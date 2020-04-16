Global Aroma Chemicals Market Size, Share, Trends, Business Strategy To 2026 | Top Companies –S H Kelkar and Company, Givaudan, KAO CHEMICALS EUROPE, S.L, Symrise, BASF SE, Takasago International Corporation

Aroma Chemicals market report is sure to assist you in achieving one of the most important goals of every business i.e. gaining maximum return on investment (ROI). Businesses can get important market insights in a cost effective way with this Aroma Chemicals market research report. This Aroma Chemicals market research report is comprehensive and takes into account various parameters of the market that can be listed as market definition, currency and pricing, market segmentation, market overview, premium insights, key insights and company profile of the key market players. This market study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein each segment is benchmarked based on its market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

Global aroma chemicals market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 6.5 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The high growth of this market is due to the increasing expenditure on beauty and personal care products in developed countries such as China, and U.S

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global aroma chemicals market are S H Kelkar and Company, Givaudan, KAO CHEMICALS EUROPE, S.L, Symrise, BASF SE, Takasago International Corporation, Agilex Fragrances, AromaTech International, Bell Flavors & Fragrances, Kalpsutra Chemicals Pvt Ltd, Silverline Chemicals, Hindustan Mint & Agro Products Pvt Ltd, Veera Fragrances P.Ltd, PFW Aroma Chemicals B.V, YingYang (China) Aroma Chemical Group , Jiaxing WinTrust Flavours Co., Ltd., T.Hasegawa Inc., Vigon International, Inc., Solvay among others.

Key Developments in the Market:

In November 2018, IMCD, a leading distributor of food ingredient and speciality chemicals acquired Aroma Chemical Agencies Pvt. Ltd. and Alchemie Agencies Pvt. Ltd. The main aim behind this acquisition is to expand their product portfolio in coatings, plastics and other specialty chemical industries in order to gain high profit from it, which will further lead in the upliftment of the global aroma chemicals market

In January 2018, SH Kelkar & Company Ltd acquired an Italian fragrance firm Creative Flavours and Fragrances. The main aim of this acquisition is to expand their international footprint and further emerge as one of the top 15 global players in the market which will ultimately boost the market growth

Market Drivers:

Growing need for effective health additives can act as a driver for the growth of this market

Growing demand of aroma chemicals in foods and beverages will also drive the growth of the market

Growing awareness among consumers towards hygiene propels the market growth

Growing expenditure on beauty and personal care products will also impede the market growth

Market Restraints:

High cost of aroma products can hamper the market growth

Volatility in raw material cost can act as a factor is restricting the growth of this market

High cost incurred in the research and development process can also act as market growth barrier

Segmentation: Global Aroma Chemicals Market

By Type

(Erpenes, Benzenoids, Musk Chemicals, Others),

Ingredients

(Alcohols, Aldehydes, Esters, Ketones, Lactones, Thiols and Others),

Application

(Soap & Detergents, Cosmetics & Toiletries, Fine Fragrances, Household Products, Food & Beverage, Others)

Geography

(North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

