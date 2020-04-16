Head-Up Displays (HUDs) Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013 – 2017 and Opportunity Assessment 2020 – 2025

The first civilian motor vehicle had a monochrome HUD that was released in 1988 by General Motors as a technological improvement of HeadDown Display (HDD) interface, which is commonly used in automobile industry. The HUD reduces the number and duration of the drivers sight deviations from the road, by projecting the required information directly into the drivers line of vision. There are many studies about ways of presenting the information: standard oneearpiece presentation, threedimensional audio presentation, visual only or audiovisual presentation. Results have shown that using a 3D auditory display the time of acquiring targets is approximately 2.2 seconds faster than using a oneearpiece way. Nevertheless, a disadvantage is when the drivers attention unconsciously shifts away from the road and goes focused on processing the information presented by the HUD. By this reason, the time, the way and the channel are important to represent the information on a HUD. A solution is a context aware multimodal proactive recommended system that features personalized content combined with the use of car sensors to determine when the information has to be presented.
The Head-Up Displays (HUDs) market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Head-Up Displays (HUDs).
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
- Visteon group
- Toshiba corporation
- Thales Sa
- Robert Bosch
- Rockwell Collins Inc.
- Micro vision Inc.
- Nippon Seiki Co Ltd
- Honeywell Aerospace Inc.
- Garmin Ltd
Head-Up Displays (HUDs) Breakdown Data by Type
- Cathode Ray Tube(CRT)
- Light emitting diode(LED)
- Micro-Electro Mechanical System(MEMS)
- Optical Waveguide
- Organic light-emitting diode(OLED)
Head-Up Displays (HUDs) Breakdown Data by Application
- Automotive
- Aviation
- Wearables
- Other
Head-Up Displays (HUDs) Production by Region
- United States
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Other Regions
- Other Regions
Head-Up Displays (HUDs) Consumption by Region
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Thailand
- Vietnam
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Italy
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Central & South America
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC Countries
- Turkey
- Egypt
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
The study objectives are:
- To analyze and research the global Head-Up Displays (HUDs) status and future forecast?involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.
- To present the key Head-Up Displays (HUDs) manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.
- To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.
- To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
- To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.
- To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Head-Up Displays (HUDs) market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
