Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation （S&T) Market Study for 2020 to 2026 Providing Information on Key Players, Growth Drivers and Industry Challenges|OJSC Transneft, Plains All American Pipeline LP, Energy Transfer LP

Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation （S&T) Market Study for 2020 to 2026 Providing Information on Key Players, Growth Drivers and Industry Challenges

Complete study of the global Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation （S&T) market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation （S&T) industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation （S&T) production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation （S&T) market include _, Enterprise Products Partners LP, OJSC Transneft, Plains All American Pipeline LP, Energy Transfer LP, Enbridge Inc, TC Energy Corp, Kinder Morgan Inc, ONEOK Inc, Kunlun Energy Co Ltd, Magellan Midstream Partners LP, Pembina Pipeline Corp, Snam S.p.A., Plains GP Holdings LP, Cheniere Energy Inc, Ultrapar Participacoes SA, Andeavor Logistics LP, Phillips 66 Partners LP, The Williams Companies Inc, Enagas SA, Inter Pipeline Ltd, DCP Midstream LP Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation （S&T)

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation （S&T) industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation （S&T) manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation （S&T) industry.

Global Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation （S&T) Market Segment By Type:

, PNG, LNG, CNG, ANG, NGH, Others

Global Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation （S&T) Market Segment By Application:

, Residential, Industrial, Automotive, Others

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation （S&T) industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation （S&T) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation （S&T) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation （S&T) market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation （S&T) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation （S&T) market?

TOC

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation （S&T) Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation （S&T) Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 PNG

1.4.3 LNG

1.4.4 CNG

1.4.5 ANG

1.4.6 NGH

1.4.7 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation （S&T) Market Size Growth Rate by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Residential

1.5.3 Industrial

1.5.4 Automotive

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trend

2.1 Global Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation （S&T) Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation （S&T) Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation （S&T) Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation （S&T) Historic Market Size by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation （S&T) Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation （S&T) Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation （S&T) Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Competitor Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation （S&T) Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation （S&T) Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation （S&T) Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation （S&T) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation （S&T) Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation （S&T) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Players by Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation （S&T) Revenue in 2019

3.3 Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation （S&T) Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation （S&T) Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation （S&T) Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Global Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation （S&T) Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation （S&T) Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation （S&T) Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 Global Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation （S&T) Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation （S&T) Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation （S&T) Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation （S&T) Market Size (2015-2026)

6.2 Key Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation （S&T) Players Market Share in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation （S&T) Market Size by Country

6.3.1 North America Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation （S&T) Sales by Country

6.3.2 North America Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation （S&T) Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

6.4 U.S. Market Size Analysis

6.4.1 U.S. Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation （S&T) Market Size (2015-2026)

6.4.2 U.S. Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation （S&T) Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.4.3 U.S. Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation （S&T) Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

6.5 Canada Market Size Analysis

6.5.1 Canada Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation （S&T) Market Size (2015-2026)

6.5.2 Canada Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation （S&T) Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.5.3 Canada Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation （S&T) Market Size by Application (2015-2026) 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation （S&T) Market Size (2015-2026)

7.2 Key Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation （S&T) Players Market Share in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation （S&T) Market Size by Country

7.3.1 Europe Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation （S&T) Sales by Country

7.3.2 Europe Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation （S&T) Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

7.4 Germany Market Size Analysis

7.4.1 Germany Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation （S&T) Market Size (2015-2026)

7.4.2 Germany Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation （S&T) Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

7.4.3 Germany Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation （S&T) Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.5 France Market Size Analysis

7.5.1 France Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation （S&T) Market Size (2015-2026)

7.5.2 France Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation （S&T) Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

7.5.3 France Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation （S&T) Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.6 U.K. Market Size Analysis

7.6.1 U.K. Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation （S&T) Market Size (2015-2026)

7.6.2 U.K. Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation （S&T) Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

7.6.3 U.K. Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation （S&T) Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.7 Italy Market Size Analysis

7.7.1 Italy Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation （S&T) Market Size (2015-2026)

7.7.2 Italy Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation （S&T) Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

7.7.3 Italy Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation （S&T) Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.8 Russia Market Size Analysis

7.8.1 Russia Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation （S&T) Market Size (2015-2026)

7.8.2 Russia Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation （S&T) Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

7.8.3 Russia Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation （S&T) Market Size by Application (2015-2026) 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation （S&T) Market Size (2015-2026)

8.2 Key Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation （S&T) Players Market Share in Asia-Pacific (2019-2020)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation （S&T) Market Size by Country

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation （S&T) Sales by Country

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation （S&T) Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

8.4 China Market Size Analysis

8.4.1 China Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation （S&T) Market Size (2015-2026)

8.4.2 China Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation （S&T) Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

8.4.3 China Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation （S&T) Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

8.5 Japan Market Size Analysis

8.5.1 Japan Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation （S&T) Market Size (2015-2026)

8.5.2 Japan Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation （S&T) Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

8.5.3 Japan Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation （S&T) Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

8.6 South Korea Market Size Analysis

8.6.1 South Korea Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation （S&T) Market Size (2015-2026)

8.6.2 South Korea Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation （S&T) Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

8.6.3 South Korea Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation （S&T) Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

8.7 India Market Size Analysis

8.7.1 India Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation （S&T) Market Size (2015-2026)

8.7.2 India Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation （S&T) Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

8.7.3 India Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation （S&T) Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

8.8 Australia Market Size Analysis

8.8.1 Australia Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation （S&T) Market Size (2015-2026)

8.8.2 Australia Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation （S&T) Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

8.8.3 Australia Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation （S&T) Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

8.9 Taiwan Market Size Analysis

8.9.1 Taiwan Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation （S&T) Market Size (2015-2026)

8.9.2 Taiwan Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation （S&T) Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

8.9.3 Taiwan Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation （S&T) Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

8.10 Indonesia Market Size Analysis

8.10.1 Indonesia Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation （S&T) Market Size (2015-2026)

8.10.2 Indonesia Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation （S&T) Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

8.10.3 Indonesia Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation （S&T) Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

8.11 Thailand Market Size Analysis

8.11.1 Thailand Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation （S&T) Market Size (2015-2026)

8.11.2 Thailand Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation （S&T) Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

8.11.3 Thailand Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation （S&T) Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

8.12 Malaysia Market Size Analysis

8.12.1 Malaysia Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation （S&T) Market Size (2015-2026)

8.12.2 Malaysia Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation （S&T) Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

8.12.3 Malaysia Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation （S&T) Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

8.13 Philippines Market Size Analysis

8.13.1 Philippines Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation （S&T) Market Size (2015-2026)

8.13.2 Philippines Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation （S&T) Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

8.13.3 Philippines Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation （S&T) Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

8.14 Vietnam Market Size Analysis

8.14.1 Vietnam Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation （S&T) Market Size (2015-2026)

8.14.2 Vietnam Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation （S&T) Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

8.14.3 Vietnam Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation （S&T) Market Size by Application (2015-2026) 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation （S&T) Market Size (2015-2026)

9.2 Key Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation （S&T) Players Market Share in Latin America (2019-2020)

9.3 Latin America Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation （S&T) Market Size by Country

9.3.1 Latin America Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation （S&T) Sales by Country

9.3.2 Latin America Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation （S&T) Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

9.4 Mexico Market Size Analysis

9.4.1 Mexico Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation （S&T) Market Size (2015-2026)

9.4.2 Mexico Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation （S&T) Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

9.4.3 Mexico Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation （S&T) Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

9.5 Brazil Market Size Analysis

9.5.1 Brazil Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation （S&T) Market Size (2015-2026)

9.5.2 Brazil Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation （S&T) Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

9.5.3 Brazil Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation （S&T) Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

9.6 Argentina Market Size Analysis

9.6.1 Argentina Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation （S&T) Market Size (2015-2026)

9.6.2 Argentina Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation （S&T) Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

9.6.3 Argentina Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation （S&T) Market Size by Application (2015-2026) 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation （S&T) Market Size (2015-2026)

10.2 Key Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation （S&T) Players Market Share in Middle East & Africa (2019-2020)

10.3 Middle East & Africa Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation （S&T) Market Size by Country

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation （S&T) Sales by Country

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation （S&T) Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.4 Turkey Market Size Analysis

10.4.1 Turkey Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation （S&T) Market Size (2015-2026)

10.4.2 Turkey Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation （S&T) Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

10.4.3 Turkey Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation （S&T) Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

10.5 Saudi Arabia Market Size Analysis

10.5.1 Saudi Arabia Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation （S&T) Market Size (2015-2026)

10.5.2 Saudi Arabia Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation （S&T) Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

10.5.3 Saudi Arabia Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation （S&T) Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

10.6 UAE Market Size Analysis

10.6.1 UAE Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation （S&T) Market Size (2015-2026)

10.6.2 UAE Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation （S&T) Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

10.6.3 UAE Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation （S&T) Market Size by Application (2015-2026) 11 Company Profiles

11.1 Enterprise Products Partners LP

11.1.1 Enterprise Products Partners LP Company Details

11.1.2 Enterprise Products Partners LP Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.1.3 Enterprise Products Partners LP Introduction

11.1.4 Enterprise Products Partners LP Revenue in Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation （S&T) Business (2015-2020)

11.1.5 Enterprise Products Partners LP Recent Development

11.2 OJSC Transneft

11.2.1 OJSC Transneft Company Details

11.2.2 OJSC Transneft Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.2.3 OJSC Transneft Introduction

11.2.4 OJSC Transneft Revenue in Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation （S&T) Business (2015-2020)

11.2.5 OJSC Transneft Recent Development

11.3 Plains All American Pipeline LP

11.3.1 Plains All American Pipeline LP Company Details

11.3.2 Plains All American Pipeline LP Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.3.3 Plains All American Pipeline LP Introduction

11.3.4 Plains All American Pipeline LP Revenue in Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation （S&T) Business (2015-2020)

11.3.5 Plains All American Pipeline LP Recent Development

11.4 Energy Transfer LP

11.4.1 Energy Transfer LP Company Details

11.4.2 Energy Transfer LP Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.4.3 Energy Transfer LP Introduction

11.4.4 Energy Transfer LP Revenue in Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation （S&T) Business (2015-2020)

11.4.5 Energy Transfer LP Recent Development

11.5 Enbridge Inc

11.5.1 Enbridge Inc Company Details

11.5.2 Enbridge Inc Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.5.3 Enbridge Inc Introduction

11.5.4 Enbridge Inc Revenue in Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation （S&T) Business (2015-2020)

11.5.5 Enbridge Inc Recent Development

11.6 TC Energy Corp

11.6.1 TC Energy Corp Company Details

11.6.2 TC Energy Corp Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.6.3 TC Energy Corp Introduction

11.6.4 TC Energy Corp Revenue in Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation （S&T) Business (2015-2020)

11.6.5 TC Energy Corp Recent Development

11.7 Kinder Morgan Inc

11.7.1 Kinder Morgan Inc Company Details

11.7.2 Kinder Morgan Inc Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.7.3 Kinder Morgan Inc Introduction

11.7.4 Kinder Morgan Inc Revenue in Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation （S&T) Business (2015-2020)

11.7.5 Kinder Morgan Inc Recent Development

11.8 ONEOK Inc

11.8.1 ONEOK Inc Company Details

11.8.2 ONEOK Inc Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.8.3 ONEOK Inc Introduction

11.8.4 ONEOK Inc Revenue in Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation （S&T) Business (2015-2020)

11.8.5 ONEOK Inc Recent Development

11.9 Kunlun Energy Co Ltd

11.9.1 Kunlun Energy Co Ltd Company Details

11.9.2 Kunlun Energy Co Ltd Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.9.3 Kunlun Energy Co Ltd Introduction

11.9.4 Kunlun Energy Co Ltd Revenue in Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation （S&T) Business (2015-2020)

11.9.5 Kunlun Energy Co Ltd Recent Development

11.10 Magellan Midstream Partners LP

11.10.1 Magellan Midstream Partners LP Company Details

11.10.2 Magellan Midstream Partners LP Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.10.3 Magellan Midstream Partners LP Introduction

11.10.4 Magellan Midstream Partners LP Revenue in Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation （S&T) Business (2015-2020)

11.10.5 Magellan Midstream Partners LP Recent Development

11.11 Pembina Pipeline Corp

11.11.1 Pembina Pipeline Corp Company Details

11.11.2 Pembina Pipeline Corp Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.11.3 Pembina Pipeline Corp Introduction

11.11.4 Pembina Pipeline Corp Revenue in Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation （S&T) Business (2015-2020)

11.11.5 Pembina Pipeline Corp Recent Development

11.12 Snam S.p.A.

11.12.1 Snam S.p.A. Company Details

11.12.2 Snam S.p.A. Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.12.3 Snam S.p.A. Introduction

11.12.4 Snam S.p.A. Revenue in Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation （S&T) Business (2015-2020)

11.12.5 Snam S.p.A. Recent Development

11.13 Plains GP Holdings LP

11.13.1 Plains GP Holdings LP Company Details

11.13.2 Plains GP Holdings LP Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.13.3 Plains GP Holdings LP Introduction

11.13.4 Plains GP Holdings LP Revenue in Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation （S&T) Business (2015-2020)

11.13.5 Plains GP Holdings LP Recent Development

11.14 Cheniere Energy Inc

11.14.1 Cheniere Energy Inc Company Details

11.14.2 Cheniere Energy Inc Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.14.3 Cheniere Energy Inc Introduction

11.14.4 Cheniere Energy Inc Revenue in Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation （S&T) Business (2015-2020)

11.14.5 Cheniere Energy Inc Recent Development

11.15 Ultrapar Participacoes SA

11.15.1 Ultrapar Participacoes SA Company Details

11.15.2 Ultrapar Participacoes SA Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.15.3 Ultrapar Participacoes SA Introduction

11.15.4 Ultrapar Participacoes SA Revenue in Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation （S&T) Business (2015-2020)

11.15.5 Ultrapar Participacoes SA Recent Development

11.16 Andeavor Logistics LP

11.16.1 Andeavor Logistics LP Company Details

11.16.2 Andeavor Logistics LP Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.16.3 Andeavor Logistics LP Introduction

11.16.4 Andeavor Logistics LP Revenue in Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation （S&T) Business (2015-2020)

11.16.5 Andeavor Logistics LP Recent Development

11.17 Phillips 66 Partners LP

11.17.1 Phillips 66 Partners LP Company Details

11.17.2 Phillips 66 Partners LP Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.17.3 Phillips 66 Partners LP Introduction

11.17.4 Phillips 66 Partners LP Revenue in Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation （S&T) Business (2015-2020)

11.17.5 Phillips 66 Partners LP Recent Development

11.18 The Williams Companies Inc

11.18.1 The Williams Companies Inc Company Details

11.18.2 The Williams Companies Inc Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.18.3 The Williams Companies Inc Introduction

11.18.4 The Williams Companies Inc Revenue in Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation （S&T) Business (2015-2020)

11.18.5 The Williams Companies Inc Recent Development

11.19 Enagas SA

11.19.1 Enagas SA Company Details

11.19.2 Enagas SA Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.19.3 Enagas SA Introduction

11.19.4 Enagas SA Revenue in Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation （S&T) Business (2015-2020)

11.19.5 Enagas SA Recent Development

11.20 Inter Pipeline Ltd

11.20.1 Inter Pipeline Ltd Company Details

11.20.2 Inter Pipeline Ltd Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.20.3 Inter Pipeline Ltd Introduction

11.20.4 Inter Pipeline Ltd Revenue in Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation （S&T) Business (2015-2020)

11.20.5 Inter Pipeline Ltd Recent Development

11.21 DCP Midstream LP

11.21.1 DCP Midstream LP Company Details

11.21.2 DCP Midstream LP Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

11.21.3 DCP Midstream LP Introduction

11.21.4 DCP Midstream LP Revenue in Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation （S&T) Business (2015-2020)

11.21.5 DCP Midstream LP Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusion 13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

