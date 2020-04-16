Global Aliphatic Solvents and Thinners Market By Technology, Industry Update, Region, Leading Players Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P.; Gadiv Petrochemical Industries Ltd.; HCS Group GmbH; Ganga Rasayanie P. Ltd.; Pon Pure Chemicals; Carolina International Sales Co., INC

Global aliphatic solvents & thinners market is expected to register a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing population levels globally along with high disposable income of individuals resulting in greater expenditure on various automotive and construction activities.

Aliphatic Solvents and Thinners market research report comprises of the major market insights that takes your business to the next level of success and growth. A study on market overview is conducted by considering market drivers, market restraints, opportunities and challenges. Aliphatic Solvents and Thinners market report includes all the studies and estimations that are involved in the method of standard market research analysis. If your business is hunting to gain competitive advantage in this swiftly transforming marketplace, then plumping for this Aliphatic Solvents and Thinners market research report is highly recommended as it gives lot of benefits for a thriving business. The most appropriate method for the distribution of certain products can also be analysed with this Aliphatic Solvents and Thinners market research study.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global aliphatic solvents & thinners market are SK global chemical Co., Ltd; Industries Gotham Inc; Royal Dutch Shell; Exxon Mobil Corporation; Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P.; Gadiv Petrochemical Industries Ltd.; HCS Group GmbH; Ganga Rasayanie P. Ltd.; Pon Pure Chemicals; Carolina International Sales Co., INC; Banner Chemicals Limited; Technical Products, Inc.; JiangYin WuYang Chemical Co.,Ltd; RB PRODUCTS, INC. among others.

Market Drivers:

High demands and adoption of paints & coatings solutions from various end-users is expected to boost the growth of the market

Increasing rate of urbanization and high levels of expansion experienced by the automotive industry; this factor is expected to propel the growth of the market

High adoption rate of mineral spirits as a substitute for turpentine also acts as a market driver

Expansion of building and construction industry is also impelling the growth of this market

Market Restraints:

Toxic structure of these products along with VOC emissions associated in the manufacturing of these products is expected to hinder the growth of the market

Increasing focus of manufacturers to shift their production towards environmental-friendly and green products will also hamper the growth of this market

Segmentation: Global Aliphatic Solvents and Thinners Market

By Type

Varnish Makers’ & Painters’ Naphtha

Mineral Spirit

Hexane

Others Parrafinic Solvent Pentane Solvent 140



By Application

Paints & Coatings

Cleaning & Degreasing

Adhesives

Aerosols

Rubber & Polymers

Printing Inks

Others Agrochemicals Pharmaceuticals Automotive



By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

