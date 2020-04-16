Global Anionic Surfactants Market is expected to reach USD 22.50 billion by 2025, from USD 16.05 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Key Market Competitors: Global Anionic Surfactants Market

The key players operating in the global anionic surfactants market are –

Unilever,

Akzo Nobel N.V.,

BASF SE,

Clariant,

DowDuPont,

The other players in the market are Evonik Industries AG, Croda International Plc, Croda International Plc, Huntsman International LLC., Kao Corporation, Galaxy Surfactants Ltd, Solvay, Vinamax Organics Pvt., CHEMTEX SPECIALITY LTD, Enaspol a.s., Unger Fabrikker AS, AARTI INDUSTRIES LIMITED, Oxiteno, KLK OLEO., Pilot Chemical Corp., Procter & Gamble, Lankem and many more.

Market Drivers:

Rising demand in end-use industries

High demand for greener and sustainable surfactants

Market Restraint:

Strict regulation on toxic chemicals

Safety issue related to storage

Segmentation: Global Anionic Surfactants Market

By Type

Lignosulfonate

Linear Alkylbenzene

Sulfonate

Alcohol Ether Sulfates

Alkyl Sulfates, Sarcosinates

Alpha Olefin Sulfonates

Phosphate Esters

Alkyl Naphthalene Sulfonates

Others

By Application

Home Care

Oil & Gas

Personal Care

Construction

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

