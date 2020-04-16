Flavored Tea Market will Generate New Growth Opportunities by 2025: Black Tea, Green Tea, Oolong Tea, Herbal Tea

Flavored Tea Market Overview:

The Flavored Tea Market size is expected to witness significant gains owing to business expansion and introduction of various technologies in the market. Increasing its usage in Food & Beverage industries should drive Flavored Tea market size.The Global Flavored Tea Market accounted for USD 14.1 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

Further, Identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges, opportunities and entry strategies for various companies in the Global Flavored Tea Industry. A flavored tea is comprised of leaves from the tea plant camellia sinensis, which adds flavor to it of one kind or another. There are numerous varieties of flavored teas available in the market; few of them are orange black teas, almonds, various other fruits, even candy cane. Various developments have taken place in the field of flavored tea market. For instance, In June 2015, Arteasan launched two new flavors Oolong Tea with Pineapple & Ginger.

Major Market Players covered in the Market are:

Twining and Company Limited, Tata Global Beverages, THE COCA-COLA COMPANY, Kenya Tea Packers (KETEPA) Limited, Unilever, Tea Forté Inc., DavidsTea, Kusmi Tea, Argo Tea, Wild Flavors And Specialty Ingredients

By type (Black Tea, Green Tea, Oolong Tea, Herbal Tea), By Flavor (Lemon, Peach, Strawberry, Others), By Distribution Channel (Store Based Retailer {Grocery Retailers, Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Others} Non-Store Retailer)



Based on regions, the Flavored Tea Market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increased awareness related to health benefits of herbal and green tea

Increased campaigns by key players to promote RTD tea

Increased disposable income leading to change in lifestyle

High cost of products

Competitive Analysis: Worldwide Flavored Tea Market

Global Flavored Tea Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins. The report includes market shares of Flavored Tea Market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

What Information does this report contain?

Customer behaviour Analysis, Explorable Revenue Sources. Customized Geographical Data Based on Customers as well as Competitors. Analysis of Flavored TeaMarket Size and CAGR between the Forecast Periods. We present data in statistic form that lays out a clear understanding and a better perspective on the market. End-users analysis to define Flavored Teamarket strategy Country and regional breakdown by micro and macro economic factors. Former, on-going, and projected market analysis in terms of volume and value Assessment of niche Flavored Teaindustry developments Testimonials to companies in order to fortify their foothold in the market

