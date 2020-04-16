INTERNET OF MEDICAL THINGS MARKET 2020: GROWTH, TRENDS, INDUSTRY SHARE, SIZE AND TOP COMPANIES RESEARCH (ACTLIGHT, BIOVOTION AG, EMPATICA INC, NYMI INC, SENSEONICS HOLDINGS INC, SENSIFREE INC) & 2025 INSIGHT

The Global Internet of Medical Things Market was valued at USD XX million in 2017, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% by 2025. The factors driving the growth of Internet of Medical Things market are enhanced patient experience, decreased costs as well as an increase in R&D investments.

Major advances in Solutions are leading to the development of an increasing number of connected medical Solutions that are able to generate, collect, analyse and transmit data and hence are driving the growth of this market. High speed networking and remote patient monitoring is driving the growth of this market.

Different collaborations between all stakeholders allows them to improve their understanding of patient needs and deliver more proactive cost-effective care and create an opportunity for the expansion of this market. High demand for smart healthcare products and advent of IoT Solutions also drives in the development of this market.

One of the major challenges faced by the Internet of Medical Things market is ensuring that heathcare organizations, clinicians and patients understand the added-value of connected Solutions and use them at scale to drive better economics and patient outcomes. Risk of cyber treats, physical attacks and compatibility issues are the factors which hinders the growth of this market.

Geographically, Asia Pacific region is expected to show a significant growth rate owing to the wide adoption of internet and social media which enables the Internet of Medical Things.

Key players covered in the report

• Actlight

• Biovotion AG

• Empatica Inc

• Nymi Inc

• Senseonics Holdings Inc

• Sensifree Inc

• Sentio Solutions Inc

• Xsensio

• Medtronic

• GE Healthcare

Target Audience:

• Internet of Medical Things providers

• Traders, Importer and Exporter

• Raw material suppliers and distributors

• Research and consulting firms

• Government and research organizations

• Associations and industry bodies

Key Benefits of the Report:

• Global, Regional, Country, Application, and SolutionsMarket Size and Forecast from 2014-2025 Provide attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities

• Detailed market dynamics, industry outlook with market specific PESTLE, Value Chain, Supply Chain, and SWOT Analysis to better understand the market and build strategies

• Identification of key companies that can influence this market on a global and regional scale

• Expert interviews and their insights on market shift, current and future outlook and factors impacting vendors short term and long term strategies

• Detailed insights on emerging regions, product & Application, and competitive landscape with qualitative and quantitative information and facts

Research Methodology:

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective like analyst report of investment banks. The secondary research forms the base of our study where we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources such as white papers government and regulatory published materials, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factor, investment, market dynamics including technical Growth Scenario, consumer behavior, and end use industry trends and dynamics , capacity production, spending were taken into consideration.

We have assigned weights to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the expected market growth rate.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs) which typically include:

* Original Equipment Manufacturer,

* Growth Scenario Supplier,

* Distributors,

* Government Body & Associations, and

* Research Institute

