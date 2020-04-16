Global Hyper-scale Data Center Market 2020 growth Industry Study in Detail along with forecast 2025

In 2017, the global Hyper-scale Data Center market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2311470

The key players covered in this study

IBM Corporation

Cisco Systems

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Intel Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

SAP SE

Google Inc

Sandisk Corporation

Nlyte Software

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Servers

Networking

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Cloud Service Providers

Collocation Service Providers

Enterprises

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Hyper-scale Data Center status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Hyper-scale Data Center development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Hyper-scale Data Center are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-hyper-scale-data-center-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Hyper-scale Data Center Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Servers

1.4.3 Networking

1.4.4 Other

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Hyper-scale Data Center Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Cloud Service Providers

1.5.3 Collocation Service Providers

1.5.4 Enterprises

1.5.5 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Hyper-scale Data Center Market Size

2.2 Hyper-scale Data Center Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Hyper-scale Data Center Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Hyper-scale Data Center Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Hyper-scale Data Center Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Hyper-scale Data Center Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Hyper-scale Data Center Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Hyper-scale Data Center Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Hyper-scale Data Center Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Hyper-scale Data Center Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Hyper-scale Data Center Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Hyper-scale Data Center Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Hyper-scale Data Center Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Hyper-scale Data Center Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Hyper-scale Data Center Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Hyper-scale Data Center Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Hyper-scale Data Center Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Hyper-scale Data Center Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Hyper-scale Data Center Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Hyper-scale Data Center Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Hyper-scale Data Center Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Hyper-scale Data Center Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Hyper-scale Data Center Key Players in China

7.3 China Hyper-scale Data Center Market Size by Type

7.4 China Hyper-scale Data Center Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Hyper-scale Data Center Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Hyper-scale Data Center Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Hyper-scale Data Center Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Hyper-scale Data Center Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Hyper-scale Data Center Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Hyper-scale Data Center Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Hyper-scale Data Center Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Hyper-scale Data Center Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Hyper-scale Data Center Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Hyper-scale Data Center Key Players in India

10.3 India Hyper-scale Data Center Market Size by Type

10.4 India Hyper-scale Data Center Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Hyper-scale Data Center Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Hyper-scale Data Center Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Hyper-scale Data Center Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Hyper-scale Data Center Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 IBM Corporation

12.1.1 IBM Corporation Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Hyper-scale Data Center Introduction

12.1.4 IBM Corporation Revenue in Hyper-scale Data Center Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 IBM Corporation Recent Development

12.2 Cisco Systems

12.2.1 Cisco Systems Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Hyper-scale Data Center Introduction

12.2.4 Cisco Systems Revenue in Hyper-scale Data Center Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Cisco Systems Recent Development

12.3 Hewlett Packard Enterprise

12.3.1 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Hyper-scale Data Center Introduction

12.3.4 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Revenue in Hyper-scale Data Center Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Recent Development

12.4 Intel Corporation

12.4.1 Intel Corporation Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Hyper-scale Data Center Introduction

12.4.4 Intel Corporation Revenue in Hyper-scale Data Center Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Intel Corporation Recent Development

12.5 Microsoft Corporation

12.5.1 Microsoft Corporation Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Hyper-scale Data Center Introduction

12.5.4 Microsoft Corporation Revenue in Hyper-scale Data Center Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Microsoft Corporation Recent Development

12.6 SAP SE

12.6.1 SAP SE Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Hyper-scale Data Center Introduction

12.6.4 SAP SE Revenue in Hyper-scale Data Center Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 SAP SE Recent Development

12.7 Google Inc

12.7.1 Google Inc Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Hyper-scale Data Center Introduction

12.7.4 Google Inc Revenue in Hyper-scale Data Center Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Google Inc Recent Development

12.8 Sandisk Corporation

12.8.1 Sandisk Corporation Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Hyper-scale Data Center Introduction

12.8.4 Sandisk Corporation Revenue in Hyper-scale Data Center Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Sandisk Corporation Recent Development

12.9 Nlyte Software

12.9.1 Nlyte Software Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Hyper-scale Data Center Introduction

12.9.4 Nlyte Software Revenue in Hyper-scale Data Center Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 Nlyte Software Recent Development

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/2311470

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155