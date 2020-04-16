High-Voltage Capacitor Market 2020: Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities Analysis and Forecast to 2025

The plastic film capacitor market which is about half of the market value for all industrial grade capacitors, is further divided into AC plastic film capacitors for electrical systems and DC film capacitors for electronic systems. The plastic film capacitor market is also determined by its dielectric, in this instance polypropylene (PP) film is used for AC electrical capacitors and polyethylene terapthalate (PET) is used for 5 mm PCB mounted smoothing capacitors. Plastic film capacitors are electrostatic designs and therefore have high voltage handling capabilities but at low capacitance values. The benefit of film is the self-healing nature of the plastic dielectric that works well when the capacitor is constantly subjected to the rigors of high-voltage stress. Therefore plastic film capacitors are used for power factor correction, signal smoothing and burst power in a myriad of markets throughout the power supply chain.

Ceramic capacitors also are electrostatic and also are used in power electronics. The industrial grade ceramic capacitor market includes single layer disc ceramic capacitors, high voltage “doorknob” capacitors, multilayered axial and multilayered radial capacitors (legacy designs), and the bulk of the market in high voltage ceramic chip capacitors to 5 kV for PCB applications. Ceramics have lower costs to produce when compared to film capacitors and have made significant inroads into the line voltage segment of the market because they have lower pricing and robust performance. Ceramic capacitors are also high voltage, low capacitance designs in the same manner as film capacitors.

The High-Voltage Capacitor market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for High-Voltage Capacitor.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

ABB

Siemens

Alstom

EATON

ICAR

ZEZ Silko

Maxwell

GE

Electronicon Kondensatoren

Nissin

Kondas

Lifasa

RTR

Samwha

Iskra

API Capacitors

Xi’an XD

Guilin Power

Sieyuan

Herong

New Northeast

High-Voltage Capacitor Breakdown Data by Type

High Voltage Plastic Film Capacitors

High Voltage Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors

High Voltage Ceramic Capacitors

Other High Voltage Capacitors

High-Voltage Capacitor Breakdown Data by Application

Consumer Electronics

Industrial Application

Automotive Electronics

Others

High-Voltage Capacitor Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

Other Regions

Other Regions

High-Voltage Capacitor Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global High-Voltage Capacitor status and future forecast?involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key High-Voltage Capacitor manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of High-Voltage Capacitor market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

