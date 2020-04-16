Global Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) Market Drivers, Challenges And Trends Forecasts | Detailed Profiles of top Industry Players Like Automation Logistics Corporation, MIAS Group, IHI Corporation, Hänel

Companies willing to accomplish an effectual business growth should adopt market research report like this Automated Storage and Retrieval System report which seems to be very vital in this rapidly changing marketplace. While formulating this market report, absolute industry insight, talent solutions, practical solutions and use of technology are merged together very well to advance user experience. This Automated Storage and Retrieval System report brings to notice many points regarding ICT industry and market. These are mainly explained with respect to market definition, market segmentation, competitive analysis and research methodology as major topics of this Automated Storage and Retrieval System report. It also gives details about market drivers and market restraints which aids businesses in guessing about reducing or increasing the production of specific product.

According to the latest research, global demand for automated storage and retrieval system (ASRS) market is to register a Substantial CAGR of 9.26% in the forecast period. The rise in the market value can be attributed to enhanced precision, efficiency, and productivity in the distribution chain, together with enhanced inventory management.

If you are involved in the Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) industry or intend to be, then this study will provide you comprehensive outlook. It’s vital you keep your market knowledge up to date segmented by By Type (Unit Load, Mini Load, Vertical Lift Module, Carousel, Mid Load, Auto store), Function (Storage, Order Picking, Distribution, Assembly, Kitting, Others), Industry (Automotive, Metals & Heavy Machinery, Food & Beverages, Chemicals, Healthcare, Semiconductors & Electronics, Retail, Aviation, E-Commerce, Others), Geography

What are the major market growth drivers?

Enhanced precision, efficiency, and productivity in the distribution chain, together with enhanced inventory management is driving the growth of the market,

Maximum use of storage and increasing labor costs is propelling the growth of the market,

Increased demand for ASRS in the automotive industry is boosting the growth of the market,

Growing demand from the e-commerce industry is contributing to the growth of the market

Key Regions and Countries Studied in this report:

Regions North America South & Central America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Countries United States Argentina United Kingdom China Saudi Arabia Canada Chile Germany Japan UAE Mexico Brazil France India Turkey Italy, Spain, NORDIC {Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark etc}, and Russia Australia, Singapore, Japan, South Korea Egypt and South Africa

Key Market Competitors: Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global automated storage and retrieval system (ASRS) market are WESTFALIA TECHNOLOGIES, INC., Sencorp White, MIAS Group, IHI Corporation, Hänel GmbH & Co. KG, Automation Logistics Corporation, Vanderlande Industries, System Logistics Spa, Swisslog Holding AG, Mecalux, S.A., KNAPP AG, Dematic, BEUMER GROUP, Bastian Solutions, Inc., TGW Logistics Group GmbH, Fritz SchAfer GmbH, Kardex Group, Daifuku Co., Ltd, Nilkamal. , Murata Machinery, Ltd. amongst others.

Market Dynamics:

Set of qualitative information that includes PESTEL Analysis, PORTER Five Forces Model, Value Chain Analysis and Macro Economic factors, Regulatory Framework along with Industry Background and Overview

Key Developments in the Market

In April 2019 Daifuku Co., Ltd. declared that it had finalized its purchase of Vega Conveyors & Automation Private Limited (‘ Vega’) based in India. Vega is engaged in the planning, development, produce, assembly and after-sales services of conveyor belts and other product processing machinery within its national Indian market. With this acquisition Expanding our knowledge and capacities with Vega will enable the development of our manufacturing and delivery company sections across Asia.

In October 2018 Murata Machinery, Ltd. has purchased all the stocks held by Horibe Machinery Co., Ltd., a major machine tool company. Horibe Machinery and it’s subsidiaries are now wholly held subsidiaries of Muratec. As a consequence of this takeover Horibe Machinery and Muratec can reinforce their core competencies and thus provide distinctive manufacturing technologies that can meet the requirements of their clients to further improve their productivity.

Some extract from Table of Contents

Overview of Global Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) Market

Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) Size (Sales Volume) Comparison by Type

Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) Size (Consumption) and Market Share Comparison by Application

Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) Size (Value) Comparison by Region

Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate

Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) Competitive Situation and Trends

Strategic proposal for estimating availability of core business segments

Players/Suppliers, Sales Area

Analyze competitors, including all important parameters of Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS)

Global Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS) Manufacturing Cost Analysis

The most recent innovative headway and supply chain pattern mapping

