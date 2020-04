Global Sleep Tracking Technologies Market Opportunity Assessment to Reveal profitable Avenues for Players and Forecast 2017 – 2025

Sleep tracking technologies are used to study the sleep patterns and are considered as a diagnostics tools for sleep medicine. Sleep tracking technologies are based on bio-physiological changes that befall during sleep. Sleep tracking technologies mainly monitor the functional activities of eye movement, brain, heart beat patterns, and muscle contraction and relaxation patterns or skeletal muscle activation. Sleep tracking technologies are adopted for diagnosis of sleep disorders such as periodic limb movement disorder, parasomnias, narcolepsy, REM behaviour disorders, cardiac rhythm disorder, and sleep apnea. Sleep tracking technologies mainly track physiologic parameters which are related to sleep and sleeplessness. In addition, sleep tacking technologies are used to monitor the large number of respiratory cascade including central, obstructive, and complex. The calculation of sleep tracking technologies is derived from electroencephalography (EEG), surface electromyography (EMG), and electrooculography (EOG). A single standard test based on sleep tracking technologies can identify, prognosis and degree of sleep disorders. Sleep tracking technologies can also evaluate abnormalities of sleep or any physiological disorders that may have the direct or indirect impact of sleep or wakefulness. Sleep tracking technologies can measure abnormal arousals in sleep such as cardiac rhythm abnormalities, movement of legs, body position, and saturation of oxygen during sleep.

Request to Sample report @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/22486



The growth of the sleep tracking technologies market is primarily driven by increasing prevalence and incidence rate of sleep disorders. For examples, according to the estimates of American Sleep Association, more than 60 million are suffering from sleep disorders, and nearly 25 million have obstructive sleep apnea in the U.S. alone. Moreover, approximately 37% of 20-39 year-olds report short sleep duration, 40% of 40-59 year-olds report short sleep duration, and 35.3% adults report less than 7 hours of sleep during a typical 24-hour period. Factors such as changing lifestyle pattern in most of developing countries, growing geriatric population are also driving the growth of sleep tracking technologies market. However, complex regulatory framework, the high cost of therapy, and scarcity of skilled professionals are the major obstacles to market growth of sleep tracking technologies.

How the Coronavirus Threat has Taken Global Business into Uncharted Waters

The global sleep tracking technologies market can be segmented on the basis of product type, application, end-user, and region.

On the basis of product type, global sleep tracking technologies market can be segmented as: Electroencephalography (EEG) Electrooculography (EOG) Electromyography (EMG) Electrocardiography (ECG) Pulse Oximetry Device

On the basis of end user, global sleep tracking technologies market can be segmented as: Hospitals Clinics Ambulatory Surgical Centers

On the basis of region, global Sleep Tracking Technologies market can be segmented as: North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa



Sleep tracking technologies are consists of reviewing of each parameter recorded, and mainly overnight data are recorded including total time in bed, REM latency, sleep latency, total sleep time. Respiratory activities such as oxygen desaturations and hypopneic episodes are also recorded. In addition, with increasing trend of e-commerce websites and logistics services in developing economies are also gardening the growth of sleep tracking technologies market. Since its introduction, various technological advancement has been recent in recent years to construct a novel product.

Request to View TOC @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/toc/22486

Geographically, global sleep tracking technologies market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The market in North America is anticipated to show the largest market share for sleep tracking technologies, followed by Europe, owing to the favorable reimbursement scenario, and increasing awareness among the general population. In addition, increasing governmental initiatives, and increasing product approval and launching in these regions are also driving the market growth of sleep tracking technologies. The market in Asia-Pacific region is estimated to grow at fastest CAGR over the forecast period owing to the presence of large population base and growing geriatric population. However, the market in Latin America, and Middle East & Africa shows the steady growth during the forecast period.

Some of the market participants in the global Sleep Tracking Technologies market are ,

EMS Handels Gesellschaft mbH

inomed Medizintechnik GmbH

Allengers

CSO

Diagnosys LLC

Ambu A/S.

Nihon Kohden Corporation

Schiller

OSI Systems, Inc.

Huntleigh Healthcare Limited

Geratherm Medical AG

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

For in-depth competitive analysis, buy [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/22486