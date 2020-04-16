Global Draught Beer Market 2020-2025 Industry Trend, Growth, Size, Segmentation, Top 6 Key Vendors and Forecast Research Report

The Global Draught Beer Market was valued at USD XX million in 2017, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% by 2025. One of the major drivers for the growth of the Draught Beer market is the rising awareness about he health benefits of draught beer in contradictions to popular health concepts.

Massive transformation in the lifestyle and food habits of global population leads to demand for prducts like draught beer and thus drives the growth of the market.

The widespread adoption and popularity of consumption of alcoholic beverages along with meals is creating an opportunity for the growth of this market.

High perish ability of draught beer restraints the growth of this market.

Geographically, Europe dominated the global Draught Beer market in 2017 and will witness a steady growth in the forecasted period. Asia Pacific is expected to show the rapid growth rate owing to the rising popularity of draught beer in countries such as China and India.

Global Draught Beer Market is spread across 121 pages, profiling 06 companies and supported with tables and figures.

Key players covered in the report

• Ambicon Consultants (P) Ltd

• United Breweries Group

• The Molson Coors Brewing Company

• Anheuser-Busch InBev NV

• The Boston Beer Company

• New Belgium Brewing Company

Research Methodology

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective like analyst report of investment banks. The secondary research forms the base of our study where we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources such as white papers government and regulatory published materials, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factor, investment, market dynamics including technical Growth Scenario, consumer behavior, and end use industry trends and dynamics , capacity production, spending were taken into consideration.

We have assigned weights to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the expected market growth rate.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs) which typically include:

* Original Equipment Manufacturer,

* Growth Scenario Supplier,

* Distributors,

* Government Body & Associations, and

* Research Institute

Table Of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Methodology And Market Scope

3 Draught Beer Market — Industry Outlook

4 Draught Beer Market By End Users Outlook

5 Draught Beer Market By Types Outlook

6 Draught Beer Market By Regional Outlook

7 Competitive Landscape

