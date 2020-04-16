Hyperscale Data Center Market Statistics, Facts and Figures, Growth Overview, Size, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2022

Hyperscale data center is designed to offer a single, largely scalable compute architecture, which is developed from small, individual servers called nodes that offer computing, networking, and storage solutions. These nodes are grouped together and managed as a single entity. The main idea behind developing hyperscale architecture is to start with small infrastructure to keep the initial investments minimal. With increasing demand, new nodes can be added to the cluster to expand the initial infrastructure.

Hyperscale data centers are largely adopted by key companies, such as Amazon and Google, thereby emerging as one of the fastest growing technology in the IT infrastructure world. In May 2015, Intel announced the launch of new Intel Xeon Processor, which securely processes and analyzes enormous volumes of data in the system memory.

Some of the key players of Hyperscale Data Center Market:

Intel Corporation, Nlyte Software, Sandisk Corporation, Avago Technologies, Cisco Systems Inc., Hewlett-Packard, Ericsson, Cavium Inc., IBM, and Mellanox Technologies, Inc.

Efficiency is one of the key factors to be considered in a hyperscale data center, in addition to the design and layout of the facility. Designing is a very important factor as it helps to minimize the inefficiency at the rack, node, and facility level. Hyperscale data centers usually have compute nodes ranging from thousands to tens of thousands. In such a hyperscale data center, a small error in design can significantly increase the cost of computation. The other elements of the data center, such as power, HVAC, networking, and layout of racks, also affect its computation cost.

After studying key companies, the report focuses on the startups contributing towards the growth of the market. Possible mergers and acquisitions among the startups and key organizations are identified by the report’s authors in the study. Most companies in the Hyperscale Data Center market are currently engaged in adopting new technologies, strategies, product developments, expansions, and long-term contracts to maintain their dominance in the global market.

The Global Hyperscale Data Center Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

