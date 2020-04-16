Global Personal Emergency Response System Market Key Driven Factors And Segmentation | Medical Guardian, LLC; MobileHelp; Nortek Security & Control

This Personal Emergency Response System market report is a total overview of the market that takes into account various aspects of product definition, market segmentation, and the existing merchant landscape. This Personal Emergency Response System market report is comprehensive and encompasses a mixture of parameters of the market and this industry. Complete company profiles included in this report also highlights what are the recent developments, product launches, joint ventures, mergers, and acquisitions are taking place by the several key players and brands that are driving the market. This Personal Emergency Response System market research report in no doubt will help businesses for informed and better decisions and in this manner managing marketing of goods and services.

Global personal emergency response system market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 5.98% in the forecast period. Growing demand for affordable medical alert devices and advancement in communication technologies are the factor for the market growth.

Major Industry Competitors: Personal Emergency Response System Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global personal emergency response system market are Koninklijke Philips N.V.; Tunstall Canada.; VRI; Guardian Alarm; ALERTONE SERVICES LLC.; Connect America; ADT; Medical Guardian, LLC; MobileHelp; Nortek Security & Control LLC; Galaxy Medical Alert System; Critical Signal Technologies; Mytrex, INC.; LifeFone Medical Alert Services.; Bay Alarm Family of Companies.; VitalConnect; Cisco Systems; Nortek Security and Control; Honeywell International Inc.; GreatCall; Essence.; among others.

Key Segmentation: Personal Emergency Response System Market

By Type (Landline PERS, Mobile PERS, Standalone PERS), End- User (Home- based Users, Senior Living Facilities, Assisted Living Facilities), Component (Software, Hardware), Services (Monthly, Yearly), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa)

Rapid Business Growth Factors

In addition, the market is growing at a fast pace and the report shows us that there are a couple of key factors behind that. The most important factor that’s helping the market grow faster than usual is the tough competition.

What are the major market growth drivers?

Increasing involvement of smartphones in healthcare industry is acting as a major factor uplifting the market growth

Improvement in the healthcare infrastructure also drives the market growth

Increasing life expectancy will accelerate the market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

In December 2018, HomeCentris Healthcare, LLC announced the launch of their HomeCentris Health Link which is personal emergency response system. This new device is a small cell phone with the abilities of the GPS tracking which will help the clients when they get lost. This new device is waterproof and is monitored 24 hours per day. HomeCentris provides non-skilled home care services through HomeCentris Home Health as well as skilled nursing and therapy services

In December 2018, Essence announced the launch of their two two-way voice-communication personal emergency response system Essence Umbrella which is specially designed for the safety of the students and staffs in school and universities. The Essence Umbrella is a mobile pendant on all accounts that is equipped with an intuitive management interface with a companion app. It is intended to be turned over to individuals who may be at risk by organisations, from students to remote construction teams or technicians

Some extract from Table of Contents

Overview of Global Personal Emergency Response System Market

Personal Emergency Response System Size (Sales Volume) Comparison by Type

Personal Emergency Response System Size (Consumption) and Market Share Comparison by Application

Personal Emergency Response System Size (Value) Comparison by Region

Personal Emergency Response System Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate

Personal Emergency Response System Competitive Situation and Trends

Strategic proposal for estimating availability of core business segments

Players/Suppliers, Sales Area

Analyze competitors, including all important parameters of Personal Emergency Response System

Global Personal Emergency Response System Manufacturing Cost Analysis

The most recent innovative headway and supply chain pattern mapping

Primary Respondents, Demand Side

