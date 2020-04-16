PRODUCT ENGINEERING SERVICES MARKET ANALYSIS 2020 TOP GROWING COMPANIES | VOLANSYS TECHNOLOGIES, ITC INFOTECH INDIA LTD., CYGNET INFOTECH, TRIGENT SOFTWARE, INC. AND MORE

Data Bridge Market Research has recently added a concise research on the Product Engineering Services Market to depict valuable insights related to significant market trends driving the industry. The report features analysis based on key opportunities and challenges confronted by market leaders while highlighting their competitive setting and corporate strategies for the estimated timeline. The development plans, market risks, opportunities and development threats are explained in detail. The CAGR value, technological development, new product launches and Hydrogen Storage Industry competitive structure is elaborated. As per study key players of this market are Genpact, Infosys Limited, Cognizant, BITCOMM TECHNOLOGIES, LUXOFT, eInfochips, VOLANSYS Technologies, ITC Infotech India Ltd., CYGNET INFOTECH, Trigent Software, Inc. among others.
Global product engineering services market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 9.25% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017.
List of key Market Players are-: ALTRAN, IBM Corporation, Lightbend, Inc., Wipro Limited, Happiest Minds, AVL List GmbH, Capgemini, Accenture, ALTEN Group, Tata Consultancy Services Limited, HCL Technologies Limited, HARMAN International, Nexient, EPAM Systems, Inc., Pactera Edge, Tech Mahindra Limited, Genpact, Infosys Limited, Cognizant, BITCOMM TECHNOLOGIES, LUXOFT, eInfochips, VOLANSYS Technologies, ITC Infotech India Ltd., CYGNET INFOTECH, Trigent Software, Inc. among others.
Market Drivers and Restraints:
- The rising need among the manufacturers to reduce the production cost, is boosting the growth of the market
- The increasing adoption rate of internet of things, is driving the growth of the market
- The increasing rate of R&D by the SME’s, is propelling the growth of the market
- The fear among the manufacturers of losing control over intellectual property rights, is restricting the growth of the market
- The wide difference of culture in respect to product philosophy and design, hampers the market growth
Segmentation:
- By Service (Product and Component Design, Process Engineering, Maintenance, Repair and Operations, Others),
- By Organization Size (Small and Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises),
- By Industry Vertical (Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Healthcare, IT, Industrial Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, Telecom, Others),
- by Geography(North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa)
Market Segmentation
|Regions
|North America
|South & Central America
|Europe
|Asia Pacific
|Middle East & Africa
|Countries
|United States
|Argentina
|United Kingdom
|China
|Saudi Arabia
|Canada
|Chile
|Germany
|Japan
|UAE
|Mexico
|Brazil
|France
|India
|Turkey
|Italy, Spain, NORDIC {Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark etc}, and Russia
|Australia, Singapore, Japan, South Korea
|Egypt and South Africa
