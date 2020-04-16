Power over Ethernet 2027 Market Analysis by Advanced Technologies and Rising Demand Led by Maxim Integrated Products, Inc., Texas Instruments, Inc., Linear Technology Corp., Microsemi Corp.

“Transferring electric power over the Ethernet cable along with the traditional data transfer taking place over it to devices such as IP based cameras, saves costs for enterprises on laying down different cables for power transmissions. Such a technological innovation has been marketed as Power over Ethernet (PoE) technology. Along with cost savings PoE also offers flexibility, reliability, safety and security thus making it a competitive technology for it to be adopted in the market rapidly.”
The report aims to provide an overview of Global Power over Ethernet Market along with detailed segmentation of market by products, applications and five major geographical regions. Global power over ethernet market is expected to witness rapid growth during the forecast period due to rising deployment of IP based cameras, network security sensors and RFID card readers. These devices contribute to the meteoric growth in the demand for Power over Ethernet solution.
The objectives of this report are as follows:
– To provide overview of the global power over ethernet market
– To analyze and forecast the global power over ethernet market on the basis of product and applications
– To provide market size and forecast till 2027 for overall power over ethernet market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM), which are later sub-segmented across respective major countries
– To evaluate market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend
– To provide exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions
– To profiles key power over ethernet players influencing the market along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies
Some of the important players in power over ethernet market are Maxim Integrated Products, Inc., Texas Instruments Inc., Linear Technology Corporation, Microsemi Corporation, ST Microelectronics N.V., monolithic Power Systems, Inc., Semiconductor Corp., Silicon Laboratories Inc., Akros Silicon and Broadcom Ltd.
Major highlights of the report:
- All-inclusive evaluation of the parent market
- Evolution of significant market aspects
- Industry-wide investigation of market segments
- Assessment of market value and volume in past, present, and forecast years
- Evaluation of market share
- Study of niche industrial sectors
- Tactical approaches of market leaders
- Lucrative strategies to help companies strengthen their position in the market
