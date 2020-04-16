Preterm Birth Control Market is Expected to Grow at High CAGR During the Forecast 2020-2027

According to The Insight Partners market research study titled ‘Preterm Birth Control Market – Global Analysis and Forecasts By Treatment Method, the global preterm birth control market is expected to reach US$ 1,809.0 Mn in 2025 from US$ 1,190.5 Mn in 2017. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 4.9% from 2018-2025. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global preterm birth control market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

Global preterm birth control market, based on the treatment method was segmented devices and pharmaceutical treatment. In 2017, the pharmaceutical treatment segment held the largest share of the market, by treatment method and it is also expected to grow at the fastest rate during the coming years. This is primarily attributed to its ease of use, lesser side effects, and its increasing use by the healthcare professionals for preterm birth control.

The market for preterm birth control is expected to grow due to rising number of preterm births across the globe as well as increasing number of initiatives undertaken by government and private bodies to promote the use of preterm birth control therapeutics and devices. In addition, growth of pharmaceutical and medical device research and development as well as increasing healthcare expenditure of emerging nations are likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the preterm birth control market in the coming years.

The major players operating in the preterm birth control market include CooperSurgical, Inc., MEDGYN PRODUCTS, INC., Integra LifeSciences, Panpac Medical Corp., Smiths Medical, Thomas Medical, Kangge Medical, Dr. Arabin GmbH & Co. KG, AMAG Pharmaceuticals, and BEN WAY ENTERPRISES SDN BHD among others. The market players are focused towards bringing new and innovative products and services to sustain their position in the market. For instance, in February 2018, FDA approved Makena a progestin injection by AMAG Pharmaceuticals for the prevention of preterm birth. Launch of new products and therapeutics by the manufacturers and distributors of preterm birth control system are also expected to accelerate the growth of the market.

The report segments the global preterm birth control market as follows:

Global Preterm Birth Control Market – By Treatment Method

• Devices

• Cervical Cerclage Devices

• Vaginal Pessaries

• Pharmaceutical Treatment

Global Preterm Birth Control Market – By Geography

• North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

• Europe

U.K.

Germany

France

• Asia Pacific (APAC)

Japan

China

India

• Middle East & Africa (MEA)

South Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

• South & Central America (SCAM)

Brazil

