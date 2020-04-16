Global power distribution unit (PDU) market Drivers, Challenges And Trends Forecasts | Detailed Profiles of top Industry Players Like ABB, Legrand North America, LLC, APC, Cyber Power Systems (USA), Inc., Eaton, Emerson Electric

Companies willing to accomplish an effectual business growth should adopt market research reports like this power distribution unit (PDU) report which seems to be very vital in this rapidly changing marketplace. While formulating this market report, absolute industry insight, talent solutions, practical solutions and use of technology are merged together very well to advance user experience. This power distribution unit (PDU) report brings to notice many points regarding the ICT industry and market. These are mainly explained with respect to market definition, market segmentation, competitive analysis and research methodology as major topics of this power distribution unit (PDU) report. It also gives details about market drivers and market restraints which aid businesses in guessing about reducing or increasing the production of a specific product.

Global power distribution unit (PDU) market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 8.35% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing demand for data centers and increasing application of the PDU are the factor for the growth of this market.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global power distribution unit (PDU) market are ABB, Legrand North America, LLC, APC, Cyber Power Systems (USA), Inc., Eaton, Emerson Electric Co., Enlogic, Geist, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Cisco Systems, Raritan Inc, Schneider Electric., Server Technology, Inc., Tripp Lite., Siemon, RackOm System, NOVA ELECTRIC, Vertiv Group Corp, Elcom International Private Limited, Panduit, Chatsworth Products, and others.

Market Drivers:

Evolution of alternating phased power and virtualization will drive the market growth

Increase in the amount of data generation coupled with the growing need for data storage will also propel the growth of this market

Rising demand for intelligent/ monitored PDU solution will also enhance the market growth

Increasing popularity of cloud computing will also drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

Complexity associated with the data center server will restrain the market growth

Increasing problem with the data center designs will also hamper the market growth

Segmentation: Global Power Distribution Unit (PDU) Market

By Type

Basic PDU

Intelligent/ Monitored PDU Inlet Metering Inlet/Outlet Metering

Metered PDU

Switched PDU

By Power Phase

Single Phase

Triple Phase

By Application

Data Centers

Commercial Buildings

Laboratories IT Computer Labs



By Distribution Channel

Offline Direct to End-users Integrators/Maintenance Resellers/Distributors

Online Channel

By Industry

Data Centers Tier 1 Tier 2 Tier 3

Telecom & IT

BFSI

Healthcare

Government

Education

Retail

Utilities

Military &Defence

Others Manufacturing Transportation



By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy U.K. France Spain Netherlands Belgium Switzerland Turkey Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Egypt Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2019, Eaton announced the launch of their High-Density Rack Power Distribution unit (PDU) which is the new addition to the company’s ePDU G3 range. For easy identification of A/B power feed this new PDU has improved outlet counts and different 11 color options. This also allow configuration for 54 outlets per PDU

In July 2018, Legrand announced the acquisition of Shenzhen Clever Electronic Co., Ltd. so that they can expand their data center offerings. This acquisition will help the company to strengthen their position in the China market and provide better solutions to their customer worldwide

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

6 platform as a service Market, By Type

7 platform as a service Market, By Organization Size

8 platform as a service Market Analysis, By Region

9 Competitive Landscape

10 Company Profiles

Competitive Analysis

Global power distribution unit (PDU) market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of power distribution unit (PDU) market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

