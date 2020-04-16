Point of Care Testing Market Outlook, Strategies, Challenges,Geography Trends & Growth, Applications and Forecast 2026 by Abbott,  F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Siemens AG, Beckman Coulter, Inc., BD , Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Instrumentation Laboratory

Global point of care testing market is expected to reach USD 41.7 billion by 2026, growing at a substantial CAGR of 8.4% in the forecast period 2019 to 2026. The new market report contains data for historic year 2017, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026.

Key Market Competitors:

Some of the major players operating in global point of care testing market are Abbott, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Siemens AG, Beckman Coulter, Inc., BD , Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Instrumentation Laboratory, PTS Diagnostics, Abaxis, Medtronic, Accriva Diagnostics, Opti Medical, Sienco, Inc., Alpha Scientific Electronics, AccuBioTech Co., Ltd., ACON Laboratories, Inc., Acrongenomics Inc., bioMérieux SA, Biomerica, Inc., Binx Health, Inc., Alfa Scientific Designs, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Medica Corporation, Nova Biomedical and others

Study Objectives Of Point of Care Testing Market

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next 7 years

To study the factors affecting the Point of Care Testing Market Growth

To provide country level analysis of the Point of Care Testing Market by their market size & future perspective

To provide revenue forecast of the market segments & sub-segments w.r.t to three key region of APAC,EMEA & Americas

To study & predict the accurate future market size, share during the period 2019-2026

To provide the challenges & restraints faced by the new entrants of Point of Care Testing Market along with the threat of substitutes & threats of rivalry

To study, track & analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliance, mergers, acquisitions & new product developments

Defination:-

Point of care testing (POCT) which is also known as bedside testing is the medical diagnostic testing near the patient site which usually involves blood and urine testing. They are very beneficial as they provide accurate result in small period of time. These tests can be performed by paramedics, doctors, radiologists, nurses and other healthcare professionals. There are some self- tests that can be performed by anyone. American Association for Clinical Chemistry (AACC) in 2018 launched a new certification program for point of care testing professionals, and other healthcare experts so that they can perform testing outside the laboratory. Today large numbers of tests are available in POCT formats that too without the requirement of any expertise in the medical technology. With the advancement in biosensors, assay formats, microfluidic, lab-on-a-chip technologies, bioanalytical platforms, and complementary technologies the point of care testing is expanding tremendously.

Key Developments in the Market:

In August 2018, AACC launched a certification program for point-of-care testing (POCT) for professionals; who perform diagnostic testing outside central laboratory. People how are eligible for criteria and pass an online test, proctored exam will receive the designation, of Certified Point-of-Care Testing Professional (CPP).

In February 2016, Abbott To Acquire Alere, which will become leader in point of care testing Abbott gains leadership in USD 5.5 billion point of care segment, the, main advantage of this Acquisition is it will provide access to new product applications, channels and geographies.

Market Drivers

Increasing geriatric population

Increase in infectious diseases (hepatitis, HIV infection, influenza, respiratory infections and others)

Technological advancements

Rapid economic development in the emerging economies

Market Restraints

High cost for point of care testing devices

Product recalls and reluctance from the industry towards changing the existing norms

Why should one buy Point of Care Testing Market analysis report?

Current and future of global point of care testing market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

Segmentation: Global Point of Care Testing Market

By Product

(Blood Glucose Testing Kits, Cardiometabolic Monitoring Kits, Infectious Disease Testing Kits, Cholesterol Testing Kits, Pregnancy & Fertility Tests Kits, Tumor/Cancer Markers, Urinalysis Testing Kits, Cholesterol Test Strips, Hematology Testing Kits, Drugs Of Abuse Testing Kits, Fecal Occult Testing Kits, Rapid Coagulation Testing Kits & Others),

Prescription Mode

(Prescription Based Testing & Over-The-Counter Testing),

Distribution Channel

(Direct Tenders & Retail),

End User

(Hospital, Clinics, Ambulatory Care, Home Healthcare, & Research Laboratory),

Geography

(North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa)

Customization of the Report:

All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level

All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)

