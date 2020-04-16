Global Image-Guided and Robot-Assisted Surgical Procedures Market Type, Share, Size, Analysis Trends, Demand and outlook 2027

Global Image-Guided and Robot-Assisted Surgical Procedures Market study with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Chat, Graphs & Figures is now released by Data Bridge Market Research. The report presents a complete assessment of the Market covering future trend, current growth factors, attentive opinions, facts, and industry validated market data forecast till 2026. Delivering the key insights pertaining to this industry, the report provides an in-depth analysis of the latest trends, present and future business scenario, market size and share of Major Players such as Brainlab, GE Healthcare, Hitachi Healthcare Americas., Medtronic, Medical Devices Business Services, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens Medical Solutions USA, Inc, Smith & Nephew.

Image-guided & robot-assisted surgical procedures market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 6.99 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 14.7% in the above-mentioned forecast period. Advancement in medical robotics and increasing trauma incidences are the factor that will accelerate the demand for image-guided & robot-assisted surgical procedures market in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

Market Dynamics:

Set of qualitative information that includes PESTEL Analysis, PORTER Five Forces Model, Value Chain Analysis and Macro Economic factors, Regulatory Framework along with Industry Background and Overview.

Image-Guided & Robot-Assisted Surgical Procedures Market Specialty Type (Gynecologic Surgery, Urologic Surgery, General Surgery, Cardiothoracic Surgery, Head & Neck Specialties), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa), Market Share Forecast to 2027

Global Image-Guided and Robot-Assisted Surgical Procedures Research Methodology

Data Bridge Market Research presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The data thus presented is comprehensive, reliable, and the result of extensive research, both primary and secondary. The analysts have presented the various facets of the market with a particular focus on identifying the key industry influencers.

Major Drivers and Restraints of the Image-Guided and Robot-Assisted Surgical Procedures Industry

Increasing number of complex gynecological and orthopaedic surgeries and rising spending on medical equipment by hospitals will accelerate the market demand. Increasing neurological and spinal injuries will also accelerate the market growth. Growing demand for minimally invasive surgeries is also expected to enhance the demand of the market. Fewer chances of errors as compared to the traditional procedures will also drive the market demand. On the other hand, they are widely used to perform bladder cancer, prostate cancer, kidney and other which will further create new opportunities for image-guided & robot-assisted surgical procedures market in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

This image-guided & robot-assisted surgical procedures market report provides details of market share, new developments, product pipeline analysis, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, product approvals, strategic decisions, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the image-guided & robot-assisted surgical procedures market. To understand the analysis and the market scenario contact us for an Analyst Brief our team will help you create a revenue impact solution to achieve your desired goal.

Global Image-Guided & Robot-Assisted Surgical Procedures Market Scope and Market Size

Image-guided & robot-assisted surgical procedures market is segmented of the basis of application. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Image-guided & robot-assisted surgical procedures on the basis of application are segmented into gynecologic surgery, urologic surgery, general surgery, cardiothoracic surgery and head & neck specialties.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Image-guided & robot-assisted surgical procedures market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by application as referenced above.

The countries covered in the image-guided & robot-assisted surgical procedures market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific in the Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa as a part of Middle East and Africa, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the image-guided & robot-assisted surgical procedures market due increasing adoption of medical robots and increasing cases of trauma while Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest growth rate in the forecast period 2020 to 2027 due to improvement in the healthcare infrastructure.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as new sales, replacement sales, country demographics, disease epidemiology and import-export tariffs are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of sales channels are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Top Players in the Market are:

The major players covered in the image-guided & robot-assisted surgical procedures market report are Brainlab, GE Healthcare, Hitachi Healthcare Americas., Medtronic, Medical Devices Business Services, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens Medical Solutions USA, Inc, Smith & Nephew, Stryker, Intuitive Surgical., TransEnterix Surgical, Inc., CMR Surgical Ltd, avateramedical GmbH, among other players domestic and global. Market Share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

How will the report help new companies to plan their investments in the Image-Guided and Robot-Assisted Surgical Procedures market?

The Image-Guided and Robot-Assisted Surgical Procedures market research report classifies the competitive spectrum of this industry in elaborate detail. The study claims that the competitive reach spans the companies of .

The report also mentions about the details such as the overall remuneration, product sales figures, pricing trends, gross margins, etc.

Information about the sales & distribution area alongside the details of the company, such as company overview, buyer portfolio, product specifications, etc., are provided in the study.

