Sales Forecast of Chronic Hepatitis C Virus Treatment Indicates Positive Outlook in the Years After End of COVID-19 Crisis2018 – 2028

A rash is considered as the general term for skin reactions and is the side effects of chemotherapy. They may be similar in appearance to acne but are treated differently. Certain anticancer drugs, specifically the targeted therapy drugs causes a mild rash. A chemotherapy-induced rash is a common skin-related side effect due to certain chemotherapy medications. Some of the symptoms related with chemotherapy-induced rashes are itchiness, tenderness of facial skin, easily bruised skin, dry and flaky skin, pimples and red bumps on the face, neck, upper chest or back, and others. The rash generally occurs within one to two weeks of starting targeted therapy.

It is observed that the unpleasant side effects are often a part of cancer treatment. According to National Comprehensive Cancer Network, chemo rash is very common and affects around 90% of patients prescribed with epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor. The incidence of rash also varies according to the type of cancer and drug users.

Growing incidences of cancer will eventually drive the usage of chemotherapeutic agents and will further boost the growth of the global chemotherapy-induced rash treatment market. According to WHO cancer factsheet 2015, the worldwide incidence of cancers is expected to increase by 70% in next 2 decades which perhaps influence the growth of global chemotherapy-induced rash treatment market over the forecast period from 2018–2028. Every year 10.9 million people globally are getting diagnosed with cancer and this incidence is rising. Chemotherapy is considered as an important component for all cancer management. With the increasing cancer burden, there is also an increase in the incidence of chemotherapy-related skin toxicity which will drive the growth of the global chemotherapy-induced rash treatment market.

Moreover, lifestyle up-gradation, an increasing number of clinical trials are some secondary considerations accountable for the rise in global chemotherapy-induced rash treatment market. However, drug side effects and risk associated with the treatment may hamper the growth of the global chemotherapy-induced rash treatment market in near future. These all factors are majorly responsible for driving and hampering the growth of the global chemotherapy-induced rash treatment market.

The global market for chemotherapy-induced rash treatment is segmented on basis of treatment type, distribution channel, and geography.

Based on the treatment type, the global chemotherapy-induced rash treatment market is segmented into: Antihistamines Corticosteroids Others

Based on the route of administration, the global chemotherapy-induced rash treatment market is segmented into: Oral Topical Injectable

Based on the distribution channel, the global chemotherapy-induced rash treatment market is segmented into: Hospital Pharmacies Drug Stores e-commerce Retail Pharmacies



The global chemotherapy-induced rash treatment market is highly fragmented with a large number of local as well as global players. Based on the distribution channel, the global chemotherapy-induced rash treatment market is segmented into drug stores, hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and e-commerce. It is expected that among all the distribution channel, hospital pharmacies and retail pharmacies collectively hold significant market share in the global chemotherapy-induced rash treatment market.

On the basis of geography, the global chemotherapy-induced rash treatment market is segmented into six key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific excluding China, China, and the Middle East & Africa. The North America chemotherapy-induced rash treatment market is projected to contribute a major market share in the global chemotherapy-induced rash treatment market. This is further followed by Europe chemotherapy-induced rash treatment market due to high awareness of treatment among the population, and great advancements in chemotherapy-induced rash treatment. The Asia Pacific chemotherapy-induced rash treatment market is expected to grow with a maximum CAGR over the forecast period due to growing investments from both public and private bodies. However, the Latin America chemotherapy-induced rash treatment market and the Middle East and Africa chemotherapy-induced rash treatment market is expected to show slow growth over the forecast period.

Some of the key players present in the global chemotherapy-induced rash treatment market are Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Novartis AG, GlaxoSmithKline plc, ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and others. Leading chemotherapy-induced rash treatment market players are majorly focusing on expanding their market presence by investing in research and development and adopting organic and inorganic strategies in order to gain market share in chemotherapy-induced rash treatment market.

Report Highlights: