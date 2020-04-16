Global Anionic Surfactants Market is expected to reach USD 22.50 billion by 2025, from USD 16.05 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.
Key Market Competitors: Global Anionic Surfactants Market
The key players operating in the global anionic surfactants market are –
- Unilever,
- Akzo Nobel N.V.,
- BASF SE,
- Clariant,
- DowDuPont,
The other players in the market are Evonik Industries AG, Croda International Plc, Croda International Plc, Huntsman International LLC., Kao Corporation, Galaxy Surfactants Ltd, Solvay, Vinamax Organics Pvt., CHEMTEX SPECIALITY LTD, Enaspol a.s., Unger Fabrikker AS, AARTI INDUSTRIES LIMITED, Oxiteno, KLK OLEO., Pilot Chemical Corp., Procter & Gamble, Lankem and many more.
Get Sample Copy Of This Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-anionic-surfactants-market&kb
Market Drivers:
- Rising demand in end-use industries
- High demand for greener and sustainable surfactants
Market Restraint:
- Strict regulation on toxic chemicals
- Safety issue related to storage
Segmentation: Global Anionic Surfactants Market
By Type
- Lignosulfonate
- Linear Alkylbenzene
- Sulfonate
- Alcohol Ether Sulfates
- Alkyl Sulfates, Sarcosinates
- Alpha Olefin Sulfonates
- Phosphate Esters
- Alkyl Naphthalene Sulfonates
- Others
By Application
- Home Care
- Oil & Gas
- Personal Care
- Construction
- Others
By Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- South America
- Middle East & Africa
Inquiry For Customize Report With Discount at : https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-anionic-surfactants-market&kb
About Us:
Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge Market Research provides appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.
Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. Get Customization and Discount on Report by emailing [email protected] . We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.
Contact:
Data Bridge Market Research
US: +1 888 387 2818
UK: +44 208 089 1725
Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475
Email: [email protected]
- Rigid Paper Containers Market Application Development Potential, Competitive Market Share 2026 | Sonoco Products Company, Smurfit Kappa, Mondi, Cascades - April 16, 2020
- Oligonucleotide Synthesis Linkers Market 2020-2027 | Know about Emerging Growth with Top Players like Agilent Technologies, Inc., ATDBio Ltd., Bio-Synthesis Inc, BioAutomation - April 16, 2020
- Ion Chromatography Mass Spectrometry Market Overview – Key Futuristic Trends and Competitive Landscape With Key Vendors Profile like Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Waters Corporation, Intertek Group plc - April 16, 2020