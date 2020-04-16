Global Aluminum Systems Market By Technology, Industry Update, Region, Leading Players RUSAL, Alcoa Corporation, Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, Rio Tinto Group, BHP, Norsk Hydro ASA

Global Aluminum Systems Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 134.1 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 213.7 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise of market value can be attributed to the rising technological advancements in the market.
Few of the major competitors currently working in the aluminum systems market are RUSAL, Alcoa Corporation, Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, Rio Tinto Group, BHP, Norsk Hydro ASA, Century Aluminum Company, Aluminium Bahrain (Alba), Aditya Birla Management Corporation Pvt. Ltd., Emirates Global Aluminium PJSC and China Hongqiao Group Limited.
Market Drivers:
Rise in technological advancements of the market is expected to drive the market growth
Increased demand of products from the end-users is also expected to drive the market growth
Market Restraints:
High amounts of investments and initialization costs for setting up
Instability and variable prices of raw materials required in the production is also expected to restrain the market growth
Segmentation: Global Aluminum Systems Market
By Alloy Type
Wrought Aluminum Alloy
Cast Aluminum Alloy
By Alloying Element
Silicon
Magnesium
Manganese
Copper
Others
Zinc
By Application
Transportation & Logistics
Packaging
Construction
Electrical & Electronics
Others
Manufactured/Machine Components
By Geography
North America
South America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Middle East and Africa
