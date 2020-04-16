Integrated Oil and Gas (IOG) Market Trends Analysis, Top Manufacturers, Shares, Growth Opportunities, Statistics & Forecast to 2026|Exxon Mobil Corp, OJSC LUKOIL, OJSC Gazprom

Complete study of the global Integrated Oil and Gas (IOG) market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Integrated Oil and Gas (IOG) industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Integrated Oil and Gas (IOG) production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global Integrated Oil and Gas (IOG) market include _, Royal Dutch Shell plc, Exxon Mobil Corp, OJSC LUKOIL, OJSC Gazprom, Equinor ASA, Chevron Corp, TOTAL SA, Surgutneftegas OJSC, China Petroleum & Chemical Corp, OJSC Rosneft Oil Co, BP p.l.c., Oil & Natural Gas Corp Ltd, Eni S.p.A., PTT Plc, Occidental Petroleum Corp, Petroleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras, PetroChina Co Ltd, Ecopetrol SA, Suncor Energy Inc, OMV Aktiengesellschaft, Repsol, SA Integrated Oil and Gas (IOG)

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Integrated Oil and Gas (IOG) industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Integrated Oil and Gas (IOG) manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Integrated Oil and Gas (IOG) industry.

Global Integrated Oil and Gas (IOG) Market Segment By Type:

, Nationalized, Privately Owned

Global Integrated Oil and Gas (IOG) Market Segment By Application:

, Residential, Industrial, Automotive, Others

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Integrated Oil and Gas (IOG) industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Integrated Oil and Gas (IOG) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Integrated Oil and Gas (IOG) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Integrated Oil and Gas (IOG) market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Integrated Oil and Gas (IOG) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Integrated Oil and Gas (IOG) market?

TOC

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Integrated Oil and Gas (IOG) Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Integrated Oil and Gas (IOG) Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Nationalized

1.4.3 Privately Owned

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Integrated Oil and Gas (IOG) Market Size Growth Rate by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Residential

1.5.3 Industrial

1.5.4 Automotive

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trend

2.1 Global Integrated Oil and Gas (IOG) Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Integrated Oil and Gas (IOG) Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Integrated Oil and Gas (IOG) Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Integrated Oil and Gas (IOG) Historic Market Size by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Integrated Oil and Gas (IOG) Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Integrated Oil and Gas (IOG) Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Integrated Oil and Gas (IOG) Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Competitor Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Integrated Oil and Gas (IOG) Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Integrated Oil and Gas (IOG) Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Integrated Oil and Gas (IOG) Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Integrated Oil and Gas (IOG) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Integrated Oil and Gas (IOG) Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global Integrated Oil and Gas (IOG) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Players by Integrated Oil and Gas (IOG) Revenue in 2019

3.3 Integrated Oil and Gas (IOG) Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Integrated Oil and Gas (IOG) Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Integrated Oil and Gas (IOG) Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Global Integrated Oil and Gas (IOG) Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Integrated Oil and Gas (IOG) Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Integrated Oil and Gas (IOG) Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 Global Integrated Oil and Gas (IOG) Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Integrated Oil and Gas (IOG) Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Integrated Oil and Gas (IOG) Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America Integrated Oil and Gas (IOG) Market Size (2015-2026)

6.2 Key Integrated Oil and Gas (IOG) Players Market Share in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America Integrated Oil and Gas (IOG) Market Size by Country

6.3.1 North America Integrated Oil and Gas (IOG) Sales by Country

6.3.2 North America Integrated Oil and Gas (IOG) Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

6.4 U.S. Market Size Analysis

6.4.1 U.S. Integrated Oil and Gas (IOG) Market Size (2015-2026)

6.4.2 U.S. Integrated Oil and Gas (IOG) Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.4.3 U.S. Integrated Oil and Gas (IOG) Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

6.5 Canada Market Size Analysis

6.5.1 Canada Integrated Oil and Gas (IOG) Market Size (2015-2026)

6.5.2 Canada Integrated Oil and Gas (IOG) Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.5.3 Canada Integrated Oil and Gas (IOG) Market Size by Application (2015-2026) 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Integrated Oil and Gas (IOG) Market Size (2015-2026)

7.2 Key Integrated Oil and Gas (IOG) Players Market Share in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe Integrated Oil and Gas (IOG) Market Size by Country

7.3.1 Europe Integrated Oil and Gas (IOG) Sales by Country

7.3.2 Europe Integrated Oil and Gas (IOG) Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

7.4 Germany Market Size Analysis

7.4.1 Germany Integrated Oil and Gas (IOG) Market Size (2015-2026)

7.4.2 Germany Integrated Oil and Gas (IOG) Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

7.4.3 Germany Integrated Oil and Gas (IOG) Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.5 France Market Size Analysis

7.5.1 France Integrated Oil and Gas (IOG) Market Size (2015-2026)

7.5.2 France Integrated Oil and Gas (IOG) Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

7.5.3 France Integrated Oil and Gas (IOG) Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.6 U.K. Market Size Analysis

7.6.1 U.K. Integrated Oil and Gas (IOG) Market Size (2015-2026)

7.6.2 U.K. Integrated Oil and Gas (IOG) Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

7.6.3 U.K. Integrated Oil and Gas (IOG) Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.7 Italy Market Size Analysis

7.7.1 Italy Integrated Oil and Gas (IOG) Market Size (2015-2026)

7.7.2 Italy Integrated Oil and Gas (IOG) Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

7.7.3 Italy Integrated Oil and Gas (IOG) Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.8 Russia Market Size Analysis

7.8.1 Russia Integrated Oil and Gas (IOG) Market Size (2015-2026)

7.8.2 Russia Integrated Oil and Gas (IOG) Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

7.8.3 Russia Integrated Oil and Gas (IOG) Market Size by Application (2015-2026) 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Integrated Oil and Gas (IOG) Market Size (2015-2026)

8.2 Key Integrated Oil and Gas (IOG) Players Market Share in Asia-Pacific (2019-2020)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Integrated Oil and Gas (IOG) Market Size by Country

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Integrated Oil and Gas (IOG) Sales by Country

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Integrated Oil and Gas (IOG) Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

8.4 China Market Size Analysis

8.4.1 China Integrated Oil and Gas (IOG) Market Size (2015-2026)

8.4.2 China Integrated Oil and Gas (IOG) Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

8.4.3 China Integrated Oil and Gas (IOG) Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

8.5 Japan Market Size Analysis

8.5.1 Japan Integrated Oil and Gas (IOG) Market Size (2015-2026)

8.5.2 Japan Integrated Oil and Gas (IOG) Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

8.5.3 Japan Integrated Oil and Gas (IOG) Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

8.6 South Korea Market Size Analysis

8.6.1 South Korea Integrated Oil and Gas (IOG) Market Size (2015-2026)

8.6.2 South Korea Integrated Oil and Gas (IOG) Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

8.6.3 South Korea Integrated Oil and Gas (IOG) Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

8.7 India Market Size Analysis

8.7.1 India Integrated Oil and Gas (IOG) Market Size (2015-2026)

8.7.2 India Integrated Oil and Gas (IOG) Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

8.7.3 India Integrated Oil and Gas (IOG) Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

8.8 Australia Market Size Analysis

8.8.1 Australia Integrated Oil and Gas (IOG) Market Size (2015-2026)

8.8.2 Australia Integrated Oil and Gas (IOG) Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

8.8.3 Australia Integrated Oil and Gas (IOG) Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

8.9 Taiwan Market Size Analysis

8.9.1 Taiwan Integrated Oil and Gas (IOG) Market Size (2015-2026)

8.9.2 Taiwan Integrated Oil and Gas (IOG) Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

8.9.3 Taiwan Integrated Oil and Gas (IOG) Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

8.10 Indonesia Market Size Analysis

8.10.1 Indonesia Integrated Oil and Gas (IOG) Market Size (2015-2026)

8.10.2 Indonesia Integrated Oil and Gas (IOG) Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

8.10.3 Indonesia Integrated Oil and Gas (IOG) Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

8.11 Thailand Market Size Analysis

8.11.1 Thailand Integrated Oil and Gas (IOG) Market Size (2015-2026)

8.11.2 Thailand Integrated Oil and Gas (IOG) Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

8.11.3 Thailand Integrated Oil and Gas (IOG) Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

8.12 Malaysia Market Size Analysis

8.12.1 Malaysia Integrated Oil and Gas (IOG) Market Size (2015-2026)

8.12.2 Malaysia Integrated Oil and Gas (IOG) Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

8.12.3 Malaysia Integrated Oil and Gas (IOG) Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

8.13 Philippines Market Size Analysis

8.13.1 Philippines Integrated Oil and Gas (IOG) Market Size (2015-2026)

8.13.2 Philippines Integrated Oil and Gas (IOG) Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

8.13.3 Philippines Integrated Oil and Gas (IOG) Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

8.14 Vietnam Market Size Analysis

8.14.1 Vietnam Integrated Oil and Gas (IOG) Market Size (2015-2026)

8.14.2 Vietnam Integrated Oil and Gas (IOG) Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

8.14.3 Vietnam Integrated Oil and Gas (IOG) Market Size by Application (2015-2026) 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Integrated Oil and Gas (IOG) Market Size (2015-2026)

9.2 Key Integrated Oil and Gas (IOG) Players Market Share in Latin America (2019-2020)

9.3 Latin America Integrated Oil and Gas (IOG) Market Size by Country

9.3.1 Latin America Integrated Oil and Gas (IOG) Sales by Country

9.3.2 Latin America Integrated Oil and Gas (IOG) Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

9.4 Mexico Market Size Analysis

9.4.1 Mexico Integrated Oil and Gas (IOG) Market Size (2015-2026)

9.4.2 Mexico Integrated Oil and Gas (IOG) Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

9.4.3 Mexico Integrated Oil and Gas (IOG) Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

9.5 Brazil Market Size Analysis

9.5.1 Brazil Integrated Oil and Gas (IOG) Market Size (2015-2026)

9.5.2 Brazil Integrated Oil and Gas (IOG) Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

9.5.3 Brazil Integrated Oil and Gas (IOG) Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

9.6 Argentina Market Size Analysis

9.6.1 Argentina Integrated Oil and Gas (IOG) Market Size (2015-2026)

9.6.2 Argentina Integrated Oil and Gas (IOG) Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

9.6.3 Argentina Integrated Oil and Gas (IOG) Market Size by Application (2015-2026) 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Integrated Oil and Gas (IOG) Market Size (2015-2026)

10.2 Key Integrated Oil and Gas (IOG) Players Market Share in Middle East & Africa (2019-2020)

10.3 Middle East & Africa Integrated Oil and Gas (IOG) Market Size by Country

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Integrated Oil and Gas (IOG) Sales by Country

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Integrated Oil and Gas (IOG) Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.4 Turkey Market Size Analysis

10.4.1 Turkey Integrated Oil and Gas (IOG) Market Size (2015-2026)

10.4.2 Turkey Integrated Oil and Gas (IOG) Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

10.4.3 Turkey Integrated Oil and Gas (IOG) Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

10.5 Saudi Arabia Market Size Analysis

10.5.1 Saudi Arabia Integrated Oil and Gas (IOG) Market Size (2015-2026)

10.5.2 Saudi Arabia Integrated Oil and Gas (IOG) Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

10.5.3 Saudi Arabia Integrated Oil and Gas (IOG) Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

10.6 UAE Market Size Analysis

10.6.1 UAE Integrated Oil and Gas (IOG) Market Size (2015-2026)

10.6.2 UAE Integrated Oil and Gas (IOG) Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

10.6.3 UAE Integrated Oil and Gas (IOG) Market Size by Application (2015-2026) 11 Company Profiles

11.1 Royal Dutch Shell plc

11.1.1 Royal Dutch Shell plc Company Details

11.1.2 Royal Dutch Shell plc Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.1.3 Royal Dutch Shell plc Introduction

11.1.4 Royal Dutch Shell plc Revenue in Integrated Oil and Gas (IOG) Business (2015-2020)

11.1.5 Royal Dutch Shell plc Recent Development

11.2 Exxon Mobil Corp

11.2.1 Exxon Mobil Corp Company Details

11.2.2 Exxon Mobil Corp Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.2.3 Exxon Mobil Corp Introduction

11.2.4 Exxon Mobil Corp Revenue in Integrated Oil and Gas (IOG) Business (2015-2020)

11.2.5 Exxon Mobil Corp Recent Development

11.3 OJSC LUKOIL

11.3.1 OJSC LUKOIL Company Details

11.3.2 OJSC LUKOIL Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.3.3 OJSC LUKOIL Introduction

11.3.4 OJSC LUKOIL Revenue in Integrated Oil and Gas (IOG) Business (2015-2020)

11.3.5 OJSC LUKOIL Recent Development

11.4 OJSC Gazprom

11.4.1 OJSC Gazprom Company Details

11.4.2 OJSC Gazprom Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.4.3 OJSC Gazprom Introduction

11.4.4 OJSC Gazprom Revenue in Integrated Oil and Gas (IOG) Business (2015-2020)

11.4.5 OJSC Gazprom Recent Development

11.5 Equinor ASA

11.5.1 Equinor ASA Company Details

11.5.2 Equinor ASA Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.5.3 Equinor ASA Introduction

11.5.4 Equinor ASA Revenue in Integrated Oil and Gas (IOG) Business (2015-2020)

11.5.5 Equinor ASA Recent Development

11.6 Chevron Corp

11.6.1 Chevron Corp Company Details

11.6.2 Chevron Corp Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.6.3 Chevron Corp Introduction

11.6.4 Chevron Corp Revenue in Integrated Oil and Gas (IOG) Business (2015-2020)

11.6.5 Chevron Corp Recent Development

11.7 TOTAL SA

11.7.1 TOTAL SA Company Details

11.7.2 TOTAL SA Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.7.3 TOTAL SA Introduction

11.7.4 TOTAL SA Revenue in Integrated Oil and Gas (IOG) Business (2015-2020)

11.7.5 TOTAL SA Recent Development

11.8 Surgutneftegas OJSC

11.8.1 Surgutneftegas OJSC Company Details

11.8.2 Surgutneftegas OJSC Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.8.3 Surgutneftegas OJSC Introduction

11.8.4 Surgutneftegas OJSC Revenue in Integrated Oil and Gas (IOG) Business (2015-2020)

11.8.5 Surgutneftegas OJSC Recent Development

11.9 China Petroleum & Chemical Corp

11.9.1 China Petroleum & Chemical Corp Company Details

11.9.2 China Petroleum & Chemical Corp Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.9.3 China Petroleum & Chemical Corp Introduction

11.9.4 China Petroleum & Chemical Corp Revenue in Integrated Oil and Gas (IOG) Business (2015-2020)

11.9.5 China Petroleum & Chemical Corp Recent Development

11.10 OJSC Rosneft Oil Co

11.10.1 OJSC Rosneft Oil Co Company Details

11.10.2 OJSC Rosneft Oil Co Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.10.3 OJSC Rosneft Oil Co Introduction

11.10.4 OJSC Rosneft Oil Co Revenue in Integrated Oil and Gas (IOG) Business (2015-2020)

11.10.5 OJSC Rosneft Oil Co Recent Development

11.11 BP p.l.c.

11.11.1 BP p.l.c. Company Details

11.11.2 BP p.l.c. Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.11.3 BP p.l.c. Introduction

11.11.4 BP p.l.c. Revenue in Integrated Oil and Gas (IOG) Business (2015-2020)

11.11.5 BP p.l.c. Recent Development

11.12 Oil & Natural Gas Corp Ltd

11.12.1 Oil & Natural Gas Corp Ltd Company Details

11.12.2 Oil & Natural Gas Corp Ltd Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.12.3 Oil & Natural Gas Corp Ltd Introduction

11.12.4 Oil & Natural Gas Corp Ltd Revenue in Integrated Oil and Gas (IOG) Business (2015-2020)

11.12.5 Oil & Natural Gas Corp Ltd Recent Development

11.13 Eni S.p.A.

11.13.1 Eni S.p.A. Company Details

11.13.2 Eni S.p.A. Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.13.3 Eni S.p.A. Introduction

11.13.4 Eni S.p.A. Revenue in Integrated Oil and Gas (IOG) Business (2015-2020)

11.13.5 Eni S.p.A. Recent Development

11.14 PTT Plc

11.14.1 PTT Plc Company Details

11.14.2 PTT Plc Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.14.3 PTT Plc Introduction

11.14.4 PTT Plc Revenue in Integrated Oil and Gas (IOG) Business (2015-2020)

11.14.5 PTT Plc Recent Development

11.15 Occidental Petroleum Corp

11.15.1 Occidental Petroleum Corp Company Details

11.15.2 Occidental Petroleum Corp Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.15.3 Occidental Petroleum Corp Introduction

11.15.4 Occidental Petroleum Corp Revenue in Integrated Oil and Gas (IOG) Business (2015-2020)

11.15.5 Occidental Petroleum Corp Recent Development

11.16 Petroleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras

11.16.1 Petroleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras Company Details

11.16.2 Petroleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.16.3 Petroleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras Introduction

11.16.4 Petroleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras Revenue in Integrated Oil and Gas (IOG) Business (2015-2020)

11.16.5 Petroleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras Recent Development

11.17 PetroChina Co Ltd

11.17.1 PetroChina Co Ltd Company Details

11.17.2 PetroChina Co Ltd Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.17.3 PetroChina Co Ltd Introduction

11.17.4 PetroChina Co Ltd Revenue in Integrated Oil and Gas (IOG) Business (2015-2020)

11.17.5 PetroChina Co Ltd Recent Development

11.18 Ecopetrol SA

11.18.1 Ecopetrol SA Company Details

11.18.2 Ecopetrol SA Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.18.3 Ecopetrol SA Introduction

11.18.4 Ecopetrol SA Revenue in Integrated Oil and Gas (IOG) Business (2015-2020)

11.18.5 Ecopetrol SA Recent Development

11.19 Suncor Energy Inc

11.19.1 Suncor Energy Inc Company Details

11.19.2 Suncor Energy Inc Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.19.3 Suncor Energy Inc Introduction

11.19.4 Suncor Energy Inc Revenue in Integrated Oil and Gas (IOG) Business (2015-2020)

11.19.5 Suncor Energy Inc Recent Development

11.20 OMV Aktiengesellschaft

11.20.1 OMV Aktiengesellschaft Company Details

11.20.2 OMV Aktiengesellschaft Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.20.3 OMV Aktiengesellschaft Introduction

11.20.4 OMV Aktiengesellschaft Revenue in Integrated Oil and Gas (IOG) Business (2015-2020)

11.20.5 OMV Aktiengesellschaft Recent Development

11.21 Repsol, SA

11.21.1 Repsol, SA Company Details

11.21.2 Repsol, SA Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.21.3 Repsol, SA Introduction

11.21.4 Repsol, SA Revenue in Integrated Oil and Gas (IOG) Business (2015-2020)

11.21.5 Repsol, SA Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusion 13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

