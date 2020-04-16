Pentane Market Report ( 2017-2023) | The demand for the Market will drastically increase in the Future

The global pentane market size was valued at $97.2 million in 2016 and is anticipated to reach $128.0 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period. Also, the global pentane production is likely to reach 123.9 kilotons by 2023 at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period.

Pentane is a colorless highly volatile liquid, which is soluble in water. This chemical is produced from the fractional distillation process of petroleum.

The growth of the global pentane market is significantly driven by low cost of pentane along with benefits associated with it and upsurge in demand from the end-user industries such as paint, textile, agro, and others. However, implementation of stringent government regulations towards the usage of pentane and high production cost restrict the market growth. On the contrary, increased usage of pentane in fuel blending and formulation is expected to provide lucrative opportunity for the global market growth.

Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Phillips 66 Company, China National Petroleum Corporation, ExxonMobil Corporation, Top Solvent Co., Ltd., Haltermann Carless UK Ltd., INEOS AG, LG Chem Ltd., SK Global Chemical Co., Ltd., and Maruzen Petrochemical Co., Ltd.

The global pentane market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and geography. Based on type, the market is divided into n-pentane, isopentane, and neopentane. Depending on application, it is fragmented into blowing agent, chemical solvent, electronic cleaning, and others. Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

After studying key companies, the report focuses on the startups contributing towards the growth of the market. Possible mergers and acquisitions among the startups and key organizations are identified by the report’s authors in the study. Most companies in the Pentane market are currently engaged in adopting new technologies, strategies, product developments, expansions, and long-term contracts to maintain their dominance in the global market.

The Global Pentane Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

