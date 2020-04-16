PHOTONIC INTEGRATED CIRCUIT MARKET ASTONISHING GROWTH | ENABLENCE., BROADCOM., LIONIX INTERNATIONAL, NOKIA, AIFOTEC DESIGN & DEVELOPMENT BY TATJANA GLASAUER, HAMAMATSU PHOTONICS K.K. AND MORE

Data Bridge Market Research has recently added a concise research on the Photonic Integrated Circuit Market to depict valuable insights related to significant market trends driving the industry. The report features analysis based on key opportunities and challenges confronted by market leaders while highlighting their competitive setting and corporate strategies for the estimated timeline. The development plans, market risks, opportunities and development threats are explained in detail. The CAGR value, technological development, new product launches and Hydrogen Storage Industry competitive structure is elaborated. As per study key players of this market are Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Enablence., Broadcom., LioniX International, NOKIA, Aifotec Design & Development by Tatjana Glasauer, Hamamatsu Photonics K.K. amongst others.
Global photonic integrated circuit market is to register a healthy CAGR of 27.10% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017.
Complete report on Photonic Integrated Circuit Market Research Report 2019-2026 spread across 350 Pages, profiling Top companies and supports with tables and figures
Key Market Competitors:
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global photonic integrated circuit market are NeoPhotonics Corporation, Infinera Corporation., Lumentum Operations LLC, Intel Corporation, ColorChip, Finisar Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Luxtera, VLC Photonics S.L., TE Connectivity, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Enablence., Broadcom., LioniX International, NOKIA, Aifotec Design & Development by Tatjana Glasauer, Hamamatsu Photonics K.K. amongst others.
Market Definition:
Photonic integrated circuit (PIC) is an integration of several optical components, and is also called integrated optoelectronic devices. They are used to transfer huge data at a very high speed and are widely used in optical fiber communications. They use protons for carrying data as they are more reliable and can carry more data in comparison to electrical ICs. They have a diversified and wide range of end under applications in various industries including aerospace, industrial, telecommunication, optics, and energy amongst a few.
Market Segmentation
|Regions
|North America
|South & Central America
|Europe
|Asia Pacific
|Middle East & Africa
|Countries
|United States
|Argentina
|United Kingdom
|China
|Saudi Arabia
|Canada
|Chile
|Germany
|Japan
|UAE
|Mexico
|Brazil
|France
|India
|Turkey
|Italy, Spain, NORDIC {Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark etc}, and Russia
|Australia, Singapore, Japan, South Korea
|Egypt and South Africa
Market Drivers:
- Rising demand for PIC’s due to their ability to carry huge amounts of data at a high speed, as compared to other electrical integrated circuits
- Rising need for better communication and computation need drives the growth of this market
- The booming growth of 3D sensing applications, LiDar applications and automotive lighting boosts the growth of this market
- Technological advancements and extensive use of cloud applications, 5G and IoT accelerates the growth of this market
Market Restraints:
- Absence of digitization in some regions hampers the growth of this market as PICs require the use of digital photonics
- Complication involved in designing photonic integrated circuits restrains the growth of this market
- High cost and high capital required at the initial level hinders the growth of this market
Market segments and sub-segments
- Market trends and dynamics
- Supply and demand
- Market size
- Current trends/opportunities/challenges
- Competitive landscape
- Technological breakthroughs
- Value chain and stakeholder analysis
Key Developments in the Market:
- In March 2019, MACOM Technology Solutions Inc. and GlobalFoundries (GF) have entered into a strategic and affirmative partnership in order to ramp the production of MACOM’s laser photonic integrated circuits (LPICs) by efficiently utilizing GF’s expertise in silicon photonics. This strategic alliance would aim to increase the application of LPICs in massive data centers and 5G networks.
- In February 2019, Optoscribe has entered into a strategic alliance with Sumitomo Electric Industries. The aim of this alliance is to provide multicore fiber (MCF) components that can have its extensive applications in data centers and telecom industries that would integrate Optoscribe’s PIC that embeds waveguides and has a high precision micromachining. This PIC would deem fit for Sumitomo Electric Industries to increase their MCF’s application across data communication and telecom industries.
