Global Board Portal Market 2020: Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Threats, Trends, Applications, Growth Analysis and Forecast To 2025

In 2017, the global Board Portal market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Diligent Corporation

Nasdaq Incorporation

Passageways

ComputerShare

Leading Boards

Admincontrol AS

Directorpoint

BoardPaq

Eshare

Aprio Board Portal

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Enterprise Model

SaaS

Hosted

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Financial Services Industry

Education

Healthcare

Oil & Energy

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Board Portal status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Board Portal development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Board Portal are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Board Portal Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Enterprise Model

1.4.3 SaaS

1.4.4 Hosted

1.4.5 Other

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Board Portal Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Financial Services Industry

1.5.3 Education

1.5.4 Healthcare

1.5.5 Oil & Energy

1.5.6 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Board Portal Market Size

2.2 Board Portal Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Board Portal Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Board Portal Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Board Portal Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Board Portal Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Board Portal Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Board Portal Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Board Portal Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Board Portal Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Board Portal Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Board Portal Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Board Portal Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Board Portal Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Board Portal Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Board Portal Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Board Portal Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Board Portal Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Board Portal Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Board Portal Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Board Portal Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Board Portal Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Board Portal Key Players in China

7.3 China Board Portal Market Size by Type

7.4 China Board Portal Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Board Portal Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Board Portal Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Board Portal Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Board Portal Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Board Portal Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Board Portal Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Board Portal Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Board Portal Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Board Portal Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Board Portal Key Players in India

10.3 India Board Portal Market Size by Type

10.4 India Board Portal Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Board Portal Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Board Portal Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Board Portal Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Board Portal Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Diligent Corporation

12.1.1 Diligent Corporation Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Board Portal Introduction

12.1.4 Diligent Corporation Revenue in Board Portal Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Diligent Corporation Recent Development

12.2 Nasdaq Incorporation

12.2.1 Nasdaq Incorporation Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Board Portal Introduction

12.2.4 Nasdaq Incorporation Revenue in Board Portal Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Nasdaq Incorporation Recent Development

12.3 Passageways

12.3.1 Passageways Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Board Portal Introduction

12.3.4 Passageways Revenue in Board Portal Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Passageways Recent Development

12.4 ComputerShare

12.4.1 ComputerShare Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Board Portal Introduction

12.4.4 ComputerShare Revenue in Board Portal Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 ComputerShare Recent Development

12.5 Leading Boards

12.5.1 Leading Boards Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Board Portal Introduction

12.5.4 Leading Boards Revenue in Board Portal Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Leading Boards Recent Development

12.6 Admincontrol AS

12.6.1 Admincontrol AS Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Board Portal Introduction

12.6.4 Admincontrol AS Revenue in Board Portal Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Admincontrol AS Recent Development

12.7 Directorpoint

12.7.1 Directorpoint Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Board Portal Introduction

12.7.4 Directorpoint Revenue in Board Portal Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Directorpoint Recent Development

12.8 BoardPaq

12.8.1 BoardPaq Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Board Portal Introduction

12.8.4 BoardPaq Revenue in Board Portal Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 BoardPaq Recent Development

12.9 Eshare

12.9.1 Eshare Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Board Portal Introduction

12.9.4 Eshare Revenue in Board Portal Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 Eshare Recent Development

12.10 Aprio Board Portal

12.10.1 Aprio Board Portal Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Board Portal Introduction

12.10.4 Aprio Board Portal Revenue in Board Portal Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 Aprio Board Portal Recent Development

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

