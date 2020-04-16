Freezers Market: Professional Survey and Ongoing Development Trends with Major Players- DAIHAN SCIENTIFIC Co, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Haier Inc., Hitachi, Ltd., LG etc

Global freezers market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 5.12% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026.



Freezer is a refrigerated cabinet or space which is used to preserve food at very low temperatures. They are widely used to store meals, vegetable, drugs, samples, meat, fish and other. There are two types of chest freezer and upright freezer. They are available in different capacities such as less than 50L, 100- 200L, 200- 300L and other.



The study considers the Freezers Market value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Major Market manufacturers covered in the Freezers Market are:

DAIHAN SCIENTIFIC Co, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Haier Inc., Hitachi, Ltd., LG Electronics., Liebherr Group, SH Home Appliances Group, Beverage Air, Brandt, Panasonic Corporation, Diamond Engineering Works, Rockwell Industries Limited, Western Refrigeration Private Limited., Newtronic Lifecare Equipment Pvt. Ltd, REMI GROUP., ICE MAKE, Elan Professional Appliances Pvt. Ltd, Star Scientific Instruments, Macro Scientific Works Pvt. Ltd.

Segmentation: Global Freezers Market

By Product Type

Chest Freezer

Upright Freezer

By Door Type

1 Door

2 Door

3 Door

4 Door

By Capacity

200L & Below

Less than 50L

50L-100L

100L-200L

200L-300L

300L-500L

500L & Above

By Application

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Based on regions, the Freezers Market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Market Drivers:

Increasing number of restaurants and supermarket will drive the market growth

Rising awareness about harmful greenhouse gases emitted from conventional refrigeration systems will also accelerate the growth of this market

Growing awareness about the energy efficient electronic product is another factor boosting the market growth

Rising disposable income will also accelerate the growth of this market in the forecast period

Market Restraints:

Requirement of high total cost of operation (TCO) of freezers will hamper the market growth

The deployment of these devices is also challenging for small distributors due to lengthy returns on investment which will restrict the market

Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2019, Haier announced the launch of their two new Vertical Freezers Haier Mini-Vertical Freezer and Haier Premium Vertical Freezer. The fresh line of vertical freezers can be individually split into controlled compartments and is perfect for storing tiny to a wide range of frozen food products. They are designed in such way that they can reduce the problem associated with frost formation

In April 2019, ICECO announced the launch of their new portable car freezer iFreezer. iFreezer utilizes the recent technology and has wonderful style so they can offer real, mess-free and easy-to-use in-car refrigeration and freezing. This new product offer dual zone freezing and cooling and have two zone one for vegetable and other for beverages. The main aim of the launch is to provide car freezer which are advanced and fast

