oil and Gas Industry Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2.2 Exploration and Production (E&P) in Oil and Gas Industry Historic Market Size by Regions (2015-2020)
2.2.3 Exploration and Production (E&P) in Oil and Gas Industry Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)
2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Challenges
2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.3.5 Exploration and Production (E&P) in Oil and Gas Industry Market Growth Strategy
2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Exploration and Production (E&P) in Oil and Gas Industry Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Competitor Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Exploration and Production (E&P) in Oil and Gas Industry Players by Market Size
3.1.1 Global Top Exploration and Production (E&P) in Oil and Gas Industry Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Global Exploration and Production (E&P) in Oil and Gas Industry Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)
3.1.3 Global Exploration and Production (E&P) in Oil and Gas Industry Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.2 Global Exploration and Production (E&P) in Oil and Gas Industry Market Concentration Ratio
3.2.1 Global Exploration and Production (E&P) in Oil and Gas Industry Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Players by Exploration and Production (E&P) in Oil and Gas Industry Revenue in 2019
3.3 Exploration and Production (E&P) in Oil and Gas Industry Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.4 Key Players Exploration and Production (E&P) in Oil and Gas Industry Product Solution and Service
3.5 Date of Enter into Exploration and Production (E&P) in Oil and Gas Industry Market
3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Global Exploration and Production (E&P) in Oil and Gas Industry Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)
4.1 Global Exploration and Production (E&P) in Oil and Gas Industry Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.2 Global Exploration and Production (E&P) in Oil and Gas Industry Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 Global Exploration and Production (E&P) in Oil and Gas Industry Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global Exploration and Production (E&P) in Oil and Gas Industry Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Exploration and Production (E&P) in Oil and Gas Industry Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America
6.1 North America Exploration and Production (E&P) in Oil and Gas Industry Market Size (2015-2026)
6.2 Key Exploration and Production (E&P) in Oil and Gas Industry Players Market Share in North America (2019-2020)
6.3 North America Exploration and Production (E&P) in Oil and Gas Industry Market Size by Country
6.3.1 North America Exploration and Production (E&P) in Oil and Gas Industry Sales by Country
6.3.2 North America Exploration and Production (E&P) in Oil and Gas Industry Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
6.4 U.S. Market Size Analysis
6.4.1 U.S. Exploration and Production (E&P) in Oil and Gas Industry Market Size (2015-2026)
6.4.2 U.S. Exploration and Production (E&P) in Oil and Gas Industry Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
6.4.3 U.S. Exploration and Production (E&P) in Oil and Gas Industry Market Size by Application (2015-2026)
6.5 Canada Market Size Analysis
6.5.1 Canada Exploration and Production (E&P) in Oil and Gas Industry Market Size (2015-2026)
6.5.2 Canada Exploration and Production (E&P) in Oil and Gas Industry Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
6.5.3 Canada Exploration and Production (E&P) in Oil and Gas Industry Market Size by Application (2015-2026) 7 Europe
7.1 Europe Exploration and Production (E&P) in Oil and Gas Industry Market Size (2015-2026)
7.2 Key Exploration and Production (E&P) in Oil and Gas Industry Players Market Share in Europe (2019-2020)
7.3 Europe Exploration and Production (E&P) in Oil and Gas Industry Market Size by Country
7.3.1 Europe Exploration and Production (E&P) in Oil and Gas Industry Sales by Country
7.3.2 Europe Exploration and Production (E&P) in Oil and Gas Industry Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
7.4 Germany Market Size Analysis
7.4.1 Germany Exploration and Production (E&P) in Oil and Gas Industry Market Size (2015-2026)
7.4.2 Germany Exploration and Production (E&P) in Oil and Gas Industry Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
7.4.3 Germany Exploration and Production (E&P) in Oil and Gas Industry Market Size by Application (2015-2026)
7.5 France Market Size Analysis
7.5.1 France Exploration and Production (E&P) in Oil and Gas Industry Market Size (2015-2026)
7.5.2 France Exploration and Production (E&P) in Oil and Gas Industry Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
7.5.3 France Exploration and Production (E&P) in Oil and Gas Industry Market Size by Application (2015-2026)
7.6 U.K. Market Size Analysis
7.6.1 U.K. Exploration and Production (E&P) in Oil and Gas Industry Market Size (2015-2026)
7.6.2 U.K. Exploration and Production (E&P) in Oil and Gas Industry Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
7.6.3 U.K. Exploration and Production (E&P) in Oil and Gas Industry Market Size by Application (2015-2026)
7.7 Italy Market Size Analysis
7.7.1 Italy Exploration and Production (E&P) in Oil and Gas Industry Market Size (2015-2026)
7.7.2 Italy Exploration and Production (E&P) in Oil and Gas Industry Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
7.7.3 Italy Exploration and Production (E&P) in Oil and Gas Industry Market Size by Application (2015-2026)
7.8 Russia Market Size Analysis
7.8.1 Russia Exploration and Production (E&P) in Oil and Gas Industry Market Size (2015-2026)
7.8.2 Russia Exploration and Production (E&P) in Oil and Gas Industry Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
7.8.3 Russia Exploration and Production (E&P) in Oil and Gas Industry Market Size by Application (2015-2026) 8 Asia-Pacific
8.1 Asia-Pacific Exploration and Production (E&P) in Oil and Gas Industry Market Size (2015-2026)
8.2 Key Exploration and Production (E&P) in Oil and Gas Industry Players Market Share in Asia-Pacific (2019-2020)
8.3 Asia-Pacific Exploration and Production (E&P) in Oil and Gas Industry Market Size by Country
8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Exploration and Production (E&P) in Oil and Gas Industry Sales by Country
8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Exploration and Production (E&P) in Oil and Gas Industry Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
8.4 China Market Size Analysis
8.4.1 China Exploration and Production (E&P) in Oil and Gas Industry Market Size (2015-2026)
8.4.2 China Exploration and Production (E&P) in Oil and Gas Industry Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
8.4.3 China Exploration and Production (E&P) in Oil and Gas Industry Market Size by Application (2015-2026)
8.5 Japan Market Size Analysis
8.5.1 Japan Exploration and Production (E&P) in Oil and Gas Industry Market Size (2015-2026)
8.5.2 Japan Exploration and Production (E&P) in Oil and Gas Industry Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
8.5.3 Japan Exploration and Production (E&P) in Oil and Gas Industry Market Size by Application (2015-2026)
8.6 South Korea Market Size Analysis
8.6.1 South Korea Exploration and Production (E&P) in Oil and Gas Industry Market Size (2015-2026)
8.6.2 South Korea Exploration and Production (E&P) in Oil and Gas Industry Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
8.6.3 South Korea Exploration and Production (E&P) in Oil and Gas Industry Market Size by Application (2015-2026)
8.7 India Market Size Analysis
8.7.1 India Exploration and Production (E&P) in Oil and Gas Industry Market Size (2015-2026)
8.7.2 India Exploration and Production (E&P) in Oil and Gas Industry Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
8.7.3 India Exploration and Production (E&P) in Oil and Gas Industry Market Size by Application (2015-2026)
8.8 Australia Market Size Analysis
8.8.1 Australia Exploration and Production (E&P) in Oil and Gas Industry Market Size (2015-2026)
8.8.2 Australia Exploration and Production (E&P) in Oil and Gas Industry Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
8.8.3 Australia Exploration and Production (E&P) in Oil and Gas Industry Market Size by Application (2015-2026)
8.9 Taiwan Market Size Analysis
8.9.1 Taiwan Exploration and Production (E&P) in Oil and Gas Industry Market Size (2015-2026)
8.9.2 Taiwan Exploration and Production (E&P) in Oil and Gas Industry Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
8.9.3 Taiwan Exploration and Production (E&P) in Oil and Gas Industry Market Size by Application (2015-2026)
8.10 Indonesia Market Size Analysis
8.10.1 Indonesia Exploration and Production (E&P) in Oil and Gas Industry Market Size (2015-2026)
8.10.2 Indonesia Exploration and Production (E&P) in Oil and Gas Industry Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
8.10.3 Indonesia Exploration and Production (E&P) in Oil and Gas Industry Market Size by Application (2015-2026)
8.11 Thailand Market Size Analysis
8.11.1 Thailand Exploration and Production (E&P) in Oil and Gas Industry Market Size (2015-2026)
8.11.2 Thailand Exploration and Production (E&P) in Oil and Gas Industry Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
8.11.3 Thailand Exploration and Production (E&P) in Oil and Gas Industry Market Size by Application (2015-2026)
8.12 Malaysia Market Size Analysis
8.12.1 Malaysia Exploration and Production (E&P) in Oil and Gas Industry Market Size (2015-2026)
8.12.2 Malaysia Exploration and Production (E&P) in Oil and Gas Industry Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
8.12.3 Malaysia Exploration and Production (E&P) in Oil and Gas Industry Market Size by Application (2015-2026)
8.13 Philippines Market Size Analysis
8.13.1 Philippines Exploration and Production (E&P) in Oil and Gas Industry Market Size (2015-2026)
8.13.2 Philippines Exploration and Production (E&P) in Oil and Gas Industry Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
8.13.3 Philippines Exploration and Production (E&P) in Oil and Gas Industry Market Size by Application (2015-2026)
8.14 Vietnam Market Size Analysis
8.14.1 Vietnam Exploration and Production (E&P) in Oil and Gas Industry Market Size (2015-2026)
8.14.2 Vietnam Exploration and Production (E&P) in Oil and Gas Industry Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
8.14.3 Vietnam Exploration and Production (E&P) in Oil and Gas Industry Market Size by Application (2015-2026) 9 Latin America
9.1 Latin America Exploration and Production (E&P) in Oil and Gas Industry Market Size (2015-2026)
9.2 Key Exploration and Production (E&P) in Oil and Gas Industry Players Market Share in Latin America (2019-2020)
9.3 Latin America Exploration and Production (E&P) in Oil and Gas Industry Market Size by Country
9.3.1 Latin America Exploration and Production (E&P) in Oil and Gas Industry Sales by Country
9.3.2 Latin America Exploration and Production (E&P) in Oil and Gas Industry Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
9.4 Mexico Market Size Analysis
9.4.1 Mexico Exploration and Production (E&P) in Oil and Gas Industry Market Size (2015-2026)
9.4.2 Mexico Exploration and Production (E&P) in Oil and Gas Industry Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
9.4.3 Mexico Exploration and Production (E&P) in Oil and Gas Industry Market Size by Application (2015-2026)
9.5 Brazil Market Size Analysis
9.5.1 Brazil Exploration and Production (E&P) in Oil and Gas Industry Market Size (2015-2026)
9.5.2 Brazil Exploration and Production (E&P) in Oil and Gas Industry Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
9.5.3 Brazil Exploration and Production (E&P) in Oil and Gas Industry Market Size by Application (2015-2026)
9.6 Argentina Market Size Analysis
9.6.1 Argentina Exploration and Production (E&P) in Oil and Gas Industry Market Size (2015-2026)
9.6.2 Argentina Exploration and Production (E&P) in Oil and Gas Industry Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
9.6.3 Argentina Exploration and Production (E&P) in Oil and Gas Industry Market Size by Application (2015-2026) 10 Middle East & Africa
10.1 Middle East & Africa Exploration and Production (E&P) in Oil and Gas Industry Market Size (2015-2026)
10.2 Key Exploration and Production (E&P) in Oil and Gas Industry Players Market Share in Middle East & Africa (2019-2020)
10.3 Middle East & Africa Exploration and Production (E&P) in Oil and Gas Industry Market Size by Country
10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Exploration and Production (E&P) in Oil and Gas Industry Sales by Country
10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Exploration and Production (E&P) in Oil and Gas Industry Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
10.4 Turkey Market Size Analysis
10.4.1 Turkey Exploration and Production (E&P) in Oil and Gas Industry Market Size (2015-2026)
10.4.2 Turkey Exploration and Production (E&P) in Oil and Gas Industry Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
10.4.3 Turkey Exploration and Production (E&P) in Oil and Gas Industry Market Size by Application (2015-2026)
10.5 Saudi Arabia Market Size Analysis
10.5.1 Saudi Arabia Exploration and Production (E&P) in Oil and Gas Industry Market Size (2015-2026)
10.5.2 Saudi Arabia Exploration and Production (E&P) in Oil and Gas Industry Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
10.5.3 Saudi Arabia Exploration and Production (E&P) in Oil and Gas Industry Market Size by Application (2015-2026)
10.6 UAE Market Size Analysis
10.6.1 UAE Exploration and Production (E&P) in Oil and Gas Industry Market Size (2015-2026)
10.6.2 UAE Exploration and Production (E&P) in Oil and Gas Industry Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
10.6.3 UAE Exploration and Production (E&P) in Oil and Gas Industry Market Size by Application (2015-2026) 11 Company Profiles
11.1 ConocoPhillips
11.1.1 ConocoPhillips Company Details
11.1.2 ConocoPhillips Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
11.1.3 ConocoPhillips Introduction
11.1.4 ConocoPhillips Revenue in Exploration and Production (E&P) in Oil and Gas Industry Business (2015-2020)
11.1.5 ConocoPhillips Recent Development
11.2 CNOOC Ltd
11.2.1 CNOOC Ltd Company Details
11.2.2 CNOOC Ltd Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
11.2.3 CNOOC Ltd Introduction
11.2.4 CNOOC Ltd Revenue in Exploration and Production (E&P) in Oil and Gas Industry Business (2015-2020)
11.2.5 CNOOC Ltd Recent Development
11.3 EOG Resources Inc
11.3.1 EOG Resources Inc Company Details
11.3.2 EOG Resources Inc Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
11.3.3 EOG Resources Inc Introduction
11.3.4 EOG Resources Inc Revenue in Exploration and Production (E&P) in Oil and Gas Industry Business (2015-2020)
11.3.5 EOG Resources Inc Recent Development
11.4 PJSC Tatneft
11.4.1 PJSC Tatneft Company Details
11.4.2 PJSC Tatneft Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
11.4.3 PJSC Tatneft Introduction
11.4.4 PJSC Tatneft Revenue in Exploration and Production (E&P) in Oil and Gas Industry Business (2015-2020)
11.4.5 PJSC Tatneft Recent Development
11.5 PAO NOVATEK
11.5.1 PAO NOVATEK Company Details
11.5.2 PAO NOVATEK Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
11.5.3 PAO NOVATEK Introduction
11.5.4 PAO NOVATEK Revenue in Exploration and Production (E&P) in Oil and Gas Industry Business (2015-2020)
11.5.5 PAO NOVATEK Recent Development
11.6 Canadian Natural Resources Ltd
11.6.1 Canadian Natural Resources Ltd Company Details
11.6.2 Canadian Natural Resources Ltd Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
11.6.3 Canadian Natural Resources Ltd Introduction
11.6.4 Canadian Natural Resources Ltd Revenue in Exploration and Production (E&P) in Oil and Gas Industry Business (2015-2020)
11.6.5 Canadian Natural Resources Ltd Recent Development
11.7 Concho Resources Inc
11.7.1 Concho Resources Inc Company Details
11.7.2 Concho Resources Inc Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
11.7.3 Concho Resources Inc Introduction
11.7.4 Concho Resources Inc Revenue in Exploration and Production (E&P) in Oil and Gas Industry Business (2015-2020)
11.7.5 Concho Resources Inc Recent Development
11.8 Woodside Petroleum Ltd
11.8.1 Woodside Petroleum Ltd Company Details
11.8.2 Woodside Petroleum Ltd Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
11.8.3 Woodside Petroleum Ltd Introduction
11.8.4 Woodside Petroleum Ltd Revenue in Exploration and Production (E&P) in Oil and Gas Industry Business (2015-2020)
11.8.5 Woodside Petroleum Ltd Recent Development
11.9 Pioneer Natural Resources Co
11.9.1 Pioneer Natural Resources Co Company Details
11.9.2 Pioneer Natural Resources Co Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
11.9.3 Pioneer Natural Resources Co Introduction
11.9.4 Pioneer Natural Resources Co Revenue in Exploration and Production (E&P) in Oil and Gas Industry Business (2015-2020)
11.9.5 Pioneer Natural Resources Co Recent Development
11.10 Marathon Oil Corp
11.10.1 Marathon Oil Corp Company Details
11.10.2 Marathon Oil Corp Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
11.10.3 Marathon Oil Corp Introduction
11.10.4 Marathon Oil Corp Revenue in Exploration and Production (E&P) in Oil and Gas Industry Business (2015-2020)
11.10.5 Marathon Oil Corp Recent Development
11.11 Chesapeake Energy Corp
11.11.1 Chesapeake Energy Corp Company Details
11.11.2 Chesapeake Energy Corp Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
11.11.3 Chesapeake Energy Corp Introduction
11.11.4 Chesapeake Energy Corp Revenue in Exploration and Production (E&P) in Oil and Gas Industry Business (2015-2020)
11.11.5 Chesapeake Energy Corp Recent Development
11.12 Encana Corp
11.12.1 Encana Corp Company Details
11.12.2 Encana Corp Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
11.12.3 Encana Corp Introduction
11.12.4 Encana Corp Revenue in Exploration and Production (E&P) in Oil and Gas Industry Business (2015-2020)
11.12.5 Encana Corp Recent Development
11.13 Continental Resources Inc
11.13.1 Continental Resources Inc Company Details
11.13.2 Continental Resources Inc Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
11.13.3 Continental Resources Inc Introduction
11.13.4 Continental Resources Inc Revenue in Exploration and Production (E&P) in Oil and Gas Industry Business (2015-2020)
11.13.5 Continental Resources Inc Recent Development
11.14 Inpex Corp
11.14.1 Inpex Corp Company Details
11.14.2 Inpex Corp Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
11.14.3 Inpex Corp Introduction
11.14.4 Inpex Corp Revenue in Exploration and Production (E&P) in Oil and Gas Industry Business (2015-2020)
11.14.5 Inpex Corp Recent Development
11.15 Anadarko Petroleum Corp
11.15.1 Anadarko Petroleum Corp Company Details
11.15.2 Anadarko Petroleum Corp Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
11.15.3 Anadarko Petroleum Corp Introduction
11.15.4 Anadarko Petroleum Corp Revenue in Exploration and Production (E&P) in Oil and Gas Industry Business (2015-2020)
11.15.5 Anadarko Petroleum Corp Recent Development
11.16 Devon Energy Corp
11.16.1 Devon Energy Corp Company Details
11.16.2 Devon Energy Corp Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
11.16.3 Devon Energy Corp Introduction
11.16.4 Devon Energy Corp Revenue in Exploration and Production (E&P) in Oil and Gas Industry Business (2015-2020)
11.16.5 Devon Energy Corp Recent Development
11.17 Aker BP ASA
11.17.1 Aker BP ASA Company Details
11.17.2 Aker BP ASA Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
11.17.3 Aker BP ASA Introduction
11.17.4 Aker BP ASA Revenue in Exploration and Production (E&P) in Oil and Gas Industry Business (2015-2020)
11.17.5 Aker BP ASA Recent Development
11.18 Cimarex Energy Co
11.18.1 Cimarex Energy Co Company Details
11.18.2 Cimarex Energy Co Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
11.18.3 Cimarex Energy Co Introduction
11.18.4 Cimarex Energy Co Revenue in Exploration and Production (E&P) in Oil and Gas Industry Business (2015-2020)
11.18.5 Cimarex Energy Co Recent Development
11.19 Santos Ltd
11.19.1 Santos Ltd Company Details
11.19.2 Santos Ltd Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
11.19.3 Santos Ltd Introduction
11.19.4 Santos Ltd Revenue in Exploration and Production (E&P) in Oil and Gas Industry Business (2015-2020)
11.19.5 Santos Ltd Recent Development
11.20 CNX Resources Corp
11.20.1 CNX Resources Corp Company Details
11.20.2 CNX Resources Corp Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
11.20.3 CNX Resources Corp Introduction
11.20.4 CNX Resources Corp Revenue in Exploration and Production (E&P) in Oil and Gas Industry Business (2015-2020)
11.20.5 CNX Resources Corp Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusion 13 Appendix
13.1 Research Methodology
13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
13.1.2 Data Source
13.2 Disclaimer
