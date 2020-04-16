Menstrual Cup Market is Expected to Grow at High CAGR During the Forecast 2020-2027

According to The Insight Partners market research titled ‘Menstrual Cup Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product Type, Size, Material and Distribution Channel.’ The global menstrual cup market is anticipated to reach US$ 636.16 Mn in 2027 from US$ 406.70 Mn in 2019. The market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 5.9% from 2019-2027. The report provides the trends prevailing in the global menstrual cup market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as hindrances.

The global menstrual cup market, based on the product type, is segmented into disposable and reusable. The reusable segment led the menstrual cup market in 2019, and; it is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period owing to gaining popularity over disposable sanitary pads and tampons as they are easy to use, comfortable, cost-effective and eco-friendly.

Get Sample PDF Copy at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPHE100001400/

The global menstrual cup market, based on the distribution channel, is segmented into online stores, pharmacies and retail stores. The online stores segment led the menstrual cup market in 2019, and; it is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period owing to rise in significant growth in the e-commerce sectors owes to the increasing number of internet users and is a vital growth driver for this segment.

Key factors that are driving the growth of the market are increasing popularity of menstrual cups, infections due to sanitary pads and tampons. Although the market is expected to have restraining factors, which include disadvantages of menstrual cups products such as safety issues associated with the use of menstrual cups, menstruation-related toxic shock syndrome (TSS) among women, along with some advantages, the menstrual cups comprise of more disadvantages such as, removal can get messy, it could interfere with an IUD, the difficulty of insertion for some due to which some women are not able to adopt the menstrual cups.

The menstrual cup market majorly consists of the players such as Diva International Inc., Lunette Menstrual Cup, The Keeper Inc., Mooncup Ltd, Anigan Inc., Procter & Gamble, Me Luna, YUUKI COMPANY S.R.O., Silky Cup, Earth Care Solution among others. Inorganic growth strategies witnessed in the market were partnerships and acquisitions. Various companies are focusing on organic strategies, such as product launch and product approvals. For instance, in April 2019, Diva International Inc. launched a new menstrual cup size – Model 0, which targeted the age group 18 years old, and under, the all-new Model 0 has strengthened the robust and inclusive set of menstrual cup options by the company.

The report segments Global Menstrual Cup Market as follows:

Global Menstrual Cup Market – By Product Type

Disposable

Reusable

Global Menstrual Cup Market – By Size

Small

Medium

Large

Global Menstrual Cup Market – By Material

Medical Grade Silicone

Natural Rubber

Thermoplastic Elastomer(TPE)

Global Menstrual Cup Market – By Distribution Channel

Online Stores

Pharmacies

Retail Stores

Global Menstrual Cup Market – By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany U.K Spain Italy

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India Japan Australia South Korea

Middle East & Africa (MEA) Saudi Arabia U.A.E South Africa

South & Central America (SCAM) Brazil Argentina



Purchase This Report at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPHE100001400/

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Semiconductors, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]