Flourishing demand of Anthocyanin Market Size Over 2027, with CHR. HANSEN HOLDING A/S, DDW THE COLOR HOUSE, GNT GROUP B.V.

Anthocyanin Market

Anthocyanin is one of the members of the flavonoid family of polyphenol phytochemicals. They are the pigments that are responsible for imparting the bright red, orange, purple, blue, and black to vegetables and fruits. Anthocyanin abundantly occurs in berries such as strawberries, elderberries, black currants, and blueberries, as well as red cabbages, purple and red grapes, black plums, cherries, and eggplants. Anthocyanin plays a vital role in reducing the risk of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), cancer, and cognitive decline. They have also been used in folk medicine owing to their versatile physiological abilities to treat the common cold, urinary disorders, hypertension, dysentery, diarrhea, and pyrexia.

Some of the key players of Anthocyanin Market:

CHR. HANSEN HOLDING A/S, DDW THE COLOR HOUSE, GNT GROUP B.V., KALSEC INC, NATUREX S.A., SYMRISE AG, SYNTHITE INDUSTRIES LTD, THE ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND COMPANY, THE GOOD SCENTS COMPANY, VINAYAK INGREDIENTS INDIA PVT LTD

The Global Anthocyanin Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

Segmentation by type:

Cyanidin

Malvidin

Delphinidin

Pelargonidin

Petunidin

Peonidin

Segmentation by End Use:

Food and Beverage Industry

Nutraceutical Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Personal Care and Cosmetic Industry

Animal Feed

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Anthocyanin market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Anthocyanin market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

