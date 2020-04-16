Next Generation Sequencing Market 2020: Size, Demand, Trends and Growth by Business Opportunities, Latest Innovation, Technology Trends and Forecast 2025

The Next Generation Sequencing Market research study is also known to provide in depth analysis of the reports which is one of the key aspects for the growth of the global Next Generation Sequencing market. The report is also used in the analysis of the growth rates and the threats of new entrants, which are used for the determination of the growth of the market for the estimated forecast period. Moreover, increased demand for the factors influencing the growth of the market is also one of the major aspects which is likely covered in depth in the report.
Top Leading Key Players are:
Agilent Technologies, New England Biolabs, Oxford Nanopore Technolgies Limited, Thermo Fischer Scientific and more.
Global Next Generation Sequencing market is segmented based by type, application and region.
Based on Type, the market has been segmented into:
By End-User, market is segmented into:
Biotechnology & pharmaceutical companies
Clinics & hospitals
Academic institutes and research centers
Others
Based on application, the market has been segmented into:
By Application, market is segmented into:
Animal & agricultural research
Drug discovery
Other diagnostic applications
Reproductive health diagnostics
Infectious disease diagnostics
Cancer diagnostics
Diagnostics
Others
By Technology, market is segmented into:
Nanopore sequencing
Single-molecule real time sequencing
Ion semiconductor sequencing
Sequencing by synthesis
Others
By Product & Service, market is segmented into:
Bioinformatics
NGS storage management & cloud computing solutions
NGS data analysis services
NGS data analysis workbenches & software
Sequencing services
De Novo and Whole genome sequencing
RNA sequencing
Custom Panels
Exome and Targeted Sequencing
Services for NGS platforms
NGS platforms
Oxford Nanopore Technologies
Pacific Biosciences
ThermoFishcer Scientific
Illumina
Others
NGS consumables
Pre-sequencing products and services
Quality control
Target enrichment & library preparation
Size selection
A-tailing
End Repair and DNA fragmentation.
