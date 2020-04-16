Global Anaerobic Adhesives Market To Witness Widespread Expansion During 2019 To 2025|Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), Medline Industries, Inc (U.S.), Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. (Japan), Avery Dennison Corporation (U.S.)

Global Anaerobic Adhesives Market is expected to reach USD 666.2 million by 2025, from USD 427.6 million in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year is 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

The anaerobic adhesives market report includes the systematic investigation of current scenario of the market, which covers several market dynamics. This anaerobic adhesives market report also endows with an insightful overview of product specification, technology, product type and production analysis by taking into account most important factors such as Revenue, Cost, Gross and Gross Margin. To accomplish the same, this market research report offers an insightful market data and information about chemical industry to businesses for making better decisions and defining business strategies. All these factors are very significant when it comes to achieving a success in the competitive marketplace.

Key Market Competitors: Global Anaerobic Adhesives Market

The key players operating in the global anaerobic adhesives market are –

3M Company,

Nitto Denko Corporation,

TESA SE,

Johnson & Johnson,

The other players in the market are Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), Medline Industries, Inc (U.S.), Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. (Japan), Avery Dennison Corporation (U.S.), Scapa Group PLC (U.K.), Teraoka Seisakusho Co Ltd (Japan), Asian Paints Limited (India), Shurtape Technologies LLC (U.S.), Tapespec (New Zealand), Heskins Ltd (England), Gebrüder Jaeger GmbH (Austria), Advance Tapes International Ltd (England), Dukal Corporation (New York), Metalnastri S.R.L (Italy), Chowgule Construction Chemicals Pvt. Ltd. (India), Tejas Cobert (Spain), Permatex (Connecticut) and many more.

Market Drivers:

Growing demand from end use industries

Superior properties of waterproof tapes

Market Restraint:

Slow growth in automotive production

Low scope for product differentiation

Segmentation: Global Anaerobic Adhesives Market

By Adhesive Type

Acrylic

Silicone

Butyl

Others

By Substrate Type

Plastic

Metal

Rubber

Others

By End-Use Industry

Automotive

Healthcare

Building & Construction

Electrical & Electronics

Packaging

Others

By Geography

Asia Pacific China South Korea Japan India Australia Singapore Thailand Indonesia Malaysia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Spain France Germany Italy UK Rest of Europe

South America Brazil Rest of south America Middle East & Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



