Glycol Ethers Market Global Demand, Top Players and Business Outlook 2020- BASF SE, Eastmen Chemical Company, FBC Chemical Corp., Ineos Group Limited

The report discusses many vital industry facets that influence Global Glycol Ethers industry acutely which includes extensive study of competitive edge, latest technological advancements, region-wise industry environment, contemporary market and manufacturing trends, leading market contenders, and current consumption tendency of the end user. The report also oversees market size, market share, growth rate, revenue, and CAGR reported previously along with its forecast estimation.

The market for Glycol Ethers is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5.6% during the forecast period of 2019-2024.

The major factors driving the growth of market studied are increasing use in cosmetics and personal care products, and accelerating demand in paints & coatings industry. On the flipside, REACH & EPA regulations regarding use of glycol ethers, and emergence of new products, like cellulosic ethanol, to use as a solvent for cleaning agents are the restraints hampering growth of the studied market.

Get Sample Copy of The Report NOW!

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/08071392806/glycol-ethers-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2019-2024/inquiry?source=openpr&Mode=21

Glycol Ethers Market Segmentation:

Top leading Manufactures Profiled in Glycol Ethers Market Report are:

BASF SE, Eastmen Chemical Company, FBC Chemical Corp., Ineos Group Limited, KH Neochem Co., Ltd., LyondellBasell Industries N.V., Nippon Nyukazai Co., Ltd., Oxiteno, Recochem, Inc. (H.I.G. Capital), Royal Dutch Shell plc, Sasol Limited, DowDuPont, India Glycols Ltd.

Inquire for Discount of Glycol Ethers Market Report at:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/08071392806/glycol-ethers-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2019-2024/discount?source=openpr&Mode=21

– Paints & coatings segment dominated the market in 2018 and is expected to grow during the forecast period with anticipated robust demand for paints & coatings from the industries, such as construction, automotive, and packaging.

– The growing awareness leading to excess demand for P-series glycol for low emission oxygenated diesel fuel is likely to provide opportunities for the studied market during the forecast period.

– Asia-Pacific dominated the market across the globe due to the significant growth in demand and thereby, production in industries, such as paints & coatings, adhesives, and cosmetic & personal care.

Glycol Ethers Market Scenario:

Paints & Coatings Market Segment to Dominate the Market

– Glycol ether helps in the formation of a proper film during coating cure and acts as an active solvent in resins. It helps in optimizing the evaporation rate of the solvent in a coating. It is also helpful in improving the flow out characteristics of a paint and in eliminating brush marks during painting.

– Paints & coatings industry stands to be the largest consumer of glycol ethers. Paints & coatings is extensively used in industries, such as construction, automotive, and packaging.

– Residential & commercial construction has been increasing significantly across the globe, which is further driving the demand for glycol ethers for application in architectural paints & coatings production.

– Asia-Pacific has been witnessing huge residential and commercial construction projects due to growing housing needs, and noticeable growth opportunities prevailing in the region.

– In Middle East, the government efforts to develop non-oil industries is leading to investments into industries, such as tourism, hospitality, healthcare, which has further driven the demand and investments into commercial infrastructure.

The key insights of the Glycol Ethers Market report:

─The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Glycol Ethers market manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

─The report provides a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.

─The Glycol Ethers market report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2014-2020 market shares for key vendors.

─The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

─The report estimates 2020-2024 market development trends of Glycol Ethers Market.

─Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand and current market dynamics is also carried out

─The report makes some important proposals for a new project of Glycol Ethers Industry before evaluating its feasibility.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2024 which makes the report an invaluable resource for company executives, marketing executive, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and stakeholders looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

In conclusion, Glycol Ethers market report presents the descriptive analysis of the parent market supported elite players, present, past and artistic movement information which is able to function a profitable guide for all the Glycol Ethers Industry business competitors. Our expert research analyst’s team has been trained to provide in-depth market research report from every individual sector which will be helpful to understand the industry data in the most precise way.

Contact US:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234

Mob: +91-750-707-8687

[email protected]

[email protected]