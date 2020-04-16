High-Voltage Capacitor Market 2020: Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities Analysis and Forecast to 2025

The plastic film capacitor market which is about half of the market value for all industrial grade capacitors, is further divided into AC plastic film capacitors for electrical systems and DC film capacitors for electronic systems. The plastic film capacitor market is also determined by its dielectric, in this instance polypropylene (PP) film is used for AC electrical capacitors and polyethylene terapthalate (PET) is used for 5 mm PCB mounted smoothing capacitors. Plastic film capacitors are electrostatic designs and therefore have high voltage handling capabilities but at low capacitance values. The benefit of film is the self-healing nature of the plastic dielectric that works well when the capacitor is constantly subjected to the rigors of high-voltage stress. Therefore plastic film capacitors are used for power factor correction, signal smoothing and burst power in a myriad of markets throughout the power supply chain.
Ceramic capacitors also are electrostatic and also are used in power electronics. The industrial grade ceramic capacitor market includes single layer disc ceramic capacitors, high voltage “doorknob” capacitors, multilayered axial and multilayered radial capacitors (legacy designs), and the bulk of the market in high voltage ceramic chip capacitors to 5 kV for PCB applications. Ceramics have lower costs to produce when compared to film capacitors and have made significant inroads into the line voltage segment of the market because they have lower pricing and robust performance. Ceramic capacitors are also high voltage, low capacitance designs in the same manner as film capacitors.
The High-Voltage Capacitor market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for High-Voltage Capacitor.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
- ABB
- Siemens
- Alstom
- EATON
- ICAR
- ZEZ Silko
- Maxwell
- GE
- Electronicon Kondensatoren
- Nissin
- Kondas
- Lifasa
- RTR
- Samwha
- Iskra
- API Capacitors
- Xi’an XD
- Guilin Power
- Sieyuan
- Herong
- New Northeast
High-Voltage Capacitor Breakdown Data by Type
- High Voltage Plastic Film Capacitors
- High Voltage Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors
- High Voltage Ceramic Capacitors
- Other High Voltage Capacitors
High-Voltage Capacitor Breakdown Data by Application
- Consumer Electronics
- Industrial Application
- Automotive Electronics
- Others
High-Voltage Capacitor Production by Region
- United States
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Other Regions
- Other Regions
High-Voltage Capacitor Consumption by Region
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Thailand
- Vietnam
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Italy
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Central & South America
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC Countries
- Turkey
- Egypt
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
The study objectives are:
- To analyze and research the global High-Voltage Capacitor status and future forecast?involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.
- To present the key High-Voltage Capacitor manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.
- To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.
- To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
- To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.
- To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of High-Voltage Capacitor market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
