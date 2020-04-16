Global Healthcare IT Market Growing Factors and Emerging Trends 2020|Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Carestream Health, Siemens Healthineers AG, Agfa-Gevaert Group, athenahealth, Inc., eClinicalWorks

The major players covered in the report are Epic Systems Corporation, McKesson Corporation, Cerner Corporation, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Carestream Health, Siemens Healthineers AG, Agfa-Gevaert Group, athenahealth, Inc., eClinicalWorks, GE Healthcare (A subsidiary of GENERAL ELECTRIC), GREENWAY HEALTH, LLC., Infor, Koninklijke Philips N.V., NXGN Management, LLC, Oracle, Siilo, BigHealth, Vida Health, SWORD Health, NOVIGENIX SA, Lantum, BD ROWA, Bioaxis.com, Ada Health GmbH, Doctolib, Ieso Digital Health among other domestic and global players. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

New Healthcare IT Market Developments in 2019

In October 2019, Mastercard announced the launch of healthcare solution. This will target technology platform used by both payer and provider by improving the biometrics and behavioral analytics to protect healthcare information from being hacked.

In 2018, JPI Healthcare announced the launch of NEW Longtail DR flat panel detector that will help to showcase X-ray grids and full spine DR detector, also provide digital healthcare solutions.

Key Points:

Epic Systems Corporation is going to dominate the global healthcare IT market followed by McKesson Corporation, Cerner Corporation, Allscripts, Carestream Health and Siemens AG.

The HCIT outsourcing services segment is dominating the global healthcare IT market.

Medical image processing and analysis systems segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

Key Drivers: Global Healthcare IT Market

Some of the major factors driving the market for global healthcare IT market are need for paper less technology, increasing government initiatives on healthcare IT sectors, adoption of cloud services and prevalence of chronic diseases.

Issues in information exchange, high installation & maintenance cost and lack of skilled expertise for healthcare IT hampering the growth of the market.

Market Segmentation:

By Solutions & Services

(Solutions, HCIT Outsourcing Services and Others),

Component Type

(Software and Hardware),

Delivery Mode

(On-Premise and Cloud-Based),

End-Users

(Providers and Payers),

Country

(U.S., Canada and Mexico, Germany, U.K., France, Switzerland, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Russia, Belgium, Turkey, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Israel, Egypt and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

