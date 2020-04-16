NETWORK-ATTACHED STORAGE (NAS) MARKET MAY SET NEW GROWTH STORY WITH NETGEAR, ERACKS OPEN SOURCE SYSTEMS, DELL INC, MITSUBISHI CHEMICAL CORPORATION. , RED HAT, INC., AND MORE

Network-attached Storage (NAS) Market research report uses objective analysis to make decisions with which it becomes easy to develop better business strategies, improve professional reputation in the field and help build trust of other individuals. The report makes visualize what the ICT industry is doing which lends more credibility and trust. Network-attached Storage (NAS) Market report searches and analyses data which are relevant to marketing problems. These problems are from different functional areas of marketing and include consumer behaviour, product, sales, distribution channel, pricing, ad and physical distribution. This report gives an edge to compete as well as to outdo the competition.

Global network-attached storage (NAS) market is to register a healthy CAGR of 20.42% in the forecast period to 2026.

Top Key Players in the Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Market are as Follows at:- Agami , Apple Inc, ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Microsoft, Hitachi Vantara Corporation, Buffalo Americas, Inc. , Broadberry Data Systems Ltd, Cisco, Conceptronic, NETGEAR, eRacks Open Source Systems, Dell Inc, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation. , Red Hat, Inc., HP Development Company, L.P., Overland-Tandberg, Oracle and Nutanix among others.

Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Market report also presents the current market analysis scenario, future and future opportunities, revenue growth, prices and profitability. The proprietary data in this report is collected by Data Bridge Market Research’s dedicated research and analysis team of experienced professionals with advanced statistical expertise and various customization options in the existing study.

Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2017, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has joined into a final contract to acquire Nimble Storage, which is a San Jose, Calif based supplier of hybrid-flash storage and predictive all-flash solutions. Flash storage is an invasive industry and an increasingly significant element of today’s hybrid IT environment. Nimble’s predictive flash products for admission to midrange sections complement HPE’s scalable midrange to high-end 3PAR alternatives and low-cost MSA products. This agreement will change HPE to offer a complete variety of inferior flash storage alternatives to purchasers across all sections.

In January 2018, QNAP Systems has launched collaboration with Netgate, showcasing a combined strategy by applying pfSense technology on the QNAP NAS to create fresh safety and networking training at CES 2018. Security is of paramount significance to all companies and is also a top concern for QNAP as a networked memory service supplier. In relation to working with the CVE listing authority (CNA) and promoting McAfee Antivirus facilities, QNAP is now working with Netgate to ensure future network security with the pfSense firewall alternative on the QNAP NAS.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Automated Material Handling Systems in these regions, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

Regional Growth Analysis:

All major regions and countries have been covered in the report. The regional analysis will help market players to tap into unexplored regional markets, prepare specific strategies for target regions, and compare the growth of all regional markets.

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Network-Attached Storage (NAS) Market development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

