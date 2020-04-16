Global NAND Flash Memory Market 2020: Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities Analysis and Forecast to 2025

NAND flash architecture was introduced by Toshiba in 1989. These memories are accessed much like block devices, such as hard disks. Each block consists of a number of pages. The pages are typically 512 or 2,048 or 4,096 bytes in size. Associated with each page are a few bytes (typically 1/32 of the data size) that can be used for storage of an error correcting code (ECC) checksum.

As Chinese overall economic downward trend in the past few years, and international economic situation is complicated, there will be many uncertainties for NAND Flash industry in the next few years. The competition between manufacturers at home and abroad is fierce for the time being. The NAND flash technology in China is relatively backward with fewer leading manufacturers.

NAND Flash demand has a certain space, but basically showing the scarcity of high-end products due to more requirements from customers and technology barrier while excess capacity of low-end products. There is increasing demand for advanced products. In fact, many manufacturers are active to update their products every year.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the clear global economy recovery trend and industry profits, investors are still optimistic about this area; there will be more investments to enter the field.

The NAND Flash Memory market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for NAND Flash Memory.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Samsung

Toshiba(& SanDisk)

Micron

SKhynix

Sandisk

NAND Flash Memory Breakdown Data by Type

SLC NAND

MLC NAND

TLC NAND

QLC NAND

NAND Flash Memory Breakdown Data by Application

Smartphone

PC

SSD

Digital TV

Other

NAND Flash Memory Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

Other Regions

NAND Flash Memory Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global NAND Flash Memory status and future forecast?involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key NAND Flash Memory manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (M Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of NAND Flash Memory market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

