Hydrogen Generation Market 2020: Global Size, Supply-Demand, Product Type and End User Analysis To 2026|Teledyne Energy Systems, Hydrogenics, Nel Hydrogen

Complete study of the global Hydrogen Generation market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Hydrogen Generation industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Hydrogen Generation production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global Hydrogen Generation market include _Proton On-Site, 718th Research Institute of CSIC, Teledyne Energy Systems, Hydrogenics, Nel Hydrogen, Suzhou Jingli, Beijing Zhongdian, McPhy, Siemens, TianJin Mainland, Areva H2gen, Shandong Saksay Hydrogen Energy, Yangzhou Chungdean Hydrogen Equipment, Asahi Kasei, Idroenergy Spa, Erredue SpA, ShaanXi HuaQin, Kobelco Eco-Solutions, ELB Elektrolysetechnik GmbH, ITM Power, Toshiba Hydrogen Generation

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Hydrogen Generation industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Hydrogen Generation manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Hydrogen Generation industry.

Global Hydrogen Generation Market Segment By Type:

, Traditional Alkaline Electroliser, PEM Electroliser

Global Hydrogen Generation Market Segment By Application:

, Power Plants, Steel Plant, Electronics and Photovoltaics, Industrial Gases, Energy Storage or Fueling for FCEV’s, Power to Gas, Others

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Hydrogen Generation industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Hydrogen Generation market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Hydrogen Generation industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Hydrogen Generation market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Hydrogen Generation market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Hydrogen Generation market?

TOC

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Hydrogen Generation Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Hydrogen Generation Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Hydrogen Generation Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Traditional Alkaline Electroliser

1.4.3 PEM Electroliser

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Hydrogen Generation Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Power Plants

1.5.3 Steel Plant

1.5.4 Electronics and Photovoltaics

1.5.5 Industrial Gases

1.5.6 Energy Storage or Fueling for FCEV’s

1.5.7 Power to Gas

1.5.8 Others

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Hydrogen Generation Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Hydrogen Generation Industry

1.6.1.1 Hydrogen Generation Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Hydrogen Generation Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Hydrogen Generation Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Hydrogen Generation Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Hydrogen Generation Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Hydrogen Generation Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Hydrogen Generation Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Hydrogen Generation Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Hydrogen Generation Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Hydrogen Generation Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Hydrogen Generation Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Hydrogen Generation Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Hydrogen Generation Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Hydrogen Generation Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Hydrogen Generation Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Hydrogen Generation Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Hydrogen Generation Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Hydrogen Generation Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Hydrogen Generation Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Hydrogen Generation Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Hydrogen Generation Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Hydrogen Generation Production by Regions

4.1 Global Hydrogen Generation Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Hydrogen Generation Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Hydrogen Generation Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Hydrogen Generation Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Hydrogen Generation Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Hydrogen Generation Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Hydrogen Generation Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Hydrogen Generation Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Hydrogen Generation Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Hydrogen Generation Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China Hydrogen Generation Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Hydrogen Generation Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Hydrogen Generation Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan Hydrogen Generation Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Hydrogen Generation Import & Export (2015-2020) 5 Hydrogen Generation Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Hydrogen Generation Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Hydrogen Generation Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Hydrogen Generation Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Hydrogen Generation Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Hydrogen Generation Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Hydrogen Generation Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Hydrogen Generation Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Hydrogen Generation Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Hydrogen Generation Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Hydrogen Generation Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Hydrogen Generation Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Hydrogen Generation Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Hydrogen Generation Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 UAE 6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Hydrogen Generation Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Hydrogen Generation Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Hydrogen Generation Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Hydrogen Generation Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Hydrogen Generation Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Hydrogen Generation Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Hydrogen Generation Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Hydrogen Generation Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Hydrogen Generation Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Hydrogen Generation Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Hydrogen Generation Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 Proton On-Site

8.1.1 Proton On-Site Corporation Information

8.1.2 Proton On-Site Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.1.3 Proton On-Site Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Proton On-Site Product Description

8.1.5 Proton On-Site Recent Development

8.2 718th Research Institute of CSIC

8.2.1 718th Research Institute of CSIC Corporation Information

8.2.2 718th Research Institute of CSIC Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.2.3 718th Research Institute of CSIC Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 718th Research Institute of CSIC Product Description

8.2.5 718th Research Institute of CSIC Recent Development

8.3 Teledyne Energy Systems

8.3.1 Teledyne Energy Systems Corporation Information

8.3.2 Teledyne Energy Systems Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.3.3 Teledyne Energy Systems Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Teledyne Energy Systems Product Description

8.3.5 Teledyne Energy Systems Recent Development

8.4 Hydrogenics

8.4.1 Hydrogenics Corporation Information

8.4.2 Hydrogenics Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.4.3 Hydrogenics Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Hydrogenics Product Description

8.4.5 Hydrogenics Recent Development

8.5 Nel Hydrogen

8.5.1 Nel Hydrogen Corporation Information

8.5.2 Nel Hydrogen Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.5.3 Nel Hydrogen Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Nel Hydrogen Product Description

8.5.5 Nel Hydrogen Recent Development

8.6 Suzhou Jingli

8.6.1 Suzhou Jingli Corporation Information

8.6.2 Suzhou Jingli Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.6.3 Suzhou Jingli Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Suzhou Jingli Product Description

8.6.5 Suzhou Jingli Recent Development

8.7 Beijing Zhongdian

8.7.1 Beijing Zhongdian Corporation Information

8.7.2 Beijing Zhongdian Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.7.3 Beijing Zhongdian Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Beijing Zhongdian Product Description

8.7.5 Beijing Zhongdian Recent Development

8.8 McPhy

8.8.1 McPhy Corporation Information

8.8.2 McPhy Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.8.3 McPhy Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 McPhy Product Description

8.8.5 McPhy Recent Development

8.9 Siemens

8.9.1 Siemens Corporation Information

8.9.2 Siemens Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.9.3 Siemens Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Siemens Product Description

8.9.5 Siemens Recent Development

8.10 TianJin Mainland

8.10.1 TianJin Mainland Corporation Information

8.10.2 TianJin Mainland Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.10.3 TianJin Mainland Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 TianJin Mainland Product Description

8.10.5 TianJin Mainland Recent Development

8.11 Areva H2gen

8.11.1 Areva H2gen Corporation Information

8.11.2 Areva H2gen Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.11.3 Areva H2gen Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Areva H2gen Product Description

8.11.5 Areva H2gen Recent Development

8.12 Shandong Saksay Hydrogen Energy

8.12.1 Shandong Saksay Hydrogen Energy Corporation Information

8.12.2 Shandong Saksay Hydrogen Energy Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.12.3 Shandong Saksay Hydrogen Energy Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Shandong Saksay Hydrogen Energy Product Description

8.12.5 Shandong Saksay Hydrogen Energy Recent Development

8.13 Yangzhou Chungdean Hydrogen Equipment

8.13.1 Yangzhou Chungdean Hydrogen Equipment Corporation Information

8.13.2 Yangzhou Chungdean Hydrogen Equipment Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.13.3 Yangzhou Chungdean Hydrogen Equipment Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 Yangzhou Chungdean Hydrogen Equipment Product Description

8.13.5 Yangzhou Chungdean Hydrogen Equipment Recent Development

8.14 Asahi Kasei

8.14.1 Asahi Kasei Corporation Information

8.14.2 Asahi Kasei Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.14.3 Asahi Kasei Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.14.4 Asahi Kasei Product Description

8.14.5 Asahi Kasei Recent Development

8.15 Idroenergy Spa

8.15.1 Idroenergy Spa Corporation Information

8.15.2 Idroenergy Spa Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.15.3 Idroenergy Spa Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.15.4 Idroenergy Spa Product Description

8.15.5 Idroenergy Spa Recent Development

8.16 Erredue SpA

8.16.1 Erredue SpA Corporation Information

8.16.2 Erredue SpA Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.16.3 Erredue SpA Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.16.4 Erredue SpA Product Description

8.16.5 Erredue SpA Recent Development

8.17 ShaanXi HuaQin

8.17.1 ShaanXi HuaQin Corporation Information

8.17.2 ShaanXi HuaQin Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.17.3 ShaanXi HuaQin Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.17.4 ShaanXi HuaQin Product Description

8.17.5 ShaanXi HuaQin Recent Development

8.18 Kobelco Eco-Solutions

8.18.1 Kobelco Eco-Solutions Corporation Information

8.18.2 Kobelco Eco-Solutions Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.18.3 Kobelco Eco-Solutions Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.18.4 Kobelco Eco-Solutions Product Description

8.18.5 Kobelco Eco-Solutions Recent Development

8.19 ELB Elektrolysetechnik GmbH

8.19.1 ELB Elektrolysetechnik GmbH Corporation Information

8.19.2 ELB Elektrolysetechnik GmbH Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.19.3 ELB Elektrolysetechnik GmbH Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.19.4 ELB Elektrolysetechnik GmbH Product Description

8.19.5 ELB Elektrolysetechnik GmbH Recent Development

8.20 ITM Power

8.20.1 ITM Power Corporation Information

8.20.2 ITM Power Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.20.3 ITM Power Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.20.4 ITM Power Product Description

8.20.5 ITM Power Recent Development

8.21 Toshiba

8.21.1 Toshiba Corporation Information

8.21.2 Toshiba Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.21.3 Toshiba Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.21.4 Toshiba Product Description

8.21.5 Toshiba Recent Development 9 Production Forecasts by Regions

9.1 Global Top Hydrogen Generation Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top Hydrogen Generation Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key Hydrogen Generation Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan 10 Hydrogen Generation Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global Hydrogen Generation Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Hydrogen Generation Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Hydrogen Generation Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Hydrogen Generation Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Hydrogen Generation Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Hydrogen Generation Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026) 11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Hydrogen Generation Sales Channels

11.2.2 Hydrogen Generation Distributors

11.3 Hydrogen Generation Customers 12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Market Risks/Restraints

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13 Key Finding in The Global Hydrogen Generation Study 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

