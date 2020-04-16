Geofoam Market Demand to Rise with Growing Adoption of Blockchain 2020-2027 Led by Top Companies – Insulfoam, ACH Foam Technologies, Inc., Insulation Corporation of America

Geofoam is a geo-synthetic filler material used to reduce stresses on underlying soil or lateral pressure on retaining walls, abutments, and foundations. It offers benefits such as weather resistance, mold and insect resistance, lightweight, 100% recyclability, low density, compressive strength, and thermal insulation and hence is used to lighten a load of concrete in decks, bridges, green roofs, etc. it is also widely used in noise and vibration damping, impact and rockfall protection, bridge underfill, wall retention, bridge abutment, slope stabilization, rail embankment, stadium and theater seating, and foundation of lightweight structures.

Geofoams are lightweight and exhibit high compressive strength with respect to their weight and hence are growingly used in construction, railroad, and industrial application. The expanding rail and road network in developing countries in Asia, such as China and India, has generated a high demand for the geofoam market. Geofoam provides cost-effective solutions to the construction industry and reduces the time frame as it is easy to handle and can be it into smaller blocks has created a growing potential for the geofoam market all over the globe. The ease of working with geofoam makes it an indispensable construction material. Geofoam is approximately 98% air and free from greenhouse gases such as CFC, HFC, HCFC, and formaldehyde, and hence it is gaining popularity as an environmentally friendly construction material. However, geofoam is highly flammable and poses risks of fire hazards that may hinder the geofoam market. But the advantages offered by geofoam as a filler material over other construction materials far outweigh the downsides such as flammability and hence the geofoam market is still expected to grow at a considerable pace.

Geofoam Market research report includes analysis of key players in global market, like

Insulfoam

ACH Foam Technologies, Inc.

Insulation Corporation of America

AFM Corporation

Jablite

ThermaFoam, LLC

Expol

Pacific Allied Products.

Airfoam

Harbor Foam Inc.

The “Global Geofoam Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the high performance film market with detailed market segmentation by type, application, and geography. The global geofoam market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading geofoam market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global geofoam market is segmented on the basis of type, and application. On the basis of type, the geofoam market is segmented into, expanded polystyrene geofoams, and extruded polystyrene geofoams. On the basis of application, the geofoam market is bifurcated into, road & highway construction, building & infrastructure, airport runways & taxiways, and others.

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

EU

Japan

China

India

Southeast Asia

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Expanded Polystyrene Geofoams

Extruded Polystyrene Geofoams

Market segment by Application, Geofoam can be split into

Road and Highway Construction

Building and Infrastructure

Airport Runways and Taxiways

Others

Major points from Table of Contents:

INTRODUCTION 2. KEY TAKEWAYS 3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 4. GEOFOAM MARKET LANDSCAPE 5. GEOFOAM MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS 6. GEOFOAM MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS 7. GEOFOAM MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – TYPE 8. GEOFOAM MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – APPLICATION 9. GEOFOAM MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS 10. INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE 11. GEOFOAM MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES

11.1. INSULFOAM

11.2. ACH FOAM TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

11.3. INSULATION CORPORATION OF AMERICA

11.4. AFM CORPORATION

11.5. JABLITE

11.6. THERMAFOAM, LLC

11.7. EXPOL

11.8. PACIFIC ALLIED PRODUCTS.

11.9. AIRFOAM

11.10. HARBOR FOAM INC. 12. APPENDIX

