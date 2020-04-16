Magnesium Metal Market 2020 | Global Industry Research Report Till 2026

Magnesium Metal Market Report provides access to the research methodology, industry analysis, value chain analysis and market analysis by product, application & geography for the Magnesium Metal industry worldwide. The market size in terms of revenue (USD MN) is calculated and provided for the study period along with the dynamics of the market such as the drivers and the restraints for the forecasted period from 2020 to 2026.

The report offers a value chain analysis that gives a comprehensive outlook of the magnesium metal market. The attractiveness analysis of thismarket has also been included so as to evaluate the segments that are anticipated to be profitable during the forecast period.

The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global Magnesium Metal market with company profiles of key players such as:

US Magnesium LLC.

Dead Sea Magnesium Ltd.

POSCO

RIMA Group.

Solikamsk Magnesium Works OAO

Wenxi YinGuang Magnesium Industry (Group) Co., Ltd

Shanxi Wenxi Hongfu Magnesium Co., Ltd.

Shanxi Wenxi Zhenxin Magnesium Co., Ltd.

Taiyuan Tongxiang Magnesium Co., Ltd.

SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Magnesium Metal Market Analysis by Applications:

Aluminium Alloys

Die-Casting

Desulphurization

Metal Reduction

Others

Magnesium Metal Market Analysis by Geography:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

The Global Magnesium Metal Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Magnesium Metal Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Magnesium Metal Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Magnesium Metal Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Magnesium Metal Market Analysis By Applications

Chapter 6 Magnesium Metal Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape Of Magnesium Metal Companies

Chapter 8 Company Profiles Of Magnesium Metal Industry

