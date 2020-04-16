Rigid Paper Containers Market Application Development Potential, Competitive Market Share 2026 | Sonoco Products Company, Smurfit Kappa, Mondi, Cascades

The Rigid Paper Containers Market size is expected to witness significant gains owing to business expansion and introduction of various technologies in the market. Increasing its usage in Materials & Packaging industries should drive Rigid Paper Containers market size. Global rigid paper containers market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 487.91 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR of 5.75% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Rigid paper containers are specially designed to store solid products which are usually made of cellulosic materials, starch based materials, PLA and biodegradable synthetic polymers. They are usually made of materials like paperboard and containerboard. Boxes, liquid cartons, trays, tubes etc. are some of the common type of rigid paper containers. They are widely used in the personal care, pharmaceutical, food and beverages, electronics etc. Rising demand for the eco- friendly packaging materials is major factor fuelling the market growth.

Major Market Players covered in the Market are:

Sonoco Products Company, Smurfit Kappa, Mondi, Cascades Inc, Stora Enso, Huhtamäki, Oji Holdings Corporation., International Paper., DS Smith, WestRock Company.

By Board Type (Paperboard, Containerboard),



By Product Type (Boxes, Tubes, Trays, Liquid Cartons, Clamshells),



By End- User (Bags & Pouches, Sacks, Envelopes, Corrugated Sheets, Composite Cans, Cartons),



By Industry Verticals (Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Automotive and Allied Industries, Electronics & Electricals, Other Consumer Goods)



Based on regions, the Rigid Paper Containers Market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Market Drivers:

Increasing demand for reusable containers among population is driving the market growth

Rising prevalence for rigid paper container from various end- users is another factor driving market

Availability of the containers in different shapes and sizes is driving the market

Rising environmental concern among population is major factor driving the growth of this market

Market Restraints:

Large investment in plastic containers as compared to rigid paper containers is restraining the market growth

High price of the rigid paper containers is another factor restraining market

Key Developments in the Market:

In October 2018, Sonoco announced that they have acquired remaining 70% of the Conitex Sonoco from Texpack, Inc. The main aim of this acquisition will help the company to expand their business and will also help them to improve their manufacturing of paper- based tube.

In August 2016, Sonoco announced the launch of their new rigid paper container- SquareCan so that they can expand their rigid paper containers and plastic packaging solutions portfolio. This will help the company to strengthen their business in market place and meet the need and requirement of the customers. They also consist of Vegetop which is a specially designed shaker top that is made of organic and compostable plastic.

