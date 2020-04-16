Oil and Gas Asset Integrity Management Services Market Global Insights and Briefing 2020- Aker Solutions ASA, Bureau Veritas S A, Genesis Oil & Gas Consultants Limited

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Global Oil & Gas Asset Integrity Management Services including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Global Oil & Gas Asset Integrity Management Services investments from 2020 till 2024.

The oil demand is expected to grow at an average of 1.2 mb/d per year during 2018-2023, oil demand reaching 104.7 mb/d, up by 6.9 mb/d from 2018. India and China, together, are expected to contribute around 50% of the global oil demand by 2023. Assets of the oil & gas industry, such as the offshore platforms, rigs, and pipelines, have been used by the industry beyond their design life. With the continued increase in the demand for production, a majority of the assets are expected to be further used during the forecast period. Moreover, oil and gas platforms are subjected to severe ocean currents, corrosive salt water, and frequent hurricanes. Unlike drilling rigs, which are mobile, platforms cannot be brought to shore for repairs. Many of the platforms are very old or have changed hands several times; the maintenance records are either missing or unreliable. With the aging infrastructure, the demand for asset integrity management services in the oil & gas sector is expected to grow in order to prolong the life of these assets.

Top Leading Manufactures-

Aker Solutions ASA, Bureau Veritas S A, Genesis Oil & Gas Consultants Limited, Intertek Group PLC, Oceaneering International Inc., Fluor Corporation, Technip FMC, Applus RTD Group, ABS Consulting Inc., EM&I Ltd, Meridium Inc., Worley Parson Limited

Market Scenario

Asia-Pacific region to dominate the growth of midstream segment

– About 35% of the global refining capacity is situated in Asia-Pacific. Also, more than half of these refineries are 20 years or older.

– Also, given the rising demand in the region, refineries in the Asia-Pacific region run at high utilization rate and hence require more frequent maintenance. As a result, owing to refinery infrastructure, and high refinery throughput to the capacity ratio for refineries in the region, the demand for the asset integrity management services in the downstream sector in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to register significant growth during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The global oil & gas asset integrity management services market is fragmented. Some of the major companies include Aker Solutions ASA, Bureau Veritas S A, Fluor Corporation, and Technip FMC.

Key Takeaways from this Report

How we have factored the effect of Covid-19 in our report:

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

