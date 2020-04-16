Gastrointestinal Market Segmented by Product, Top Manufacturers, Geography Trends & Forecasts to 2026|Yangtze Pharmaceutical Group, Tillotts Pharma, Solvay

Complete study of the global Gastrointestinal market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Gastrointestinal industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Gastrointestinal production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global Gastrointestinal market include _, Zhejiang Asia-pacific Pharmaceutical, Yangtze Pharmaceutical Group, Tillotts Pharma, Solvay, Shire Pharmaceuticals, Shanghai Sine Pharmaceutical Laboratories (Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding), Shandong Luoxin Pharmaceutical Group, Sanofi, Roche, Qilu Pharmaceutical Group, Pfizer, Nycomed (Takeda), Novartis, Merck, Livzon Pharmaceutical Group, Johnson & Johnson, Jiangsu Aosaikang Pharmaceutical, Inner Mongolia Shuangqi Pharmaceutic, Huadong Medicine, GlaxoSmithKline, Eli Lilly, CTTQ, CSPC, Chengdu Tiantaishan Pharmaceutical, Beijing Kaiyin Technology, AstraZeneca, Amgen, Allergan, AbbVie, Abbott, Fresenius, Daewoong, Dr.Falk Pharma, Minophagen Pharmaceutical Gastrointestinal

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Gastrointestinal industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Gastrointestinal manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Gastrointestinal industry.

Global Gastrointestinal Market Segment By Type:

, Esophagus Diseases Drug, Stomach Trouble Drug, Colon Disease Drug, Small Intestinal Diseases Drug, Liver Disease Drug, Pancreatic Disease Drug, Gallbladder Disease Drug, Other

Global Gastrointestinal Market Segment By Application:

, Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies, Hospital, Pharmacy, Outpatient Surgical Centers And Clinics, Academic And Research Organizations, Other

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Gastrointestinal industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Gastrointestinal market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Gastrointestinal industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Gastrointestinal market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Gastrointestinal market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Gastrointestinal market?

TOC

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Gastrointestinal Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Gastrointestinal Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Esophagus Diseases Drug

1.4.3 Stomach Trouble Drug

1.4.4 Colon Disease Drug

1.4.5 Small Intestinal Diseases Drug

1.4.6 Liver Disease Drug

1.4.7 Pancreatic Disease Drug

1.4.8 Gallbladder Disease Drug

1.4.9 Other

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Gastrointestinal Market Size Growth Rate by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies

1.5.3 Hospital

1.5.4 Pharmacy

1.5.5 Outpatient Surgical Centers And Clinics

1.5.6 Academic And Research Organizations

1.5.7 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trend

2.1 Global Gastrointestinal Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Gastrointestinal Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Gastrointestinal Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Gastrointestinal Historic Market Size by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Gastrointestinal Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Gastrointestinal Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Gastrointestinal Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Competitor Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Gastrointestinal Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Gastrointestinal Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Gastrointestinal Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Gastrointestinal Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Gastrointestinal Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global Gastrointestinal Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Players by Gastrointestinal Revenue in 2019

3.3 Gastrointestinal Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Gastrointestinal Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Gastrointestinal Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Global Gastrointestinal Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Gastrointestinal Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Gastrointestinal Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 Global Gastrointestinal Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Gastrointestinal Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Gastrointestinal Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America Gastrointestinal Market Size (2015-2026)

6.2 Key Gastrointestinal Players Market Share in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America Gastrointestinal Market Size by Country

6.3.1 North America Gastrointestinal Sales by Country

6.3.2 North America Gastrointestinal Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

6.4 U.S. Market Size Analysis

6.4.1 U.S. Gastrointestinal Market Size (2015-2026)

6.4.2 U.S. Gastrointestinal Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.4.3 U.S. Gastrointestinal Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

6.5 Canada Market Size Analysis

6.5.1 Canada Gastrointestinal Market Size (2015-2026)

6.5.2 Canada Gastrointestinal Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.5.3 Canada Gastrointestinal Market Size by Application (2015-2026) 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Gastrointestinal Market Size (2015-2026)

7.2 Key Gastrointestinal Players Market Share in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe Gastrointestinal Market Size by Country

7.3.1 Europe Gastrointestinal Sales by Country

7.3.2 Europe Gastrointestinal Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

7.4 Germany Market Size Analysis

7.4.1 Germany Gastrointestinal Market Size (2015-2026)

7.4.2 Germany Gastrointestinal Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

7.4.3 Germany Gastrointestinal Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.5 France Market Size Analysis

7.5.1 France Gastrointestinal Market Size (2015-2026)

7.5.2 France Gastrointestinal Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

7.5.3 France Gastrointestinal Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.6 U.K. Market Size Analysis

7.6.1 U.K. Gastrointestinal Market Size (2015-2026)

7.6.2 U.K. Gastrointestinal Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

7.6.3 U.K. Gastrointestinal Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.7 Italy Market Size Analysis

7.7.1 Italy Gastrointestinal Market Size (2015-2026)

7.7.2 Italy Gastrointestinal Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

7.7.3 Italy Gastrointestinal Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.8 Russia Market Size Analysis

7.8.1 Russia Gastrointestinal Market Size (2015-2026)

7.8.2 Russia Gastrointestinal Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

7.8.3 Russia Gastrointestinal Market Size by Application (2015-2026) 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Gastrointestinal Market Size (2015-2026)

8.2 Key Gastrointestinal Players Market Share in Asia-Pacific (2019-2020)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Gastrointestinal Market Size by Country

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Gastrointestinal Sales by Country

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Gastrointestinal Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

8.4 China Market Size Analysis

8.4.1 China Gastrointestinal Market Size (2015-2026)

8.4.2 China Gastrointestinal Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

8.4.3 China Gastrointestinal Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

8.5 Japan Market Size Analysis

8.5.1 Japan Gastrointestinal Market Size (2015-2026)

8.5.2 Japan Gastrointestinal Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

8.5.3 Japan Gastrointestinal Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

8.6 South Korea Market Size Analysis

8.6.1 South Korea Gastrointestinal Market Size (2015-2026)

8.6.2 South Korea Gastrointestinal Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

8.6.3 South Korea Gastrointestinal Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

8.7 India Market Size Analysis

8.7.1 India Gastrointestinal Market Size (2015-2026)

8.7.2 India Gastrointestinal Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

8.7.3 India Gastrointestinal Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

8.8 Australia Market Size Analysis

8.8.1 Australia Gastrointestinal Market Size (2015-2026)

8.8.2 Australia Gastrointestinal Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

8.8.3 Australia Gastrointestinal Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

8.9 Taiwan Market Size Analysis

8.9.1 Taiwan Gastrointestinal Market Size (2015-2026)

8.9.2 Taiwan Gastrointestinal Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

8.9.3 Taiwan Gastrointestinal Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

8.10 Indonesia Market Size Analysis

8.10.1 Indonesia Gastrointestinal Market Size (2015-2026)

8.10.2 Indonesia Gastrointestinal Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

8.10.3 Indonesia Gastrointestinal Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

8.11 Thailand Market Size Analysis

8.11.1 Thailand Gastrointestinal Market Size (2015-2026)

8.11.2 Thailand Gastrointestinal Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

8.11.3 Thailand Gastrointestinal Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

8.12 Malaysia Market Size Analysis

8.12.1 Malaysia Gastrointestinal Market Size (2015-2026)

8.12.2 Malaysia Gastrointestinal Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

8.12.3 Malaysia Gastrointestinal Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

8.13 Philippines Market Size Analysis

8.13.1 Philippines Gastrointestinal Market Size (2015-2026)

8.13.2 Philippines Gastrointestinal Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

8.13.3 Philippines Gastrointestinal Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

8.14 Vietnam Market Size Analysis

8.14.1 Vietnam Gastrointestinal Market Size (2015-2026)

8.14.2 Vietnam Gastrointestinal Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

8.14.3 Vietnam Gastrointestinal Market Size by Application (2015-2026) 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Gastrointestinal Market Size (2015-2026)

9.2 Key Gastrointestinal Players Market Share in Latin America (2019-2020)

9.3 Latin America Gastrointestinal Market Size by Country

9.3.1 Latin America Gastrointestinal Sales by Country

9.3.2 Latin America Gastrointestinal Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

9.4 Mexico Market Size Analysis

9.4.1 Mexico Gastrointestinal Market Size (2015-2026)

9.4.2 Mexico Gastrointestinal Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

9.4.3 Mexico Gastrointestinal Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

9.5 Brazil Market Size Analysis

9.5.1 Brazil Gastrointestinal Market Size (2015-2026)

9.5.2 Brazil Gastrointestinal Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

9.5.3 Brazil Gastrointestinal Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

9.6 Argentina Market Size Analysis

9.6.1 Argentina Gastrointestinal Market Size (2015-2026)

9.6.2 Argentina Gastrointestinal Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

9.6.3 Argentina Gastrointestinal Market Size by Application (2015-2026) 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Gastrointestinal Market Size (2015-2026)

10.2 Key Gastrointestinal Players Market Share in Middle East & Africa (2019-2020)

10.3 Middle East & Africa Gastrointestinal Market Size by Country

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Gastrointestinal Sales by Country

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Gastrointestinal Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.4 Turkey Market Size Analysis

10.4.1 Turkey Gastrointestinal Market Size (2015-2026)

10.4.2 Turkey Gastrointestinal Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

10.4.3 Turkey Gastrointestinal Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

10.5 Saudi Arabia Market Size Analysis

10.5.1 Saudi Arabia Gastrointestinal Market Size (2015-2026)

10.5.2 Saudi Arabia Gastrointestinal Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

10.5.3 Saudi Arabia Gastrointestinal Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

10.6 UAE Market Size Analysis

10.6.1 UAE Gastrointestinal Market Size (2015-2026)

10.6.2 UAE Gastrointestinal Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

10.6.3 UAE Gastrointestinal Market Size by Application (2015-2026) 11 Company Profiles

11.1 Zhejiang Asia-pacific Pharmaceutical

11.1.1 Zhejiang Asia-pacific Pharmaceutical Company Details

11.1.2 Zhejiang Asia-pacific Pharmaceutical Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.1.3 Zhejiang Asia-pacific Pharmaceutical Introduction

11.1.4 Zhejiang Asia-pacific Pharmaceutical Revenue in Gastrointestinal Business (2015-2020)

11.1.5 Zhejiang Asia-pacific Pharmaceutical Recent Development

11.2 Yangtze Pharmaceutical Group

11.2.1 Yangtze Pharmaceutical Group Company Details

11.2.2 Yangtze Pharmaceutical Group Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.2.3 Yangtze Pharmaceutical Group Introduction

11.2.4 Yangtze Pharmaceutical Group Revenue in Gastrointestinal Business (2015-2020)

11.2.5 Yangtze Pharmaceutical Group Recent Development

11.3 Tillotts Pharma

11.3.1 Tillotts Pharma Company Details

11.3.2 Tillotts Pharma Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.3.3 Tillotts Pharma Introduction

11.3.4 Tillotts Pharma Revenue in Gastrointestinal Business (2015-2020)

11.3.5 Tillotts Pharma Recent Development

11.4 Solvay

11.4.1 Solvay Company Details

11.4.2 Solvay Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.4.3 Solvay Introduction

11.4.4 Solvay Revenue in Gastrointestinal Business (2015-2020)

11.4.5 Solvay Recent Development

11.5 Shire Pharmaceuticals

11.5.1 Shire Pharmaceuticals Company Details

11.5.2 Shire Pharmaceuticals Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.5.3 Shire Pharmaceuticals Introduction

11.5.4 Shire Pharmaceuticals Revenue in Gastrointestinal Business (2015-2020)

11.5.5 Shire Pharmaceuticals Recent Development

11.6 Shanghai Sine Pharmaceutical Laboratories (Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding)

11.6.1 Shanghai Sine Pharmaceutical Laboratories (Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding) Company Details

11.6.2 Shanghai Sine Pharmaceutical Laboratories (Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding) Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.6.3 Shanghai Sine Pharmaceutical Laboratories (Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding) Introduction

11.6.4 Shanghai Sine Pharmaceutical Laboratories (Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding) Revenue in Gastrointestinal Business (2015-2020)

11.6.5 Shanghai Sine Pharmaceutical Laboratories (Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding) Recent Development

11.7 Shandong Luoxin Pharmaceutical Group

11.7.1 Shandong Luoxin Pharmaceutical Group Company Details

11.7.2 Shandong Luoxin Pharmaceutical Group Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.7.3 Shandong Luoxin Pharmaceutical Group Introduction

11.7.4 Shandong Luoxin Pharmaceutical Group Revenue in Gastrointestinal Business (2015-2020)

11.7.5 Shandong Luoxin Pharmaceutical Group Recent Development

11.8 Sanofi

11.8.1 Sanofi Company Details

11.8.2 Sanofi Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.8.3 Sanofi Introduction

11.8.4 Sanofi Revenue in Gastrointestinal Business (2015-2020)

11.8.5 Sanofi Recent Development

11.9 Roche

11.9.1 Roche Company Details

11.9.2 Roche Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.9.3 Roche Introduction

11.9.4 Roche Revenue in Gastrointestinal Business (2015-2020)

11.9.5 Roche Recent Development

11.10 Qilu Pharmaceutical Group

11.10.1 Qilu Pharmaceutical Group Company Details

11.10.2 Qilu Pharmaceutical Group Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.10.3 Qilu Pharmaceutical Group Introduction

11.10.4 Qilu Pharmaceutical Group Revenue in Gastrointestinal Business (2015-2020)

11.10.5 Qilu Pharmaceutical Group Recent Development

11.11 Pfizer

11.11.1 Pfizer Company Details

11.11.2 Pfizer Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.11.3 Pfizer Introduction

11.11.4 Pfizer Revenue in Gastrointestinal Business (2015-2020)

11.11.5 Pfizer Recent Development

11.12 Nycomed (Takeda)

11.12.1 Nycomed (Takeda) Company Details

11.12.2 Nycomed (Takeda) Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.12.3 Nycomed (Takeda) Introduction

11.12.4 Nycomed (Takeda) Revenue in Gastrointestinal Business (2015-2020)

11.12.5 Nycomed (Takeda) Recent Development

11.13 Novartis

11.13.1 Novartis Company Details

11.13.2 Novartis Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.13.3 Novartis Introduction

11.13.4 Novartis Revenue in Gastrointestinal Business (2015-2020)

11.13.5 Novartis Recent Development

11.14 Merck

11.14.1 Merck Company Details

11.14.2 Merck Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.14.3 Merck Introduction

11.14.4 Merck Revenue in Gastrointestinal Business (2015-2020)

11.14.5 Merck Recent Development

11.15 Livzon Pharmaceutical Group

11.15.1 Livzon Pharmaceutical Group Company Details

11.15.2 Livzon Pharmaceutical Group Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.15.3 Livzon Pharmaceutical Group Introduction

11.15.4 Livzon Pharmaceutical Group Revenue in Gastrointestinal Business (2015-2020)

11.15.5 Livzon Pharmaceutical Group Recent Development

11.16 Johnson & Johnson

11.16.1 Johnson & Johnson Company Details

11.16.2 Johnson & Johnson Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.16.3 Johnson & Johnson Introduction

11.16.4 Johnson & Johnson Revenue in Gastrointestinal Business (2015-2020)

11.16.5 Johnson & Johnson Recent Development

11.17 Jiangsu Aosaikang Pharmaceutical

11.17.1 Jiangsu Aosaikang Pharmaceutical Company Details

11.17.2 Jiangsu Aosaikang Pharmaceutical Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.17.3 Jiangsu Aosaikang Pharmaceutical Introduction

11.17.4 Jiangsu Aosaikang Pharmaceutical Revenue in Gastrointestinal Business (2015-2020)

11.17.5 Jiangsu Aosaikang Pharmaceutical Recent Development

11.18 Inner Mongolia Shuangqi Pharmaceutic

11.18.1 Inner Mongolia Shuangqi Pharmaceutic Company Details

11.18.2 Inner Mongolia Shuangqi Pharmaceutic Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.18.3 Inner Mongolia Shuangqi Pharmaceutic Introduction

11.18.4 Inner Mongolia Shuangqi Pharmaceutic Revenue in Gastrointestinal Business (2015-2020)

11.18.5 Inner Mongolia Shuangqi Pharmaceutic Recent Development

11.19 Huadong Medicine

11.19.1 Huadong Medicine Company Details

11.19.2 Huadong Medicine Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.19.3 Huadong Medicine Introduction

11.19.4 Huadong Medicine Revenue in Gastrointestinal Business (2015-2020)

11.19.5 Huadong Medicine Recent Development

11.20 GlaxoSmithKline

11.20.1 GlaxoSmithKline Company Details

11.20.2 GlaxoSmithKline Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.20.3 GlaxoSmithKline Introduction

11.20.4 GlaxoSmithKline Revenue in Gastrointestinal Business (2015-2020)

11.20.5 GlaxoSmithKline Recent Development

11.21 Eli Lilly

11.21.1 Eli Lilly Company Details

11.21.2 Eli Lilly Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.21.3 Eli Lilly Introduction

11.21.4 Eli Lilly Revenue in Gastrointestinal Business (2015-2020)

11.21.5 Eli Lilly Recent Development

11.22 CTTQ

11.22.1 CTTQ Company Details

11.22.2 CTTQ Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.22.3 CTTQ Introduction

11.22.4 CTTQ Revenue in Gastrointestinal Business (2015-2020)

11.22.5 CTTQ Recent Development

11.23 CSPC

11.23.1 CSPC Company Details

11.23.2 CSPC Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.23.3 CSPC Introduction

11.23.4 CSPC Revenue in Gastrointestinal Business (2015-2020)

11.23.5 CSPC Recent Development

11.24 Chengdu Tiantaishan Pharmaceutical

11.24.1 Chengdu Tiantaishan Pharmaceutical Company Details

11.24.2 Chengdu Tiantaishan Pharmaceutical Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.24.3 Chengdu Tiantaishan Pharmaceutical Introduction

11.24.4 Chengdu Tiantaishan Pharmaceutical Revenue in Gastrointestinal Business (2015-2020)

11.24.5 Chengdu Tiantaishan Pharmaceutical Recent Development

11.25 Beijing Kaiyin Technology

11.25.1 Beijing Kaiyin Technology Company Details

11.25.2 Beijing Kaiyin Technology Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.25.3 Beijing Kaiyin Technology Introduction

11.25.4 Beijing Kaiyin Technology Revenue in Gastrointestinal Business (2015-2020)

11.25.5 Beijing Kaiyin Technology Recent Development

11.26 AstraZeneca

11.26.1 AstraZeneca Company Details

11.26.2 AstraZeneca Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.26.3 AstraZeneca Introduction

11.26.4 AstraZeneca Revenue in Gastrointestinal Business (2015-2020)

11.26.5 AstraZeneca Recent Development

11.27 Amgen

11.27.1 Amgen Company Details

11.27.2 Amgen Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.27.3 Amgen Introduction

11.27.4 Amgen Revenue in Gastrointestinal Business (2015-2020)

11.27.5 Amgen Recent Development

11.28 Allergan

11.28.1 Allergan Company Details

11.28.2 Allergan Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.28.3 Allergan Introduction

11.28.4 Allergan Revenue in Gastrointestinal Business (2015-2020)

11.28.5 Allergan Recent Development

11.29 AbbVie

11.29.1 AbbVie Company Details

11.29.2 AbbVie Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.29.3 AbbVie Introduction

11.29.4 AbbVie Revenue in Gastrointestinal Business (2015-2020)

11.29.5 AbbVie Recent Development

11.30 Abbott

11.30.1 Abbott Company Details

11.30.2 Abbott Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.30.3 Abbott Introduction

11.30.4 Abbott Revenue in Gastrointestinal Business (2015-2020)

11.30.5 Abbott Recent Development

11.31 Fresenius

11.31.1 Fresenius Company Details

11.31.2 Fresenius Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.31.3 Fresenius Introduction

11.31.4 Fresenius Revenue in Gastrointestinal Business (2015-2020)

11.31.5 Fresenius Recent Development

11.32 Daewoong

11.32.1 Daewoong Company Details

11.32.2 Daewoong Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.32.3 Daewoong Introduction

11.32.4 Daewoong Revenue in Gastrointestinal Business (2015-2020)

11.32.5 Daewoong Recent Development

11.33 Dr.Falk Pharma

11.33.1 Dr.Falk Pharma Company Details

11.33.2 Dr.Falk Pharma Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.33.3 Dr.Falk Pharma Introduction

11.33.4 Dr.Falk Pharma Revenue in Gastrointestinal Business (2015-2020)

11.33.5 Dr.Falk Pharma Recent Development

11.34 Minophagen Pharmaceutical

11.34.1 Minophagen Pharmaceutical Company Details

11.34.2 Minophagen Pharmaceutical Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.34.3 Minophagen Pharmaceutical Introduction

11.34.4 Minophagen Pharmaceutical Revenue in Gastrointestinal Business (2015-2020)

11.34.5 Minophagen Pharmaceutical Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusion 13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

