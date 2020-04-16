Global Composites Market Huge Growth Opportunity between 2020-2027|Toray Composite Materials America, Inc., TEIJIN LIMITED., Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation., Hexcel Corporation, SGL Carbon

Composites market will reach an estimated valuation of USD 165.44 billion by 2027, while registering this growth at a rate of 7.80% for the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Composites market report analyses the growth due to factor such as surging usage of composites in commercial aircraft.

The composites report encompasses thorough analysis of market with respect to several factors about chemicals&materials industry that range from market drivers, market restraints, market segmentation, opportunities, challenges, and market revenues to competitive analysis. The report presents you with the CAGR value fluctuations for the specific forecasted period which helps decide costing and investment strategies. For market segmentation study, a market of potential customers is divided into groups or segments based on different characteristics such as end user and geographical region. This composites market report brings to you precise and exact market research information that drives your business into the right direction.

The major players covered in the composites market report are Toray Composite Materials America, Inc., TEIJIN LIMITED., Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation., Hexcel Corporation, SGL Carbon, Nippon Electric Glass Co.,Ltd., Koninklijke Ten Cate bv., Huntsman International LLC., Solvay, Hexion, Weyerhaeuser Company., Jushi Group (HK) Sinosia Composite Materials Co., Ltd., BASF SE, Gurit, DowAksa, Renegade Materials Corporation, KINECO – KAMAN, Henkel Corporation., UPM, among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Global Composites Market Scope and Market Size

Composites market is segmented on the basis of fiber type, resin type, manufacturing process and end-use industry. The growth amongst the different segments helps you in attaining the knowledge related to the different growth factors expected to be prevalent throughout the market and formulate different strategies to help identify core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of fiber type, composites market is segmented into glass fiber composites, carbon fiber composites, natural fiber composites, others. Others have been further segmented into basalt fiber composites, aramid fiber composites, boron fiber composites, hybrid fiber composites, ultra-high-molecular-weight polyethylene (UHMWPE) fiber composites and other fiber composites.

Based on resin type, composites market is segmented into thermoset composites and thermoplastic composites. Thermoset composites have been further segmented into epoxy resin, polyester resin, vinyl ester resin, polyurethane resin and others. Thermoplastic composites have been further segmented into polycarbonates (PC), polypropylene (PP), polyphenylene sulfide (PPS), polyetherimide (PEI), polyetheretherketone (PEEK), polyamide (PA) and others.

Based on manufacturing process, composites market is segmented into lay-up process, filament winding process, injection molding process, pultrusion process, compression molding process, resin transfer molding (RTM) process, others.

Composites market is segmented in terms of market value, volume, market opportunities and niches into multiple end-use industries. The end-use industry segment for composites market includes transportation, aerospace & defence, wind energy, construction & infrastructure, pipe & tank, marine, electrical & electronics, others. Others have been further segmented into industrial, healthcare and sporting goods.

