Impact of Covid -19 on Pressure Infusion Bags Market 2018 industry trends, sales, demand, analysis & forecasts to 2027

As per the research conducted by Fast. MR, the report titled “Pressure Infusion Bags Market, by Product Type (Reusable Pressure Infusion Bags, and Disposable Pressure Infusion Bags), by Material (Nylon, Polyurethane, Latex, and Others), By Application (Blood and Drug Infusion and Invasive Pressure Monitoring Procedures) By End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Long-term Care Centers and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa) – Global Market Size, Development, Growth and Demand Forecast, 2018-2027” provides current as well as future analysis of the market by evaluating the major applications, advantages, trends, and challenges. The report dives deeper to produce useful insights into Pressure Infusion Bags Market such as major global regions and key competitors and strategies that can be used for the entry-level player too.

Overview

Pressure infusion bags are the primary need of every hospital. Various research has been conducted on pressure infusion bags and found that using different intravenous fluid bags, instead of usual saline able to reduce the risk of death or kidney damage. For instance, using pressure infusion bags by various hospitals, results in 50,000 to 70,000 fewer deaths and 100,000 fewer cases of kidney failure each year in the U.S. Further, in recent years, the rising traumatic and non-traumatic conditions who require rapid fluid replacement; and growing importance of invasive pressure monitoring and assessment of wound healing in arterial conditions is expected to drive the market growth. In addition, there is a noteworthy demand for disposable pressure infusion bags in order to prevent cross-contamination and eliminates costly cleaning.

Get Latest Sample for Pressure Infusion Bags Market @ https://www.fastmr.com/request-s/104

A rise in the prevalence of various critical and deadly diseases is expected to drive the growth of the pressure infusion bags market.

Increase in prevalence of critical care health problem like accidents, surgery, infections, and severe breathing problems which may occur due to the many factors like accidental cases, age factors, sudden heart attack, etc. is expected to boost the revenue of pressure infusion bags market. For instance, According to the World Health Organization (WHO), approximately 1.35 million people die each year as a result of road traffic crashes and 93% of the world’s fatalities on the roads occur in low- and middle-income countries.

Furthermore, a rise in the epidemic of deadly diseases, especially the Influenza virus in the U.S. is also expected to raise the demand for pressure infusion bags. Flu season usually prominent in the month of January and February in the U.S. and kills between 2,000 to 56,000 Americans every year, and also 140,000 to 710,000 people get hospitalized, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Various companies have turned their focus towards developing IV bags made of plasticizer-free, biologically inert materials rather than polyvinyl chloride (PVC), as PVC generates dioxin and many regulatory bodies including European environmental regulations limit the use of PVC. Thus nylon, ethylene vinyl acetate, polypropylene, polyester ether are the preferred choice of material for pharma companies owing to their favorable properties including high tensile and tear strength.

However, the shortage of various IV bags lead to high price and in turn posing a challenge for hospitals. Hurricane Maria that hit Puerto Rico in September 2017 resulted in a shortage of ubiquitous intravenous bags and a 600% markup for the sterile bags of saline solution by suppliers. After a hike in prices, make many hospitals reluctant to purchase IV bags in bulk and only used mini-bags of IV fluids to dilute and administer medication.

Pressure Infusion Bags Market Regional Analysis

On the basis of region, North America is expected to show a leading position in the pressure infusion bags market. This is owing to a rise in the geriatric population who are more vulnerable to chronic diseases and improved healthcare infrastructure. According to the Society of Critical Care Medicine (SCCM), more than 5 million patients are admitted annually to U.S. ICUs for intensive or invasive monitoring; stabilization of acute or life-threatening medical problems; comprehensive management of injury or illness.

Further, According to the American Health Association (AHA) 2015 annual survey from 2010 to 2015, the U.S. acute care hospitals has increased by 10.3% from 4,862 to 2,977. Additionally, it has been observed that, in 4862 acute care registered hospitals, there were at least 10 acute care beds and at least 1 ICU bed. Thus, an increase in healthcare spending for a growing number of emergency cases is expected to drive the demand for pressure infusion bags market during the forecast period.

Europe also exhibits significant growth in pressure infusion bags market owing to a surge in R&D investments by pharma companies and the adoption of novel technologies by medical practitioners. For instance, Aetic Aid, a UK-based manufacturer, designer and supplier of high-quality hospital equipment and furniture introduced a cost-effective Ethox Infu-Surg pressure infuser bag which is simple and convenient to operate single-handed. Ethox Infu-Surg available in multiple sizes and can be used for a wide variety of fluids.

Key players operating in the pressure infusion bags markets include VBM Medizintechnik GmbH, ERKA Kallmeyer Medizintechnik GmbH & Co. KG, Aetic Aid, Smiths Medical (Smiths Group plc.), Salter Labs, Friedrich Bosch GmbH & Co. KG, Rudolf Riester GmbH, Biegler GmbH, Merit Medical Systems, Inc., Accoson Ltd, Tapmedic LLC, SARSTEDT AG & Co. KG. Vyaire Medical Inc., Spengler SAS, Armstrong Medical, SunMed, and Statcorp Medical.

Pressure Infusion Bags Market-Taxonomy

By Product Type

-Reusable Pressure Infusion Bags

-Disposable Pressure Infusion Bags

By Material

-Nylon

-Polyurethane

-Latex

-Others

By Application

– Blood and Drug Infusion

– Invasive Pressure Monitoring Procedures

By End-User

– Hospitals

– Clinics

– Ambulatory Surgical Centers

-Long-term Care Centers

– Other

By Region

– North America

– Europe

– Asia Pacific

– Latin America

-The Middle East and Africa

Access Complete Pressure Infusion Bags [email protected] https://www.fastmr.com/report/104/pressure-infusion-bags-market

Table of Content

Research Methodology

Market Definition and List of Abbreviations

1. Executive Summary

2. Growth Drivers & Issues in Global Pressure Infusion Bags Market

2.1. North America

2.2. Europe

2.3. Asia Pacific

2.4. Europe

2.5. Middle East & Africa

3. Global Pressure Infusion Bags Market Trends

4. Opportunities in Global Pressure Infusion Bags Market

5. Recent Industry Activities, 2018

6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

7. Macro-Economic Trends

8. PEST Analysis

9. Market Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis

10. Global Pressure Infusion Bags Market Value (USD Million), 2018-2024

11. Global Pressure Infusion Bags Market Segmentation Analysis, By Product Type

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Market Attractiveness, By Product Type

11.3. BPS Analysis, By Product Type

11.4. Reusable Pressure Infusion Bags Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), Market Share (%) 2018-2024

11.5. Disposable Pressure Infusion Bags Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), Market Share (%) 2018-2024

12. Global Pressure Infusion Bags Market Segmentation Analysis, By Material

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Market Attractiveness, By Material

12.3. BPS Analysis, By Material

12.4. Nylon Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), Market Share (%) 2018-2024

12.5. Polyurethane Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), Market Share (%) 2018-2024

12.6. Latex Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), Market Share (%) 2018-2024

12.7. Others Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), Market Share (%) 2018-2024

13. Global Pressure Infusion Bags Market Segmentation Analysis, By Application

13.1. Introduction

13.2. Market Attractiveness, By Application

13.3. BPS Analysis, By Application

13.4. Blood and Drug Infusion Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), Market Share (%) 2018-2024

13.5. Invasive Pressure Monitoring Procedures Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), Market Share (%) 2018-2024

14. Global Pressure Infusion Bags Market Segmentation Analysis, By End-user

14.1. Introduction

14.2. Market Attractiveness, By End-user

14.3. BPS Analysis, By End-user

14.4. Hospitals Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), Market Share (%) 2018-2024

14.5. Clinics Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), Market Share (%) 2018-2024

14.6. Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), Market Share (%) 2018-2024

14.7. Longterm Care Centers Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), Market Share (%) 2018-2024

14.8. Others Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), Market Share (%) 2018-2024

15. Geographical Analysis

15.1. Introduction

15.2. North America Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), Market Share (%) 2018-2024

15.2.1. By Product Type

15.2.1.1. Introduction

15.2.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Product Type

15.2.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Product Type

15.2.1.4. Reusable Pressure Infusion Bags Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), Market Share (%) 2018-2024

15.2.1.5. Disposable Pressure Infusion Bags Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), Market Share (%) 2018-2024

15.2.2. By Material

15.2.2.1. Introduction

15.2.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Material

15.2.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Material

15.2.2.4. Nylon Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), Market Share (%) 2018-2024

15.2.2.5. Polyurethane Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), Market Share (%) 2018-2024

15.2.2.6. Latex Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), Market Share (%) 2018-2024

15.2.2.7. Others Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), Market Share (%) 2018-2024

15.2.3. By Application

15.2.3.1. Introduction

15.2.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By Application

15.2.3.3. BPS Analysis, By Application

15.2.3.4. Blood and Drug Infusion Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), Market Share (%) 2018-2024

15.2.3.5. Invasive Pressure Monitoring Procedures Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), Market Share (%) 2018-2024

15.2.4. By End-user

15.2.4.1. Introduction

15.2.4.2. Market Attractiveness, By End-user

15.2.4.3. BPS Analysis, By End-user

15.2.4.4. Hospitals Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), Market Share (%) 2018-2024

15.2.4.5. Clinics Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), Market Share (%) 2018-2024

15.2.4.6. Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), Market Share (%) 2018-2024

15.2.4.7. Longterm Care Centers Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), Market Share (%) 2018-2024

15.2.4.8. Others Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), Market Share (%) 2018-2024

15.2.5. By Country

15.2.5.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

15.2.5.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

15.2.5.3. U.S. Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), Market Share (%) 2018-2024

15.2.5.4. Canada Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), Market Share (%) 2018-2024

More [email protected]@

About Us:

FAST.MR is a global market research and business-consulting organization that aims to provide a deep market insight to our clients, which helps them in better decision making in the dynamic environment. We have a team of highly qualified personnel that studies the market in depth to provide our clients with better strategies to stand out in the market.

Our report covers current market status, opportunities available in the market, growth plans, and emerging trends in order to cater to the evolving needs of the customers. We help businesses around the globe with operational improvements, technologies, emerging market trends which in-depth boost the company’s growth in the future. The reports prepared by us are customized according to the client’s needs. We inculcate high morale and ethics while preparing our report which helps in building long term relationships with our clients.

Contact Us:

Jason Lee

150 State Street, Albany,

New York, USA 12207

+1 (518) 300-1215

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.fastmr.com

Follow Us – Facebook, Twitter, Linked In