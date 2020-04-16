Global Bonding Films Market By Technology, Industry Update, Region, Leading Players Hexcel Corporation, Master Bond Inc., Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd., Arkema, Rogers Corporation, PLITEK, LLC, Pontacol AG, Formplast, Fastel Adhesives & Substrate Products, Dai Nippon Printing Co

Global bonding films market is expected to reach USD 1576.72 Million by 2027 growing at a potential rate of 8.96% in the forecast period 2020 to 2027. The global bonding films market analyses the growth of the films market owing to preference of these films over conventional adhesives in various bonding applications.

The major players covered in the report are 3M, Solvay, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, NAN YA PLASTICS CORPORATION, Huntsman International LLC, H.B. Fuller Company, DuPont, Gurit, Koninklijke Ten Cate bv, Hexcel Corporation, Master Bond Inc., Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd., Arkema, Rogers Corporation, PLITEK, LLC, Pontacol AG, Formplast, Fastel Adhesives & Substrate Products, Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd., Flextech s.r.l., AKCHEMTECH CO.,LTD., HMT Manufacturing, Inc., Gluetex GmbH, Optimum Plastics, Nihon Matai Co.,Ltd., Everad Adhesives SAS among other players domestic and global. Market Share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Bonding films market is segmented on the basis of type, technology and end use industry. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

Bonding films market on the basis of type has been segmented into epoxy, acrylic, polyurethane and others. Others segment has been further categorized into polyvinyl acetate (PVA), polyvinyl butyral (PVB), ethylene-vinyl acetate (EVA) and phenolic.

Based on technology the market has been segmented as thermally cured, pressure cured and others. Others include chemically cured and light cured. Thermally cured technology is expected to hold the largest share out of all the segments due to its usability in high-temperature applications, high efficiency in bonding and minimal complications in applications.

Bonding films market is also segmented into electrical & electronics, transportation, packaging and others on the basis of end use industry. Others consist of medical and textiles. Electrical and electronics segment will hold the largest share out of all the segments due to the consumption of electronic components and products from a wide variety of applications such as consumer electronics, automotive, aerospace, industrial, defense and various others.

