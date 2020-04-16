Shrink Films Market Trends, Segments and Industry Analysis Report 2026 | Winpak, Flexopack, Bonset America, COVERIS, PREMIUMPACK GmbH

Shrink Films Market Overview:

The Shrink Films Market size is expected to witness significant gains owing to business expansion and introduction of various technologies in the market. Increasing its usage in Materials & Packaging industries should drive Shrink Films market size. The report Global Shrink Films Market intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation.

Further, Identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges, opportunities and entry strategies for various companies in the Global Shrink Films Industry.Global Shrink Films Market Research report provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, capacity, revenue and forecast 2026. The report is exhaustive quantitative analyses of the Shrink Films industry and provides data for making strategies to increase the market growth and effectiveness.

Major Market Players covered in the Market are:

Winpak Ltd.; Flexopack; Bonset America Corporation; COVERIS; PREMIUMPACK GmbH; Schur Flexibles Holding GesmbH; Buergofol GmbH; Allfo; Atlantis-Pak; XtraPlast; Transcontinental Inc.; BP Plastics Holding Bhd; Crawford Packaging; SYFAN USA; Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd.; Vijay Packaging System; NPF.com; Akar Shrink Packs; Alpha Plastomers; MANOJ PLASTICS; Vishakha Polyfab Pvt Ltd; Gupta Package Industries; International Plastics Inc.; Shri Balaji Packers; Global Polyfilms; Rishba Poly Product; 3D Plast; Eminent Solution; modwrap.com and Bagla Group



By Material (PE; PP; PET; EVOH; PVC; PVDC; PA);



By Barrier Type (Low Barrier; Medium Barrier; High Barrier; Ultra-High Barrier);



By Thickness (Up to 15 Microns; 15-30 Microns; 30-50 Microns; Above 50 Microns);



By Packaging Application (Wraps; Bags; Labels);



By End-Users (Dairy Products; Fruits & Vegetables; Bakery & Confectionery; Meat, Poultry & Seafood; Cosmetics & Healthcare Products; Consumer Goods & Household; Food Service Outlets; Others)

Based on regions, the Shrink Films Market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Market Drivers:

Increasing adoption by e-commerce competitors due to its benefits and cost-effective nature is expected to drive the growth of the market

Cost-effective nature of the product is also expected to drive the growth of the market

Light-weight, flexible nature along with resistance against various external factors is also expected to drive the growth of the market

Growing trading activities which has been a result of globalization is also expected to augment growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Concerns regarding the fluctuations in prices of plastics affected by petrochemicals’ vulnerable nature is expected to hamper the growth of the market

Environmental concerns with the usage of plastics is also expected to restrict the adoption rate

Presence of strict government regulations is also expected to restrain the growth of the market

Availability and rising levels of competition from the other variants available such as stretch films is also expected to restrain the growth of the market

Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2018, Crawford Packaging announced that they had acquired Celplast Packaging Systems Ltd and BVM USA. Celplast is an established leader of shrink films, food trays & lids, lidding films and heat sealable films. The company also deals in packaging equipment for the various end-users. BVM USA is focused on distribution of packaging equipment of BVM Brunner, the parent company of BVM USA. The company provides high quality of manufacturing equipment for packaging. The acquired company will provide independent services and will be integrated into Crawford Packaging gradually.

In April 2018, Transcontinental Inc. announced that they had acquired the operations of COVERIS’ American business for approximately USD 1.32 billion. American business division is one of the leader for flexible packaging, such as rollstock, bags, pouches, coextruded films, shrink films, coated substrates and labels in North America.



What Information does this report contain?

Customer behaviour Analysis, Explorable Revenue Sources. Customized Geographical Data Based on Customers as well as Competitors. Analysis of Shrink FilmsMarket Size and CAGR between the Forecast Periods. We present data in statistic form that lays out a clear understanding and a better perspective on the market. End-users analysis to define Shrink Filmsmarket strategy Country and regional breakdown by micro and macro economic factors. Former, on-going, and projected market analysis in terms of volume and value Assessment of niche Shrink Filmsindustry developments Testimonials to companies in order to fortify their foothold in the market

